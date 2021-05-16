Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Apr. 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Lone Raven Studio (operated by Lone Raven Art), 512 N 29th St, Ste 106, (406) 321-4786, Young, Shelly - Lone Raven Studio (operated by Lone Raven Art).
Fine Line Painting, 303 S 31st St, #2, (406) 661-9955, Ewing, Gerald - Fine Line Painting.
Bob's Electric, 21 Tull Road, (406) 320-0246, Tull, Robert, l - Bob's Electric, OL-22-40055, electrical contractors, Roundup.
Rejuvenate Massage and Wellness, 1339 Benjamin Blvd, (406) 371-1250, Higgins, Jordan-Mae - Rejuvenate Massage and Wellness.
The Barn Guyz Inc., 10520 S Frontage Rd, (406) 679-0307, Redger, Chris - The Barn Guyz Inc..
Robson Enterprises, 10 N Crestwood Dr, (406) 670-3589, Robson, Darrell - Robson Enterprises.
Speedy Delivery, 23 Plumcreek Dr, (406) 598-1567, Bjerke, Tammie - Speedy Delivery.
Wil.co, 40 Orchard Ln, (406) 281-1154, Hammons, William O - Wil.co, OL-22-40060, electrical contractors.
Adullam House, (314 S 35th) 314 S 35th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House.
Adullam House, (4031 2nd Ave S), 4031 2nd Ave S, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House, (2nd Ave S).
Adullam House, (202 S 29th), 202 S 29th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House (S 29th).
Adullam House, (204 S 29), 204 S 29th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House (204 S 29).
Adullam House, (205 S 29), 205 S 29th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam Housem, (205 S 29).
Adullam House, (4120 buchanan), 4120 Buchanan Ave, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House (4120 Buchanan).
Adullam House, (213 S 40th) 213 S 40th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House, (213 s 40th).
Adullam House, (912 Miles), 912 Miles Ave, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House, (912 Miles).
Adullam House, (619 S 36) 619 S 36th St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House, (619 S 36).
Adullam House, (604 Broadwater), 604 Broadwater Ave, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House, (604 Broadwater).
Adullam House, (107 Adams st), 107 Adams St, (406) 670-7835, Cottrell (director), Ken - Adullam House (107 Adams St).
Paradise Hobbies Online, 1734 Hollyhock St, (530) 518-5410, English, Roger - Paradise Hobbies Online, OL-22-40074, retail sales, Billings, MT 59101
Red Lodge Rock & Retainers, 5 Arrowhead Lane, (406) 425-2142, Baranko, Aaron - Redlodge Rock & Retainers, OL-22-40075, service, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Billings Private Gym LLC., 7535 Entryway Dr, Ste B, (406) 208-6548, Tripp, Melanie - Billings Private Gym LLC.
Libra Homes, 2209 Wingate Ln, (406) 591-8860, Porrazzo, Laraine - Libra Homes, OL-22-40077, real estate rental.
Apex Mechanical LL., 1800 W Warlow Dr Unit A, (307) 689-6137, Spruhan, Tonia - Apex Mechanical LL., OL-22-40078, plumbing contractors, Gillette, WY 82716
Maher Contracting, 5049 Danford Dr, (406) 855-7775, Maher, Brian - Maher Contracting, OL-22-40080, general contractors.
Davidson Underground LLC., 5140 Hillcrest Rd, (406) 998-9435, Davidson, Zachary - Davidson Underground LLC.
JBSS, 2403 Woody Dr, (406) 671-4418, Ballard, Janet – JBSS.
Big Sky CPR Training, 3204 Vickery Dr, (406) 672-2333, Casey, Ricky - Big Sky CPR Training.
Best Embroidery and Stitches, 3409 Rimrock Rd, (406) 591-7828, McIntire, Guy - Best Embroidery and Stitches.
Wolery Artwork, 1630 Primrose Dr, (406) 321-3399, Wolery, Riley - Wolery Artwork, OL-22-40085, retail sales.
Back Country Garage, 4444 Frances Ave, (909) 647-7226, Adkins, Grant - Back Country Garage, OL-22-40087, retail sales.
Record Steel and Construction Inc., 333 W Rossi St, Ste 200, (208) 887-1401, Johnson, Zeke - Record Steel and Construction Inc.
RL Frank Septic Service Inc., 96 Old Mill Rd, (406) 855-2032, Frank, Robert & Krystall - RL Frank Septic Service Inc..
Eves Engineering & Construction, 1633 Lynn Ave, (406) 690-6883, Eves, Durian - Eves Engineering & Construction.
Geez Louise, 175 N 27th St, Ste 1220, (406) 633-0649, Thompson, Joslyn - Geez Louise.
Bear Crane Construction, 308 Sioux Ln #2, (406) 702-5282, Bear Crane, Ashley - Bear Crane Construction.
Big Rig Wreck Specialist, 412 Sugar Ave, (406) 200-2401, Michael, William - Big Rig Wreck Specialist.
K Nine All Systems Inc., 1320 W Christie Lyn Ln, (678) 977-5913, Keierleber, Erik J - K Nine All Systems Inc., OL-22-40101, electrical contractors, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
La Palmita #2, 4001 Montana Ave, (406) 660-1573, Garcia, Ricardo - La Palmita #2.
CSD Custom Contracting, 1608 Janie St, (406) 606-0460, Davis Sr, Chadd - CSD Custom Contracting, OL-22-40103, general contractors.
SG Services, 2211 Main St, (406) 672-7839, Stamp, Nicole - SG Services.
Summit Properties and Development, 6445 Citation Dr, Ste G, (248) 884-7058, Tanner (project coordinator), Kathy - Summit Properties and Development.
Montana Prep & Ship LLC., 5301 Bell Ave, (406) 561-3497, Evenson, Judy - Montana Prep & Ship LLC., OL-22-40106, service.
B & W Builders Inc., 5993 Sandalwood Dr, (406) 860-9863, Brocklebank, Dan - B & W Builders Inc., OL-22-40107, general contractors.
Get Right Reiki, 9 14th St W, (406) 694-6595, Burgess, Cierra - Get Right Reiki, OL-22-40108, service.
Dale Jones Construction LLC., 43 Beaver Creek Blvd, (406) 399-5700, Jones, Dale - Dale Jones Construction LLC..
Ecoatm LLC., 2424 Central Ave, (858) 766-7241, Bjorkman, Hunter - Ecoatm LLC..
La Cocinita LLC., 1146 Blue Sage Ct, (406) 638-1649, Munoz, Emma - La Cocinita LLC..
Coleson and Associates, 3040 Central Ave #c201, (406) 861-1536, Smith, Coleman - Coleson and Associates, OL-22-40112, insurance.
Peaks & Prairies Decking, 8325 US Hwy 212, (406) 425-2528, Payovich, Kirk & Trevor - Peaks & Prairies Decking, OL-22-40113, general contractors, Roberts, MT 59070
Billings Mobile Stages LLC., 4852 McGirl Rd, (406) 670-3369, Steorts, Benjamin Matthew - Billings Mobile Stages LLC., OL-22-40114, service.
Abco Billings LLC., 2729 Aspen Way, (406) 259-5666, Kunkel, Cal - Abco Billings LLC., OL-22-40115, general contractors.
Castell Construction, 305 S 34th St, (832) 473-3791, Castellanos, Jesus - Castell Construction, OL-22-40116, general contractors.
Tacos Locos, 835 Caroline St, (406) 855-1649, Chavoya, Brigida - Tacos Locos, OL-22-40117, restaurants.
JHB Enterpises Inc. DBA America First Response, 2404 Topeka Dr, (406) 298-0384, Briggs, John A- JHB Enterpises Inc. DBA America First Response, OL-22-40118, service, Laurel, MT 59044
Mark Goble, 833 Lake Elmo Dr #15, (406) 647-6000, Goble, Mark - Mark Goble, OL-22-40119, electrical contractors.
Dorothy Ann's, 1311 Howard Ave, (815) 263-7735, Clausen, Amy & David – Dorothy Ann's, OL-22-40120, retail sales.
GPM, LLC., 4121 Roosevelt Ave, (406) 671-3669, Mansfield/Rose, Patricia/Gene – GPM, LLC., OL-22-40121, service.
Fisher Construction Group Inc., 625 Fisher Lane, (360) 757-5679, Taylor (controller), Brandon - Fisher Construction Group Inc., OL-22-40122, general contractors, Burlington, WA 98233
Apex Imaging Service, 720 Indigo Court, (909) 593-9539, Hargrave (pres/sec), Kathleen - Apex Imaging Service.
North Coast Electric Company, 1760 Monad Rd, (403) 371-2590, Broughton (controller), Jennifer - North Coast Electric Company.
Art of Klean LLC., 1515 1st St W, (406) 661-3611, Smith, Kendra - Art of Klean LLC.
BW Cleaning LLC., 4440 Ryan Ave, (406) 839-5423, Wilson, Cristy - BW Cleaning LLC..
Jetmore and Sons Construction, 415 Wyoming Ave, (406) 998-8582, Jetmore, Andrew - Jetmore and Sons Construction.
Kitchens Plus MT LLC., 2905 Millennium Cir, Ste 1, (406) 652-5772, Picard, Shay - Kitchens Plus MT LLC..
Dragon Collectibles Grading, 4432 Frances Ave, (406) 855-9967, Wine, James C - Dragon Collectibles Grading.
KP Construction LLC., 319 Jackson St, (406) 591-3253, Paiaina, Kaleo K - KP Construction LLC.
Ladybugs Cleaning, 1306 Steffanich Sq, (719) 210-1451, Hunt/Grantham, Teresa/Tauzha - Ladybugs Cleaning.
Teasing Your Neighbor Cleaning Service, 2345 Anna Dr, (406) 794-1606, McMullin, Jackie - Teasing Your Neighbor Cleaning Service.
Tyler Craig Construction, 4048 Highway 87 E, (406) 860-5276, Craig, Tyler - Tyler Craig Construction.
Lucky Shoes Welding, 2112 Green Terrace Dr, (406) 702-5439, McKee, Kyle - Lucky Shoes Welding.
Lopez Construction, 2042 Green Terrace Dr, (406) 490-4678, Lopez, Emilio - Lopez Construction.
Nutrascience NMN, 1795 Heritage Walk, (406) 384-8468, Boyle, Joshua A - Nutrascience NMN.
Phenomenal, 8835 Longmeadow Dr, (206) 909-1455, Keutla, Vilavong – Phenomenal.
Crackajack Artisan's, 1810 1st Ave N, (406) 697-0597, Jager, Richelle - Crackajack Artisan's.
Billings Fingerprints, 2101 Broadwater Ave, Ste 104, (406) 860-3568, Parsons, Elaine - Billings Fingerprints.
Byo Laundry Inc., 1902 Broadwater Ave, (406) 702-1725, Loudan, Amber - Byo Laundry Inc..
Dee Dee's Car Kare, 133 Washington St, (409) 526-8638, Martin, Dennis - Dee Dee's Car Kare.
J & S Lawncare Service, 410 15th St W, (832) 970-4367, Holt, Jarrod - J & S Lawncare Service.
Rituals Cosmetology Institute, 901 24th St W, (406) 652-2700, Schafer, Sandra - Rituals Cosmetolgy Institute.
Genuine Parts Company (Broadwater), 1305 Broadwater Ave, (678) 934-5000, Genuine Parts Company, - Genuine Parts Co.
Genuine Parts Company (Industrial), 1401 Industrial Ave, (678) 934-5000, Genuine Parts Company, - Genuine Parts Co.
Bighorn Drywall, 1935 Lampman Dr, (406) 861-4858, Olson, Heath - Bighorn Drywall, OL-22-40148, general contractors.
Knox + Jaymes, 1940 Grand Ave, (406) 366-9003, Tinnes, Brandice Ann - Knox + Jaymes.
Company Z Inspections, LLC., 3641 Banff Ave, (406) 670-5595, Zeilsta, Travis - Company Z Inspections, LLC..
Butcher & Bramble, 441 Howard Ave, (701) 261-5938, Seltvedt, Josh & Sarah - Butcher & Bramble.
Ideal Spaces, 2513 Poly Dr, (406) 690-1191, Stringer, Ashly - Ideal Spaces, OL-22-40152, retail sales.
Dara Services, 1167 Patriot St, (406) 231-8278, Adewole, Ayodele P - Dara Services, OL-22-40153, real estate rental.
Pete Volnek Construction LLC., 1226 Cottonwood Blvd, (406) 694-4328, Volnek, Peter J - Pete Volnek Construction LLC., OL-22-40154, general contractors.
Haney & Son Painting, LLC., 1214 Yale Ave, (406) 860-7491, Haney Jr, Stewart Clayton - Haney & Son Painting, LLC..
Aswagg Construction, 2339 Stillwater Dr, (816) 803-7192, Swaggerty, Dustin - Aswagg Construction.
Drytech Co LLC., 13483 Fenway Blvd Circle N, (651) 429-8444, Johnson, Kevin - Drytech Co LLC.
C&C Construction of nWorthwest Florida LLC, 3925 Birdseye Rd, (850) 547-1001, Sherrer, Mathew "Chet" - C & C Construction of the Pacific Northwest, OL-22-40158, roofing contractors, Helena, MT 59602
Rognstad Building and Design, 3004 Murphy Ave, (406) 413-8374, Rognstad, Brent - Rognstad Building and Design.
Chadd Gardner, 170 Balsam St, (970) 761-0695, Gardner, Chadd - Chadd Gardner, OL-22-40162, service, Buffalo, WY 82834
Grass Bandits, 1439 Elaine St, (719) 313-1960, Johnson Sr, Adam M - Grass Bandits.
A + Cleaning Services LLC, 3003 Cove Creek Cir, (406) 208-7821, Godfrey, Misty S - A + Cleaning Services LLC.
Lone Peak Siding and Handy Services, 417 S 26th St, (406) 371-6457, Armstrong, Zachary - Lone Peak Siding and Handy Services, OL-22-40165, general contractors.
Tom Lutke, 4048 Rifle Creek Trl #8, (406) 321-0421, Lutke, Tom - Tom Lutke, OL-22-40166, service.
AA's Power Washing, 23 Monroe St Unit 1, (406) 855-2136, Trevizo/Akred, Adan/Andrew - AA's Power Washing.
Dragon's Gate Reiki, 332 Phyllis Cir E, (406) 694-2231, Veach, April Collette - Dragon's Gate Reiki, OL-22-40168, service.
Rocky Mountain Barns & Buildings, 22 Colter Trail, (406) 780-0557, Slevira, Vincent - Rocky Mountain Barns & Buildings.
Parry Construction, 15 Gibbtown Ave, (406) 939-0827, Parry, Joel - Parry Construction, OL-22-40170, general contractors, Roundup, MT 59072
Midtown Market Garden, 2940 Poly Dr, (406) 591-2174, Rogers, Ann - Midtown Market Garden, OL-22-40171, retail sales.
Shanghai Village Inc., 2926 2nd Ave N, (406) 245-6887, Russell, Chi-Wa - Shanghai Village Inc, OL-22-40173, restaurants.
Alpha Pride Entertainment LLC, 1140 1st Ave N #304, (406) 371-3630, Calloway, Rahim - Alpha Pride Entertainment LLC.
Reverie Massage, 1812 Grand Ave Ste B, (406) 601-1095, Peters, Amanda - Reverie Massage.
Nvious Fitness, 1726 Gleneagles Blvd, (406) 839-6225, Sobieraj, Dustin - Nvious Fitness.
Test Massage, 210 N 27th St, (406) 657-8364, Test Massage, - Test Massage, OL-22-40177, massage facility license.
Outlaw Construction LLC, 1400 Kootenai Ave, (406) 855-0641, Loumer, Simon & Charlotte - Outlaw Construction LLC, OL-22-40178, general contractors.
Cross Fire Excavation, 4150 US Highway 312, (406) 647-9678, Romero, Taylor - Cross Fire Excavation.
Wolf Pack Flooring, 3455 Old Hardin Rd Trl #23, (406) 598-6946, Murray, Austin - Wolf Pack Flooring.
Affordable Handyman Services, 514 10th St W, (406) 459-0529, Walters, Mark - Affordable Handyman Services.