Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Mar. 1-31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Unwind...Back Into Yourself, 1643 24th St W, Ste 203, (406) 690-2989, Forman, Sharon - Unwind...Back Into Yourself, ol-21-40028, service, Billings, MT 59102
Relaxing Remedies Massage Therapy, 3307 Grand Ave, Ste 101, (406) 662-1602, Cary, Meghan - Relaxing Remedies Massage Therapy, ol-21-40046, service, Billings, MT 59102
Young Gunz Const. LLC., 605 18th St W, (406) 409-0731, Bowden, Benjamin D & Rebecca H - Young Gunz Const. LLC., ol-22-32428, service, Billings, MT 59102
Rooskies Wrenchin, 4113 Stone St, (406) 696-9388, Lurz, Aaron - Rooskies Wrenchin, ol-22-39921, service, Billings, MT 59101
Best Good Thoughts LLC., 1 South Broadway #101, (406) 860-0926, Urbaniak/Lechner, Wes/Jessica - Best Good Thoughts LLC, ol-22-39922, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
Global Gear Max, 1245 1/2 St Johns Ave, (504) 296-8425, Smith, Myniya - Global Gear Max, ol-22-39923, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Yellowstone Dragon Martial Arts LLC., 1005 24th St W Ste 4, (406) 839-2044, Tracy/Gibb, Kayleana & Kameron/John - Yellowstone Dragon Martial Arts LLC., ol-22-39924, service, Billings, MT 59101
Buerkle Artistics, 3105 Myrtle Dr., (406) 698-8136, Buerkle, Brandon - Buerkle Artistics, ol-22-39925, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Third Day Home Solutions, 3108 Amelia Cir, (406) 239-0106, Engholm, Abraham - Third Day Home Solutions, ol-22-39926, service, Billings, MT 59106
Fornshell LLC., 1817 Arabian Ln, (406) 860-0538, Fornshell, Ethan - Fornshell LLC., ol-22-39927, service Billings, MT 59105
Polished Medical Aesthetics by Tish Parker NP, 2619 Yellowstone Ave, (406) 853-4481, Parker, Tish - Polished Medical Aesthetics by Tish Parker NP, ol-22-39928, service, Billings, MT 59102
Yellowstone Detailing, 3346 St Johns Ave, (406) 861-9553, Robinson, Wyatt - Yellowstone Detailing, ol-22-39929, service, Billings, MT 59102
Montana Coin and Junk, 1747 Cheryl St, (406) 647-1463, Bradley, Shawn - Montana Coin and Junk, ol-22-39930, retail sales, Billings, MT 59105
Rasmusson Embroidery, 4145 Arden Ave #2, (406) 794-5902, Rasmusson, James - Rasmusson Embroidery, ol-22-39931, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
Marksman Properties, 921 Cerise Rd, (406) 259-7298, Schiffner, Mark - Marksman Properties, ol-22-39932, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Vicki's Fusion Sweets, 2549 Lewis Ave, (406) 208-6738, Hughes, Vicki - Vicki's Fusion Sweets, ol-22-39934, service, Billings, MT 59102
C and M Construction, 143 Calhoun Ln #202, (406) 548-1533, Copenhaver, Michael - C and M Construction, ol-22-39935, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Larsen Properties LLC., 120 Morningside Ln, (406) 690-3683, Larsen, Matthew - Larsen Properties LLC., ol-22-39936, service, Billings, MT 59105
Ethiomt LLC., 1227 St Johns Ave, (406) 850-2870, Aklilu, Eayoall - Ethiomt LLC., ol-22-39938, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Harper's Construction & Paint +, 221 S 28th St #2, (310) 800-1606, Harper, Lorita - Harper's Construction & Paint +, ol-22-39939, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Fine Finish Painting, 30 Beuna Vista Ln, (406) 413-1543, Packard, Clint - Fine Finish Painting, ol-22-3994, service, Billings, MT 59101
All Terrain Exteriors LLC., 1304 Oregon St #3, (605) 389-3191, Tice, Chris - All Terrain Exteriors LLC., ol-22-39941, general contractors, Rapid City, SD 57701
Lisa Hoke, 1175 Patriot St, (406) 861-9843, Hoke, Lisa - Lisa Hoke, ol-22-39942, service, Billings, MT 59105
Atlantean Soul Treasures LLC., 11 Marshall Dr., (406) 598-5413, Brents, Catherine - Atlantean Soul Treasures LLC., ol-22-39943, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
U-Haul Co. of Montana, Inc., 1515 Grand Ave, (602) 263-6577, U-Haul Co. of Montana, Inc., - U-Haul Co. of Montana, Inc., ol-22-39944, service, Billings, MT 59102
Muddy Buddy's, 135 Monarch St, (406) 794-5256, Romero, Cheslon - Muddy Buddy's, ol-22-39945, service, Billings, MT 59101
Tents for Events & More LLC., 3311 Conrad Rd Unit 2, (406) 371-5573, Troutman, Tim - Tents for Events & More LLC., ol-22-39946, service, Billings, MT 59102
Me Montana, 1595 Grand Ave, (406) 256-9000, Szablewski, Joseph - Me Montana, ol-22-39948, service, Billings, MT 59102
406 Elite Barber Company LLC., 2918 Grand Ave, (406) 969-1046, Baez / Joe, Domingo / Marlon - 406 Elite Barber Company LLC., ol-22-39949, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Alaina Abbott CPA, PLLC., 718 Agate Ave, (406) 690-2687, Abbott, Alaina - Alaina Abbott CPA, PLLC., ol-22-3995, public accountant, Billings, MT 59105
Davonne Enterprises LLC., 1010 Grand Ave Ste D, (406) 671-6237, Martinez, Allan - Davonne Enterprises LLC., ol-22-39952, insurance, Billings, MT 59102
Rimrock Property Management, 1440 Grand Ave, (406) 670-1578, Simmons, Jaidyn & Robert - Rimrock Property Management, ol-22-39954, service, Billings, MT 59102
Hurd Construction Consulting, 6207 Victoria Ln, (406) 670-7166, Hurd, Dennis - Hurd Construction Consulting, ol-22-39955, general contractors, Billings, MT 59106
Feeling Feareal, 1890 Woody Dr., #702 (406) 647-9692, Cowan, Tiffany - Feeling Feareal, ol-22-39956, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Lyseng Exteriors LLC., 1021 Competition Ave, (406) 480-4590, Lyseng, Lane - Lyseng Exteriors LLC., ol-22-39961, general contractors, Billings, MT 59105
Clean Conscience Cleaning, 4140 Buchanan Ave, (406) 200-1712, Bernhardt, Trisha - Clean Conscience Cleaning, ol-22-39963, service, Billings, MT 59101
David Solberg, 1820 Barrett Rd, (406) 860-6288, Solberg, David – David Solberg, ol-22-39969, service, Billings, MT 59105
Keller Home Care, 820 Arlington Dr. #0, (406) 694-7326, Keller, Nicole – Keller Home Care, ol-22-39970, service, Billings, MT 59101
Kyra Rain, 2 Golden Butte Dr., (406) 672-7626 Ackerman, Kyra - Kyra Rain, ol-22-39972, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
A and S Construction, 521 Broadwater Ave, 406) 661-1680, Summerlin, Anthony - A and S Construction, ol-22-39973, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
DFG Construction, 524 Miles Ave, (406) 794-1902, Mallas-Gonzalez, Daniel - DFG Construction, ol-22-39974, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
RDS Construction, 289 Monroe St, (406) 402-6025, Short, Robert - RDS Construction, ol-22-39975, general contractor, Billings, MT 59101
J & J Mann Construction, 1307 Eldorado Dr., (406) 200-2410, Mann, Justin - J & J Mann Construction, ol-22-39979, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Guardian Gutters & Exteriors, 13 Tartarian St, (406) 208-4015, Hirschi, Ryan - Guardian Gutters & Exteriors, ol-22-39980, service, Billings, MT 59105
D & M Flooring and Roofing LLC., 4952 Danford Dr #2, (406) 694-6052, Laflamme, David & Amanda - D & M Flooring and Roofing LLC., ol-22-39981, general contractors, Billings, MT 59106
Wild Child Photographs LLC., 2721 Glenwood Ln, (406) 697-7676, Keck, Callie - Wild Child Photographs LLC., ol-22-39982, service, Billings, MT 59102
Isaiah Lacroix Construction, 1719 Yellowstone Ave, (406) 208-1901, Lacroix, Isaiah - Isaiah Lacroix Construction, ol-22-39983, general contractors, Billings, MT 59102
Skin Haus, 2911 3rd Ave N, (406) 256-5139, Davis, Sonia, - Skin Haus, ol-22-39987, service, Billings, MT 59101
Kesner Inc., 809 N 16th St #6, (406) 661-5143, Kesner, Brandon - Kesner Inc., ol-22-39990, service, Billings, MT 59101
Alpine Construction and Consulting, 4522 Harvest Ln, (406) 697-6367, Ohlin, Brad - Alpine Construction and Consulting, ol-22-39992, general contractors, Billings, MT 59106
Billings Unlocked LLC., 1308 Matador Ave, (406) 831-5625, Unruh, Don - Billings Unlocked LLC., ol-22-39993, service, Billings, MT 59105
Big Sky Schnauzers LLC., 1052 Horn, (406) 697-1228, Wittman, Joanne - Big Sky Schnauzers, ol-22-39994, service, Billings, MT 59101
Yellowstone Wireless, 1108 Custer Ave, (406) 702-5822, Beach, Barry - Yellowstone Wireless, ol-22-39995, service, Billings, MT 59102
Dog n' Dash, 2719 1st Ave N, (406) 370-7299, McCue, Blaine - Dog n' Dash, ol-22-39996, restaurants, Billings, MT 59101
Lady of Distinction Crafts, 2327 Pine St, (406) 860-4008, Patterson, Marla - Lady of Distinction Crafts ol-22-39997, service, Billings, MT 59101
On Point Cosmo, 2715 1st Ave N, (406) 263-5356, Kelm, Dustin - On Point Cosmo, ol-22-39998, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
Ceaseless Carpentry, 41 Nimitz Dr., (406) 561-4138, Heng, Theodore - Ceaseless Carpentry, ol-22-39999, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Junk Pirate 406, 625 Presidents Pl, (406) 229-5865, Pohls, Blaire - Junk Pirate 406, ol-22-40000, retail sales, Billings, MT 59105
Tiffani's Consulting LLC., 1925 Grand Ave #135, (406) 698-3334, Sherman, Tiffani - Tiffani's Consulting LLC., ol-22-40001, service, Billings, MT 59102
Bowen's Professional Tree Services, 3649 Marathon Dr., (406) 672-0863, Bowen Jr, Leonard - Bowen's Professional Tree Services, ol-22-40002, service, Billings, MT 59102
American Towing, 2806 Prairie Dr., (406) 839-4141, Jacobs, Vance - American Towing, ol-22-40003, service, Billings, MT 59101
Simply Managed Living LLC., 6211 Gray Hawk Ct, (406) 647-0701, Kastelitz, Kelly - Simply Managed Living LLC., ol-22-40004, service, Billings, MT 59106
Moving with Grit Fitness, 617 25th St W, (406) 598-7494, Leger, Danny - Moving with Grit Fitness, ol-22-40005, service, Billings, MT 59102
K Brewer Enterprise, 1213 St Johns Ave, (406) 241-2430 Brewer, Kasey - K Brewer Enterprise, ol-22-40006, general contractors, Billings, MT 59102
Taco Bell #25448, 1006 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, (406) 543-6458, Langel, Craig - Taco Bell #25448, ol-22-40007, restaurants, Billings, MT 59102
KJL Homes & Renovation LLC., 5247 Green Teal Dr., (406) 855-8555, Larson, Kevin - KJL Homes & Renovation LLC., ol-22-40008, general contractors, Billings, MT 59106
Larson Family Investments LLC., 5247 Green Teal Dr., (406) 855-8555 Larson, Kevin - Larson Family Investments LLC., ol-22-40009, real estate rental, Billings,MT 59106
Upfront Development LLP., 2228 Gleneagles Blvd, (406) 671-7820, Stovall / Higginbotham, Clint / Aaron - Upfront Development LLP., ol-22-40010, general contractors, Billings, MT 59105
KJ Larson Investments LLC., 5247 Green Teal Dr., (406) 855-8555, Larson, Kevin - KJ Larson Investments LLC., ol-22-40011, real estate rental, Billings, MT 59106
Sunset Electric, 3103 Lohof Dr., (406) 425-0461, Chmaltz, Anthony - Sunset Electric, ol-22-4001, electrical contractors, Billings, MT 59102
Hein and Kin Homes LLC., 941 Avenue E, (406) 969-1342, Hein, Lindsay - Hein and Kin Homes LLC., ol-22-4001, service, Billings, MT 59102
Taurus Works Firearms, 3034 E Copper Ridge Loop, (406) 671-9774, Harrington, Jasen - Taurus Works Firearms, ol-22-40014, service, Billings, MT 59106
Kerri Melzer Massage, 2049 Broadwater Ave, (808) 344-4513, Melzer, Kerri - Kerri Melzer Massage, ol-22-40015, service, Billings, MT 59102
Mosquito Squad-Billings, MT, 212 Moore Ln, (406) 661-2399, Lose, Thomas, A - Mosquito Squad-Billings, MT, ol-22-40016, service, Billings, MT 59101
Sorted Out Home Organizing, 4131 Buchanan Ave, (406) 880-8039, Campfield-Whetstone, Jennifer - Sorted Out Home Organizing, ol-22-40017, service, Billings, MT 59101
Montana Natural Clean LLC., 6160 Pleasant Hollow Trl, Mignard, Jenny - Montana Natural Clean LLC., ol-22-40018, service, Shepherd, MT 59079
Don's Heights Car and RV Wash, 1448 Main St, (406) 248-2558, Carlson, Gene - Don's Heights Car and RV Wash, ol-22-40019, service, Billings, MT 59105
Nothing Bundt Cakes-Billings, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, (281) 967-8273, Cook, Emily - Nothing Bundt Cakes-Billings, ol-22-40020, restaurants, Billings, MT 59102
Don's Broadwater Car & RV Wash, 1233 Broadwater Ave, (405) 248-2558, Carlson, Gene - Don's Broadwater Car & RV Wash, ol-22-40021, service, Billings, MT 59102
Elcon Corporation, 235 Moore Ln, Ste A, (425) 743-5600, Taylor (controller), Trista - Elcon Corporation, ol-22-40022, electrical contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Premier Surface Solutions, 422 Boca Raton Rd, (406) 702-0419, Grosulak, Ryan - Premier Surface Solutions, ol-22-40023, service, Billings, MT 59105
Todd Kerchal Home Maintenance and Safety, 3133 Beech Ave, (406) 860-0268, Kerchal, Todd - Todd Kerchal Home Maintenance and Safety, ol-22-40025, service, Billings, MT 59102
Document West, 1569 Mullowney Ln, (406) 818-0300, Ward, Ashley - Document West, ol-22-40026, service, Billings, MT 59101
CBD Rocks LLC., 805 24th St W, Ste 8, (406) 894-2435, Godfrey, Karie - CBD Rocks LLC., ol-22-40027, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Grateful Builders, 2042 Green Terrace Dr., (406) 579-9635, Sheets, Ryan - Greatful Builders, ol-22-40029 general contractors, Billings, MT 59102
Silver Sheen LLC., 454 Pinon Dr., (406) 861-5101, Madigan, Maria - Silver Sheen LLC., ol-22-40030, service, Billings, MT 59105
RW Design & Décor, 3285 Canyon Dr Unit 63, (817) 808-0271, Williams, Rachel - RW Design & Décor, ol-22-40031, service, Billings, MT 59102
Foundation Flooring LLC., 1703 Hawthorne Ln, (619) 343-9925, Detrick, Derrick - Foundation Flooring LLC., ol-22-40032, service, Billings, MT 59105
Apricus Cleaning Services, 2408 Golden Blvd, (406) 861-1141, Murdock, Angela - Apricus Cleaning Services, ol-22-40034, service, Billings, MT 59102
Wingman Customs, 2637 Belknap Ave, (406) 696-5473, Kober, Andrew - Wingman Customs, ol-22-40035, service, Billings, MT 59101
Peelers Wild Alaska Seafood, 94 Pheasant Tail Ct, (907) 518-0262, Peeler, Maxwell - Peelers Wild Alaska Seafood, ol-22-40036, restaurants, Kalispell, MT 59901
Sha Bellz Wicked Beauty, 605 18th St W, (406) 409-0731, Bowden, Benjamin D & Rebecca H - Sha Bellz Wicked Beauty, ol-22-40038, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
The Ohana Poke Company (Montana), 2223 Montana Ave, (406) 546-0909, Crowell, Tyrell - The Ohana Poke Company (Montana), ol-22-40039, restaurants, Billings, MT 59101
Guglers Auto Detail LLC., 4343 N Carlton Ave SW, (406) 696-4723, Jessup, Melisa - Guglers Auto Detail LLC., ol-22-40040, service, Billings, MT 59101
Gelisi Nail Salon, 1111 Main St #8, (406) 451-8582, Bare, Kortni - Gelisi Nail Salon, ol-22-40041, service, Billings, MT 59105
Red's Outdoors LLC., 945 Yorkshire Ct W, (209) 768-6854, Whiteman, Richard - Red's Outdoors LLC., ol-22-40042, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
#HelpBelle, 1410 Easy St Apt 4, (701) 730-8907, Teal, Angel H - #HelpBelle, ol-22-40043, retail sales, Billings, MT 59105
Stringy Things, 1921 St Andrews Dr., (804) 898-4264, Hill, Devonne - Stringy Things, ol-22-40044, retail sales, Billings, MT 59105
Sterchi Trim, 2317 Green Valley Dr., (406) 531-6246, Sterchi, Matthew - Sterchi Trim, ol-22-40045, service, Billings, MT 59102
Donnell's Exteriors, 2230 Wyoming Ave Apt A, (406) 839-7761, Donnell, Michael - Donnell's Exteriors, ol-22-40047, general contractors, Billings, MT 59102
Munchie Bus LLC., 354 S Billings Blvd, (406) 850-2499, Crowder/McIntire, Michael - Munchie Bus LLC., ol-22-40048, restaurants, Billings, MT 59101
Midnight Customs, 5535 Interstate Ave Ste B, (406) 860-3969, Johnson, Jay - Midnight Customs, ol-22-40049, service, Billings, MT 59101
Atsina Boutique LLC., 508 Grand Ave, (406) 794-5971, Boyer, Delena - Atsina Boutique LLC., ol-22-40050, retail sales, Billings, MT 59102
Ken Craig Repairs, 3588 Basin Creek Rd, (406) 860-4765, Craig, Ken - Ken Craig Repairs, ol-22-40051, general contractors, Billings, MT 59101
Break Free Beauty, 1414 Main St Suite D, (406) 647-9957, Orrison, Meia - Break Free Beauty, ol-22-40052, service, Billings, MT 59105
Billings Best Yogurt, 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, (406) 671-0533, Midgley, Christena - Billings Best Yogurt, ol-22-40053, restaurants, Billings, MT 59102
Montana Shed Center, 3280 Clearwater Dr., (406) 727-2425, Ryder (CFO), Karl - Montana Shed Center, ol-22-40054, service, Billings, MT 59101