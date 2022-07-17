Commercial building permits

Addition, Onsite Energy Inc, installation of 50 kW ground mount solar array, 1200 30th St W, School District #2 - $185,053

Fence/roof/siding, Perfect 10 Roofing, tear off and replace TPO, 175sq, 2545 Central Ave, CCM Holdings LLC - $185,000

Fence/roof/siding, Big Sky Exterior Designs Inc, Tear off and replace w/ steel siding, 30sq, 925 Broadwater Ave, Stevens Brothers Inc - $34,000

Fence/roof/siding, Big Sky Exterior Designs, Tear off and replace W/ Steel siding, 38 sq, 907 Broadwater SQ, Marilyn H Floberg Trust - $40,000

Footing/foundation, Hardy Construction Co, Footing, foundation, site utilities and grading permit for a future Medical Office Building (MOB) in the St Vincents Healthcare Subdivision. Building shell, landscaping, and site finish work to be submitted under separate permit application and plan review, 602 Henry Chapple St, PMB - $500,000

Footing/foundation, Mccall Development, footing and foundation, 1670 St George Blvd, Mccall Development - $800,000

Footing/foundation, Mccall Development, garage foundation, 1678 St George Blvd, NA - $20,000

Footing/foundation, Mccall Development, garage foundation, 1670 St George Blvd, NA - $20,000

New 3+ (Multi Family), Stock Land Properties Inc, construction of multiple apartment buildings. When we talked with Travis, he advised us to submit once with multiple permit apps so it will only need reviewed one time, 610 S 44TH ST W, Stock Land Properties Inc - $4,100,000

New 3+ (Multi Family), Stock Land Properties Inc, this project will consist of constructing one apartment building for the InterUrban 2 Apartments. (This will be 1 of 6 apartment buildings. Each apartment building is to be identical. Each apartment building is to have their own permit.), 610 S 44th St W, Stock Land Properties Inc - $4,100,000

New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, This project will consist of constructing one garage building for the InterUrban 2 Apartments project. (This will be 1 of 6 garage buildings. Each garage building is identical. Each garage building is to have its own permit), 610 S 44th St W, Stock Land Properties Inc - $272,639

New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, This project will be the construction of a community center for the InterUrban 2 apartments, 610 S 44th St W, Stock Land Properties Inc - $678,714

New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, This project will consist of one 3,758 sf Community Center for the InterPointe 2.0 Apartments including a Lounge, Gym, Conference room, restrooms, sauna and pool., 501 S 44th St W, Stock Land Properties Inc - $700,000

Remodel, the prject is a remodel of the rear 32 feet of an existing building with a change of use from an artist studio to an open-plan professional office. Work includes new concrete topping slab, rear window-wall, skylights, new electrical service and layout with data, lighting and heating systems, 2720 Minnesota Ave, Hafer, Randy & Janna - $75,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, Build out the open office area with individual offices per plan, 3212 Central Ave, Altana Federal Credit Union - $75,956

Remodel, TI, 2425 King Ave W, King Corner Partners - $55,000

Fence/roof/siding, Timberline Creations, tear off & replace, 52sq, 3/12, 9/12 pitch, 502 Grand Ave, Hedges, Mari Danielson Okken - $44,037

Fence/roof/siding, North Idaho Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace wlith 30 yr asphalt tear off replace with steel lap siding 70 sq, 3155 Avenue C, Propero II Billings LLC - $250,000

New other, Hanna Construction, Build a Steel shelter in Optimist Park for the City of Billings, 500 Hallowell Ln, City of Billings The - $250,000

New other, Jones Construction Inc, WE PROPOSE TO BUILD A NEW PRE-ENGINEERED METAL BUILDING WITH A LARGE CAPACITY FREEZER SYSTEM AND MECHANICALLY ENGINEERED ICE PRODUCTION LINE. THE NEW SPACE WILL INCLUDE LOADING DOCKS, ONSITE POWER AND SECURITY AS WELL AS ACCESSIBLE RESTROOMS AND SHOWER WITH A SMALL OFFICE AND STORAGE LOCKER SPACE, 1523 Montana Ave, J & S Properties Inc - $1,106,373

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, The Construction of a new 24 unit apartment building. The building plan has been previously reviewed as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-00815, 1984 Home Valley Dr, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

Addition, Constructable Designs, Remove 10’x11’ asphault, (6) 7” Bollard holes, (15) 6’ fence posts. Remove exposed ground to 5’ for pad and 4’ for Bollards, and 2’ deep for fence posts. Install forms, rebar and support anchors, Bollards and fence posts. Pour Concrete and finish surfaces. Install tower. Install fence with chain link, 5214 Laurel Rd, Honcoop Holdings LLC - $20,000

Footing/foundation, Dick Anderson Construction, Clearing and grubbing site in preparation of mass grading. Mass grading and preliminary earth work including retention pond shaping. Exterior utilities including water, fire and sewer. All stormwater utilities and conveyance including piping, manholes and outlets. Ashpalt and concrete pavement around the building, onsite parking lots and drive isles, curb and sidewalk improvements along harnish blvd, 1830 Harnish Blvd, Messinger Company LLC - $6,000,000

Footing/foundation, Dick Anderson Construction, Fleet shop Footing and Foundation, 7075 Trade Center Ave, Messinger Company LLC - $135,000

Footing/foundation, Mccall Development, Foundation only for Garages, 1662 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $40,000

New other, Great States Construction, this will be one of four apartment buildings in Farmstead – Lenhardt Square. This building is referred to as the “44-Plex” building, 4427 Altay Dr, Alliance Management - $5,875,000

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, The construction of a new 24 unit apartment building. The building plan has been previously reviewed as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-00815, 3593 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, The construction of a new 24 unit apartment building. The building plan has been previously reviewed as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-00815, 3607 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, The construction of a new 24 unit apartment building. The building plan has been previously reviewed as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-00815, 3610 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, The construction of a new 24 unit apartment building. The building plan has been previously reviewed as a master plan. Reference permit #BP-22-00815, 3623 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

Remodel, Swank Enterprise, tenant improvement of an existing occupied business office space for U.S. Bank. No change in occupancy, no change in use, no exterior work. Area of work 7,320 S.F. 2018 IEBC, Alteration Level 2, 303 N 28th St, Dan Weymann JLL - $100,000

Remodel, Sletten Construction Companies, tenant improvement of the existing restaurant, improvements to the new restaurant space, coffee bar and liquor bar equipment and gift shop fit out. No new structural systems are being installed or modified, 1901 Terminal Cir, City of Billings (Airport) - $625,000

Remodel, tenant finish, 1901 Terminal Cir, City of Billings (Airport) - $0

Demolition Permit, Jones Construction, Inc, 2324 Overland Ave, Richard Larson - $9,422

Fence/roof/siding, North American Roofing Services, tear off membrane and replace with ½ inch ins and 60 mil tpo flat roof. 1080 sq, 2635 Belknap Ave, CQ LANDLORD (MULTI) LLC - $584,003

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing & Sheetm, tear off replace with 50yr 75 sq, 111 S 24th St W, Rimrock Mini Mall - $26,500

New store/strip center, shell commercial building of 8, 838 sf on approved master site plan, 1429 38th St W, DSS, LLC - $570,000

New store/strip center, this project will include the construction of a sprinklered, 8, 838 SF commercial building on an approved master site, 1423 38th St W, DSS, LLC - $840,000

New townhome shell, Mccall Development, shell only, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $1,200,000

Remodel, Schenk Construction Inc, install new structural bracing and a new floor/horizontal diaphragm to support the existing unreinforced brick masonry existing building walls. Replace roof structure and rebuild parapet walls; install windows in boarded up existing masonry openings. Install new stairs to upper level storage area and roof. 19 N 22.d St, Bar A 7 LLC - $65,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, remodel of 15,000 sf wing 1 unoccupied nursing home wing into a transitional care unit. Partial remodel of 9,500 sf wing 3 office to an updated office layout, 3940 Rimrock Rd, St. Johns Lutheran Ministries - $2,100,000

Remodel, Langlas & Assoc., Inc, THIS PROJECT INVOLVES THE REMODEL OF AN EXISTING TACO BELL RESTAURANT. NEW DOUBLE DRIVE THRU AND EQUIPMENT THE EXTERIOR FAÇADE WILLL BE REPAINTED TO INCLUDE UPDATED IMAGES OF TACO BELL. NEW INTERIOR FINISHES WILL BE INSTALLED. KITCHEN EQUIPMENT WILL BE ADDED/REPLACE. KITCHEN WILL REQUIRE MINOR MODIFICATIONS TO M.E.P. MISCELLANOUS SITE WORK WILL BE DONE, 1006 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Langel Family Lands LLC - $500,000

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, renovate an existing creative studio, 2923 2nd Ave N, Cardwell Investments LLC - $89,972

Remodel, Asphalt Plus Inc, Removing: storage mezzanine;shop office and office dividing wall; and office dividing wall. Moving shop and office dividing wall in 1’ (shop larger/office smaller). Replacing office dividing wall in new location within office, 2 Broadwater Ave, Enterprise Holdings - $50,188

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, Demo existing metal detectors and install two new revolving doors with access control, 2324 Overland Ave, Richard Larson - $237,556

Remodel, install access control/noke keypads and gateways/CCTV/structured cabling/music system/office alarm, 3300 Central Ave, Central Capital, LLC - $72,102

Remodel, Wyomont Exterior Design, 3 windows, 1206 Main St, Heights Inn - $1,800

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, The scopt of this project consists of the reconstruction of approximately 105 linear feet of exterior wall assembly at the northwest corner of Castle Rock Middle School in Billings, Montana. The wall repairs will be completed from inside the school and are needed to correct a moisture issue within the exterior walls. The existing exterior brick finish will not be disturbed. The project also includes site grading and drainage improvements in an area approximately 4,000 square feet along with the installation of a new drywell. 1441 Governors Blvd, School District #2 - $260,000

Demolition permit, K2 Civil Inc, Minnesota ave to 27th st to I 90 to south blgs blvd then to jellison to landfill, 2804 Minnesota Ave, Montana Rescure Mission - $43,560

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, tear off & replace membrane roofing, 4/12 pitch, 2201 St Johns Ave, School District #2 - $125,633

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, Tear off & replace membrane roofing, 4/12 pitch, 729 Parkhill Dr, School District #2 - $173,906

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, Tear off & replace membrane roofing, 4/12 pitch, 3723 Central Ave, School District #2 - $230,767

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, Tear off & replace membrane roofing, 4/12 pitch, 1441 Governors Blvd, School District #2 - $528,384

New other, Jones Construction Inc, New 11,000sf office building, 3545 Gabel Rd, Bottrell Family Investments LL - $1,500,000

New other, New green room with guest toilet, laundry and conveniences. New ticket office (SEPARATE PERMIT). New stage. New grandstand with stadium seating. Other amenities to support the venue functions such as loading docks, fences, and gates. Note the venue will rely on port-o-potty toilet facilities for the public and more will be provided than required by code, 1625 2nd Ave N, 1111 Presents, Sean Lynch - $2,200,000

New townhome shell, Mccall Development, shell only, 1670 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $800,000

New warehouses/storage, Jones Construction Inc, 11,840 sf Pre Engineered Metal Building for S-2 storage use, 1180 S 29th St W, Weber Properties LLC - $950,000

Remodel, Dick Anderson Construction, The project consists of the reuse of an existing S-1 Warehouse to a S-2 Open Parking garage for future Rimrock Foundation facility. Demolition includes interior walls and opening in exterior walls to provide the necessary code required natural ventilation. Other improvements include aesthetic upgrades, signage, and interior lighting, 1300 6th Ave N, Rimrock Foundation - $500,000

Remodel, Beartooth Holding & Constructi, tenant improvement in an existing shell building of a 2 story real estate office, 525 Henry Chapple St, Mojave Investments LLC - $218,000