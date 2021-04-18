Commercial building permits

Remodel, Saunders Industries. The remodel of 2,675 sf of the Mansfield Center library area, located in the lower level of the Yellowstone Medical Center. The space will become three patient simulator labs for the training of nursing staff and students from MSUB in the care of adult, maternity, and pediatric patients using simulated patient rooms and patient manikins. The area will receive new finishes and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire sprinkler systems will be adjusted for the new room configuration. 2900 12th Ave N., NA, $292,000.