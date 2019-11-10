{{featured_button_text}}

Commemorating its 80th anniversary, CTA Architects Engineers recently announced the firm is changing its name to Cushing Terrell.

Founded in Billings in 1938 by Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell, the firm’s notable accomplishments include design of the first LEED v4 Platinum office building in Montana and the nation’s first ammonia/CO2 cascade refrigeration system used in a grocery store.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Among Cushing Terrell’s many current projects are sustainable office environments for Google, high school and higher education facilities across Wyoming and Montana, and government projects across the United States and around the world.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0