BUSINESS LICENSES

EV Construction Co., 86 E. 6th St., 616-392-2383
Robertson Valuation Group LLC, 3970 Avenue D, 406-208-4884
Michels Pipeline Inc., 817 Main Street, 920-583-3132
Lashes by Haley, 2708 2nd Ave. N, 406-690-1950
Kelso's Handyman Services, LLC, 1228 Sun Valley Rd., 406-480-2719
Better Together Charcuterie, 4134 Sedgwick Pl., 406-672-7255
Abk Construction, 4402 Blue Devils Way Apt 9, 406- 629-0028
Tim Glen 20 Plumcreek Dr., 406- 697-0992
Laurie Eckroth, 107 Muir Woods Way, 406- 672-1320
Cut & Roll Painting, LLC, 1344 Maurine St., 406- 598-3461
Savvy Bar Solutions, LLC, 3804 Slalom Dr. Apt 337, 855- 868-1048
Rise & Grind Boutique, 3010 Rugby Dr., 406- 839-4487
Real Life Talk, 3010 Rugby Dr., 406- 839-4487
The Petal Pusher, 2376 Main St., 406- 690-5556
Be Youtiful Photography, LLC, 2901 Monad Rd, Apt 158, 208- 610-0504
Madison River Construction, LLC, 3992 Vista View Rd, 406- 696-0011
Dave's General Construction, 109 N 3rd St., 406- 702-5011
Projects by Salvi, LLC, 8544 River Run Lane, 406- 366-1055
The Art of Play, 1002 10th St. W, Suite 4, 406- 861-0460
A & K Automotive, 902 Central Ave, 406- 200-4809
Certapro of Bozeman-Billings, 1136 Agate Ave, 406- 920-9020
Montana Frost, 1121 19th St W, 406- 939-3680
Rowe Services, 1541 Howard Ave., 406- 694-6107
D.B. Painting, 2215 W Echo Dr., 406- 591-5422
Freedman Motors, LLC, 3819 Montana Ave., 406- 969-6009
Nancy's Place, 118 Stillwater Ln, 406- 591-0754
Stockman Cleaning Services, 829 Rochester Dr., 406- 860-1901
Luther Roye Brennon, 4 Lewis Ave., 406- 894-0738
Ryan's Flooring, 3729 Mallard Dr., #2, 406- 850-0133
717 Construction, 349 Sioux Ln, Apt 3, 406- 697-0477
Eaglerider Billings, 6900 S Frontage Rd, 310- 536-6777
Premium Property Cleaners, 121 Cherry St., 406- 200-5106
Samantha Seidel Thompson, 1332 Kootenai Ave., 406- 672-7026
Notty Rotty Apparel, LLC, 3411 Lapaz Dr., 406- 606-2323
Morton Buildings Inc., 727 E Brundage Ln, Suite G, 307- 763-0875
Precision Siding & Roofing, 1624 Elaine St., 406- 606-0587
Fields Knives, 1109 Blair Ln, 406- 855-2480
DP Domestic Tech-Ni-Cians, 32 Plumcreek Dr., 406- 670-7173
The Mullen Monsters, 1125 Custer Ave., Apt. 6, 435- 260-0371
Colonial Appraising, LLC, 510 Delphia Rd, 406- 861-5031
Top Tier Disc Golf, LLC, 2814 3rd Ave N, 406- 371-7144
Fit 406, LLC, 2135 Grand Ave, Suite B, 406- 894-2034
Auto Market, LLC, 675 Main St, 406- 208-4655
3 Dog Motors, LLC, 602 N 16th St, 406- 534-9943
Moore Montana Treasures, 3335 Conrad Rd, Unit 6, 406- 969-1990
Redbeard Fabrication, 4332 Murphy Ave., 406- 697-5008
B&H Consulting and Inspection, LLC, 802 3rd St SW, 307- 763-3625
Treasure State Firearms, 1065 El Rancho Dr., 307- 251-0135
Amanda R Schleining, 215 Calhoun Ln #25, 406- 702-5006
Moose Creek Inspections & More, LLC, 4901 Country View Dr., 406- 690-0024
EMW Detailing, 2049 Clubhouse Way #3, 406- 661-5703
C. Scotson Massage Therapy, 813 16th St W, 406- 208-2221
Bubbas Pet Palace, 1702 1st Ave N, 406- 661-5066
Home & Castle Designs, 2022 Hickory Dr. #9, 406- 694-6664
White Lotus Visions, 909 8th St. W, 406- 860-4207
Soul Work, LLC, 2546 Terry Ave., 406- 794-2960
All Trades, 5421 Shepherd Acton Rd, 406- 320-1753
Nez Perce Trail Construction, 108 Alderson Ave, 406- 200-4150
Chinook Custom Vinyl Windows & Doors – Billings, 933 Delphinium Dr., 406- 200-1979
Left Lane Services, 1403 12th St. W, 406- 939-4013
SLC Import Corporation, 2926 2nd Ave. N, 406- 598-9928
Your Highness, 1205 Broadwater Ave., 406- 661-0920
Reliance Caregivers, 1117 Vera Cruz Cir, 406- 818-0079
Will Fix It, 306 Stone Alley, 406- 698-8212
Big Sky Engraving & Embroidery, LLC, 1102 Dickens Ave., 406- 696-0761
Perchall, LLC, 530 Pyramid Pl., 406- 208-8504
Blue Sud's Cleaning Service, 7026 Shiny Penny Way, 406- 647-2359
Twenty Past 4, 701 Grand Ave., 406- 899-2329
Aspen Counseling, LLC, 2020 Grand Ave, Suite 2, 406- 970-3759
Montana Tool Repair, LLC, 115 5th St. W, 406- 248-3865
Brad Ross, 2335 Colton Blvd, 406- 690-6794
Costume and Play, LLC, 37 Washington St. #42, 406-282-3943
Premier Service Pro, LLC, 4185 Smohawk Trl, 406- 694-1150
A Place for Hope Counseling, 1511 Columbine Dr., 406-697-3379
Kyra Beane Enterprises, 2234 George St., 530- 643-3064