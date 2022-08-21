Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing and Sheet, tear off and replace TPO, 30 sq, 3050 1st Ave S, CBRE 1st South LLC - $9,500

Fence/roof/siding, Infinity Home LLC, tear off and replace siding with hardie board 70 sq, 42 Almadin Ln, Wanner Investments LLC - $130,000

Fence/roof/siding, Premier Service Pro LLC, siding and windows tear off and replace, 30 sq, 18 windows, 3100 Rimrock Rd, Lifeway Church of Billings - $85,000

Fence/roof/siding, Finishing Touch Exteriors Inc, tear off and replace steel roof 5/12 pitch, 123 sq, 1525 54th ST W, The City of Billings - $312,761

Fence/roof/siding, Reroof America Contractors, roofing, tear off and replace with owens coming singles 6/12 195.37, 912 Wicks Ln, Corp of Pres Bishop of Church – $55,000

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing and Sheet, tear off and replace with 60 mil tpo flat roof 30 sq, 150 Calhoun Ln, RCP LLC - $10,500

Fence/roof/siding, Neumann Construction, tpo 25 sq, 315 S 24th ST W, Neumann, Gerald A & Ardis M - $15,000

Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, tpo roof, 32sq 4/12 pitch, 2341 Broadwater Ave, Stan-Fuhr Inc - $17,000

Fence/roof/siding, MDJ Construction LLC, tear off and replace 30 yr asphalt shingles, 15sq, 2528 Grand Ave, Boggs, Justin Dale - $7,000

Fence/roof/siding, MDJ Construction LLC, tear off and replace 30 yr asphalt shingles, 48sq, 2526 Grand Ave, Boggs, Justin Dale - $22,000

New hospital/institutions, Hardy Construction co. new medical office building, shell only, in the ST V’s subdivision. 35,300 sf footprint with 29,600 sf upper story, 602 Henry Chapple ST, PMB - $8,355,475

New other, Lees Construction and Development LLC, Zimmerman Apartments 12 Plex, 1964 Home Valley Dr, Lee’s Development LLC - $1,560,000

New townhome shell, McCall Development, shell only, 1686 ST George Blvd, McCall Development - $800,000

Addition, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, the project involves construction of a recessed loading dock into the existing building on the property, 150 N 9th ST, Green Leaf Land and Livestock Co - $435,594

Addition, Jones Construction Inc, addition and exterior renovation Type V-B Construction (existing – no change), Group B occupancy (existing – no change), 901 24th ST W, 1220 Central LLC - $275,000

Remodel, Stock Land Properties INC, interior remodel, 1934 Grand Ave, Stock, Michael D & Naughton, J - $200,000

Remodel, interior remodel / build-out of an existing mercantile space contained within an existing shell building, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Corning Companies - $487,904

Remodel, Bauer Construction, the interior remodel of approximately 790 sf of existing office space into 6 new exam rooms and a new nurse station and related MEP and fire suppression system adjustments, 1041 N 29th ST, SCL Health - $225,266

Remodel, remodel the façade of an existing Target building. The remodel will include the addition of an awning, new paint, and signage, 403 Main ST, Target CORP T-1333, $10,000

Remodel, Americo Real Estate Construction, Exterior fascade/architectural fascia changes to exist, non-structural updates to exterior of building, 1515 Grand Ave, Americo Real Estate Company - $100,000

Remodel, drawings describe the building of an additional office, phone booth, and storage area in an existing open office, 220 S 27th ST, Northern Plains Resource Council - $20,000

Remodel, 406 Disaster Response LLC, renewed permit 07/22/22 RM clean up and repair from car going through a commercial building. Work will consist of clean up, demo, rebuild, electrical, plumbing, and window installation of the D-Bat Batting Cage, 300 S 24th ST W, Brandon Wood - $130,000

Remodel, EEC Inc, Tenant Improvement to Unit B2 of an existing 11-unit Chinook Warehouse Building B- Office/Warehouse Facility. Construction type II-2, Non-Sprinklered, Non-Separated Occupancy; 1-Story Building 19,620SF. This is a Tenant Improvement Project for one unit (Unit B2) in Building B of a 3-Warehouse Building site, Building A, B, & C all recently approved for Building Permit by the City of Billings and are either under construction or completed recently...all site and building shell relate work occur under these permits. Unit B2 TI includes 1,400sf of Warehouse space (S-1), 392sf Office space (B), and 540sf of Mezzanine space (S-1). Also included in documentation is Building B (Shell) COMcheck, for reference only, as this TI build-out does not affect the overall building envelope, 3475 A J Way, Aviation Properties LLC - $68,000

Remodel, PJ Mills Construction, demo existing office area 2 walls on west end of plaza, 4 new walls built to make 5 additional offices, 3860 Avenue B, Carmelita Dominguez - $30,000

Demolition permit, Cayton Excavation Inc, demo * route Montana Ave to South Billings Blvd to landfill, 3 Broadwater Ave, Roman Catholic Bishop of Great - $70,000

Remodel, cosmetic remodeling, changing out light fixtures to LED adding electrical for gaming. Addition of bar and taps from existing cooler, 1225 Mullowney Ln, O E D LLC - $127,500

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, existing group R-2 and A-2 occupancy (no change) renovation of the first floor and putting in 5 new, 2520 1st Ave N, 1319 Ash LLC - $700,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, 2 816 sf of office space in existing 9,482 sf sprinklered shell commercial building, 1008 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Doug Sperber - $115,400

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, the construction of a new 12 unit apartment building, the building plan has been previously submitted as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-01775, 1985 Home Valley Drive, Lee’s Development LLC - $1,560,000

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, the construction of a new 12 unit apartment building, the building plan has been previously submitted as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-01775, 3575 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $1,560,000

New townhome shell, Mccall Development, Shell, 1654 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $1,359,089

Fence/roofing/siding, Sprague Construction roofing division, tear off & replace asphalt shingles 6/12 pitch 29sq, 1321 N 27th St, Best Family Re LLC - $12,000