Business digest

Montana Interagency Committee for Change by Women is accepting nominations for its 2020 Excellence in Leadership Award.

Now in its 20th year, the ELA recognizes individuals in the categories of state government, public sector, and private sector.

An independent panel will select award recipients for recognition, along with all nominees, at a ceremony in Helena on Thursday, May 21, according to a press release from Montana ICCW.

To nominate a leader, complete the packet available online at hr.mt.gov/Programs/ICCW/ELA, or the Montana ICCW Facebook page. Nomination packets must be postmarked by April 3, 2020, or received electronically via email by April 8.

