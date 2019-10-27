Engel & Völkers, a global luxury real estate brand founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, recently opened its eighth real estate shop in Montana. The newest location in Billings is also the fourth in the state for brand license partners Bret and PollyAnna Synder, who also have shop locations in Bozeman, Livingston, and Big Sky.
Engel & Völkers Billings will be led by managing broker Shawna Morales, a real estate professional who, for more than a decade, has developed a strong network and expert market knowledge in Billings. She will continue to bring her luxury market business acumen to home buyers and sellers in Billings, Lockwood, Laurel, Park City, Huntley, Worden, Shepherd, Ballantine, Red Lodge, Cooke City, Roundup, and Columbus.
Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries.
For more information, go to billings.evrealestate.com.