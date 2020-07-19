Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Montana, June 1-30, 2020. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Chapter 11
Harry Bruce Sherwood, P.O. Box 1009, Columbus, June 1.
Raychel Hust, 1114 Sunhaven Drive, June 2.
Guadalupe Matthew Alameda, 1601 Second St. W., Trl. 26, Roundup, June 2.
Brian Musgrave, 310 Lavender St., June 2.
Ladonna Robbins, 4320 Wild Bill Hickock Drive, June 3.
Brandon Harner, 1201 First St. W. Apt. 13, Roundup, June 4.
Antonio Vanore, 2325 Avenue C No. 8h, June 4.
Kenneth A. Gifford, Allyson M. Gifford, 2232 Avenue C, June 5.
Spencer Steven Kraft, 1902 Belvedere Drive, June 6.
Sharon L. Fisher, 41 Prairie View Drive, June 8.
Alicia Rae McHenry, P.O. Box 80161, June 9.
Heidi Lacey, 18 Almadin Lane, Apt. C, June 10.
Darci Marie Waldo, 1128 Eighth Ave., Laurel, June 12.
John Frederick Graves, Jr., 3004 17th St. W., June 16.
Lorraine Ann Noonkester, 941 Kingston Ave., June 16.
Jill Clemow, Robert Joseph Clemow, 4362 Pinecove Road, June 17.
Verlinda Jo Hatmaker, P.O. Box 81568, June 18.
Curtis Earl Padilla, 2034 Yellowstone Ave., June 25.
Douglas Allen Waples, 740 Oberdorf Drive Apt. 10, June 29.
Billings Lodge, No. 394, Benevolent And Protective Order of Elks of United States of America, Inc., A Corporation, June 4.
Chapter 13
Monty Braunstadter, Deloris Braunstadter, 236 Reda Lane, June 8.
Debra K. Vandersnick, 1634 Wembly Place, June 17.
David Marcellis Carpenter, Becky Sue Carpenter, 1359 Clarhill Road, Laurel, June 19.
Timothy James Parsons, Denise Ann Parsons, P.O. Box 981, Laurel, June 19.
Gary Perez, Robyn Glenn Schleining, 910 S. 27th St., June 29.
Kathrina M. Job, 3541 Fleetwood Circle, June 30.
