Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Aug. 1-Sept. 30, 2020. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Chapter 7
Pamela Louise Barrett, 109 Johnny's Coal Road, Roundup, Aug. 10.
Bradley J. Shaw, 2707 Wyoming Ave., Aug. 11.
Keith Alan Good, 821 N. 27th St., Aug. 11.
Stacey Marie Pearson, Jerry Lee Pearson, Jr., P.O. Box 158, Roundup, Aug. 13.
Caitlyn Jordan Thurman, 1115 Fifth St. W., Roundup, Aug. 19.
Sandra Rae Sawicki, 1501 Country Manor Blvd No. 6, Aug. 21.
Stanley Talon Thomas Byrd, Kyli Jo Byrd, 40 Woodgrain Drive, Aug. 23.
Andrew Lee Shough, 4146 Julaura Lane, Aug. 26.
Lisa Ann Williams, 769 Fallow Lane Apt. 323, Aug. 31.
Jesus Migualangelo Evenson, Ashley Elaine Evenson, 1588 Tiburon Lane, Aug. 31.
Alberta Whitebody, P.O. Box 85, Red Lodge, Sept.2.
Trixie Mcwilliams, 7708 US Highway 312, Sept. 3.
Marissa Marie Morgan, 3329 Poly Drive, Sept. 4.
John Thomas Anderson, 5th, 139 Jack St., Sept. 8.
Shaunna Lee Fuchs, 1029-1/2Yale Ave., Sept. 9.
Zabrina Miller, 855 Ginger Ave., Sept. 14.
Jeremy Michael Rogers, Brittany Kay Rogers, 3906 Duck Club Road, Sept. 17.
James Nymeyer, Stephanie Nymeyer, 2536 Terry Ave., Sept. 18.
Nathan Nyland Robeson, III, 319 Yellowstone Ave., Sept. 28.
Megan Alanna Voss, 1216 1/2 Romelda Lane, Sept. 29.
Jose Manuel Castrovilla, Elisa Lara Jimenez, 339 Dani St., Sept. 30.
Claire Ellen Carleton, 724 North Crow Ave., Hardin, Sept. 30.
Brian Anthony Smith, 941 Bench Boulevard, Sept. 30.
Chapter 13
Shawnda Lee Musgrave, P.O. Box 81432, Aug. 30.
Terry E. Krank, Charis M. Krank, 1923 Bannack Drive, Sept. 16.
Gary D. Foechterle, Amber C. Nelson-Foechterle, P.O. Box 446, Joliet, Sept. 22.
Jane A. Russell, 3836 South Tanager Lane, Sept. 26.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.