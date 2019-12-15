Tera Reynolds recently took ownership of Coal Creek Realty in Red Lodge. Reynolds has been with Coal Creek since January 2010 and is taking over operations from Jim Kadous and Jim Smedsrud.
Coal Creek Realty and Property Management is a full-service real estate company specializing in helping people purchase or sell property in Carbon County as well as manage long-term rentals. It is the longest running real estate office in Red Lodge.
Reynolds may be reached at her office at 15 N. Broadway in Red Lodge, or by calling 425-3913.