Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, July 1-31, 2020. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Chapter Seven
Matthew Gerald Steppie, 737 S. Billings Blvd., July 3.
Aaron Warren Davis, Courtnie Jean Davis, 513 Montana Ave., July 8.
Aaron Angell, Nikki Angell, 1543 Lewis Ave., July 10.
Arne James Hanel, 1303 W. Third St., Roundup, July 13.
Kelsey Fry, 1721 Elaine St., July15.
George Cliffton Forstner, Shannon Lea Forstner, 528 Kensington Circle, July 24.
Janice Lou Ann Austin, P.O. Box 30241, July 29.
Tina Renee Stengel-Hook, 1462 Westchester Square West, July 29.
Thomas George Richey, Lourdes Janet Richey, 3502 San Marino Drive, July30.
Henry Joshua Criddle, Rebecca Ann Criddle, 388 ED St., July 31.
Jacob Dylan Parker, 201 S. First St., Joliet, July 31.
Chapter 11
Khan Real Estate LLC, 3311 Second Ave. N., July 27.
Chapter 13
John Jeese Bleacher, III, Wendy Pierce Bleacher, 520 Volney Creek Road, Red Lodge, July 2.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.