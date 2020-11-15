Commercial building permits

Addition
Langlas & Associates Inc., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center Of Billings, $10,453,203
Sletten Construction Companies, 1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), $33,212,000
Stock Land Properties Inc., 819 Grand Ave., Stock, Michael D., $250,000
Demolition
Huppert Construction Co., 1310 Main St., McDonald Land Holdings LLC, $5,000
Huppert Construction Co., 205 N. 32nd St., Fagg Family Properties LLC, $5,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
Lynnrich Inc., 420 Grand Ave., Angela's Piazza Inc., $6,578
All Seasons Roofing, 5001 Southgate Drive, Mountain States Leasing Billings, $231,955
Restore Masters Contracting LLC, 1607 17th St. W., Avenue C Apartments Delaware, $647,076
Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1537 Ave. D, 1537 Avenue D LLC, $55,750
Neumann Construction, 327 S. 24th St. W., Neumann, Gerald A. and Ardis M., $60,000
Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, 501 N. 22nd St., The Billings Gazette, $8,600
Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1246 Central Ave., JTA Ventures LLC, $60,000
New Hotel/Motel
Veeder Homestead LLC, 2225 Overland Ave., $12,000,000
New Other
Colstrip Electric Inc., 216 E. Airport Road, City Of Billings, $600,000
McCall Development, 6108 Elysian Road, $151,060
New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure
Billings Pavement Services LLC, 4 32nd St. W., Leo C. Schwehr, $35,000
Remodel
Jares Fence Company Inc., 5364 Midland Road, JPK3M1 LLC, $21,000
Capital Development Inc., 123 N. 28th St., 123 N. Broadway LLC, $450,000
1041 N. 29th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, $986,444
Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, $150,000
Bauer Construction, 801 N. 29th St., Billings Clinic, $300,000
Hardy Construction Co., 2915 Gabel Road, State Of Montana $294,500
1116 16th St. W., Corning Land Co., $700
Kairos Properties LLC, $128,045
Kairos Properties LLC, $110,000
Kairos Properties LLC, $110,000
Kairos Properties LLC, $122,485
Kairos Properties LLC, $116,039
Horizon Retail Construction, 2450 King Ave. W., Future Equity Partners, $11,500
615 S. 27th St., VTR Properties LLC, $80,600
Van Arsdale, Duane Construction Inc., 2147 Poly Drive, Ross Alger Holdings LLC, $10,000
1148 Blair Lane, Hays, Christoper J., $0
Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 10 N. 35th St., ET Properties LLC, $40,000
Laughlin Construction Inc., 100 N. 27th St., Noraca LLC, $200,000
Yellowstone Electric Co., 501 North View Drive, City Of Billings (Airport), $0
Snowy River Construction/Lawncare, 711 Fourth Ave. N., Elevation Church Billings Inc., $8,300
Jorden Construction, 848 Main St., Tanner Bennion, $6,000
Stock Land Properties Inc., 15 Avanta Way, $500,000
Remodel Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, $200,000
Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, $1,000,000
Remodel - Change In Use
1139 N. 27th St., STV Building Partnership, $23,650
Neumann Construction, 300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, $38,600
