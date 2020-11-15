 Skip to main content
Commercial building permits

Addition

Langlas & Associates Inc., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center Of Billings, $10,453,203

Sletten Construction Companies, 1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), $33,212,000

Stock Land Properties Inc., 819 Grand Ave., Stock, Michael D., $250,000

Demolition

Huppert Construction Co., 1310 Main St., McDonald Land Holdings LLC, $5,000

Huppert Construction Co., 205 N. 32nd St., Fagg Family Properties LLC, $5,000

Fence/Roof/Siding

Lynnrich Inc., 420 Grand Ave., Angela's Piazza Inc., $6,578

All Seasons Roofing, 5001 Southgate Drive, Mountain States Leasing Billings, $231,955

Restore Masters Contracting LLC, 1607 17th St. W., Avenue C Apartments Delaware, $647,076

Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1537 Ave. D, 1537 Avenue D LLC, $55,750

Neumann Construction, 327 S. 24th St. W., Neumann, Gerald A. and Ardis M., $60,000

Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, 501 N. 22nd St., The Billings Gazette, $8,600

Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1246 Central Ave., JTA Ventures LLC, $60,000

New Hotel/Motel

Veeder Homestead LLC, 2225 Overland Ave., $12,000,000

New Other

Colstrip Electric Inc., 216 E. Airport Road, City Of Billings, $600,000

McCall Development, 6108 Elysian Road, $151,060

New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure

Billings Pavement Services LLC, 4 32nd St. W., Leo C. Schwehr, $35,000

Remodel

Jares Fence Company Inc., 5364 Midland Road, JPK3M1 LLC, $21,000

Capital Development Inc., 123 N. 28th St., 123 N. Broadway LLC, $450,000

1041 N. 29th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, $986,444

Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, $150,000

Bauer Construction, 801 N. 29th St., Billings Clinic, $300,000

Hardy Construction Co., 2915 Gabel Road, State Of Montana $294,500

1116 16th St. W., Corning Land Co., $700

Kairos Properties LLC, $128,045

Kairos Properties LLC, $110,000

Kairos Properties LLC, $110,000

Kairos Properties LLC, $122,485

Kairos Properties LLC, $116,039

Horizon Retail Construction, 2450 King Ave. W., Future Equity Partners, $11,500

615 S. 27th St., VTR Properties LLC, $80,600

Van Arsdale, Duane Construction Inc., 2147 Poly Drive, Ross Alger Holdings LLC, $10,000

1148 Blair Lane, Hays, Christoper J., $0

Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 10 N. 35th St., ET Properties LLC, $40,000

Laughlin Construction Inc., 100 N. 27th St., Noraca LLC, $200,000

Yellowstone Electric Co., 501 North View Drive, City Of Billings (Airport), $0

Snowy River Construction/Lawncare, 711 Fourth Ave. N., Elevation Church Billings Inc., $8,300

Jorden Construction, 848 Main St., Tanner Bennion, $6,000

Stock Land Properties Inc., 15 Avanta Way, $500,000

Remodel Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, $200,000

Saunders Construction Inc., 1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, $1,000,000

Remodel - Change In Use

1139 N. 27th St., STV Building Partnership, $23,650

Neumann Construction, 300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, $38,600

