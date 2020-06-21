Bankruptcies

Billings-area petitions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, May 1-31, 2020. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Chapter 7
Larry James Sallee, 104 Heimat Road, Hardin, May 4.
Myra Ruth Medicine Horse, 1116 Custer Ave., Hardin, May 6.
Nathan Scott Ellestad, Nickole Marie Ellestad, 1536 Cheryl St., May 7.
Joseph James Wicklund, P.O. Box 20613, May 7.
Jeromy West, Staci West, 510 Avenue F, May 8.
Logan Quinn O'Brien, 2060 Glasser Place, May 8.
Leroy Wehner Jr., Taunya Brill Wehner, P.O. Box 132, Hardin, May 8.
Travis Reid Caldwell, 9322 12 Mile Road, Shepherd, May 14.
Daniel Aaron Pritchard, Shannon Marie Pritchard, 1240 Nasturtium Drive, May 17.
Joshua Rosa-Miranda Smith, 1938 Clark Ave., May 19.
Kayla M. Barker, 1121 First Ave., May 23.
Sherman Ross Supola, 4025 Audubon Way, May 23.
Ahren Blu Cantwell, 1620 1/2 Virginia Lane, May 26.
Angela Leora Stensland, 4711 Rebecca Place, May 27.
Weston David Smith, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 711 Yellowstone Ave., May 27.
Chantal Hope Coghlan, 629 Custer Ave., May 28.
Celeste Michelle Kepp, 4556 Coulee Drive, May 28.
Jasmine Monique Austin, 3900 Olympic Blvd., Apt Q102, May 29.
Dana Lee Diegel, 501 S. 44th St. W. Apt. 2204, May 29.
Denita Jo Carman, 481 Byrd St., May 29.
Marlene Emily Blanco, 423 Lordwith Drive, May 29.
Sylvia Dolores Brandenburg, 1536 Yellowstone Ave., Apt. A, May 29.
Sara Louise Kern, 1536 Yellowstone Ave., Apt A, May 29.
James Dean Tromly, 1643 Kelby Drive No. 4, May 31.
Chapter 13
Misty Dawne Ross, 620 Indian Trail, May 13.
Leon Garcia, Tammy Ann Garcia, 606 Richard St., May 18.
Rex Wiley Dupea, 3314 Winchell Lane, May 29.
