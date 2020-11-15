Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District Montana, Oct. 1-31, 2020. All addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Chapter 7
Christina M. Bochy, 736 Cross St., Oct. 9.
Jasmyn Marie Florez, 610 S. 36th St., Oct. 16.
Vanessa Jo McEvoy, 225 Windsor Circle N., Oct. 19.
Lisa Anne Creek, 2309 Wyoming Ave., Oct. 26.
Carrie Ann Swanson, 2046 St. Andrews Drive, Nov. 27.
Beth Marie Pugh, 580 Indian Trail, Oct. 27.
Danielle Justine Rapkoch, 123 Wyoming Ave., Apt. 1, Oct. 28.
Anthony Brian Tecca, Charity Dawn Tecca, 2944 Providence Place, Oct. 29.
Destiny Dawn Stamm, 1413 Naples St., Oct. 30.
Clyde Raymond Oberg, Helen Jane Oberg, 4440 Frances Ave. Apt 1, Oct. 30.
Ryan Scott Jakubek, Jorden Jakubek, 911 First St. E., Roundup, Oct. 30.
Chapter 13
Tina Louise Hoagland, 4215 Montana Sapphire Drive Apt. 210, Oct. 7.
Sergio Arturo Valdez Salas, 307 South Billings Boulevard No. 28, Oct. 19.
