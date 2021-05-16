Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, A1 Property Improvements, tear off replace with 30 yr, 8/12 3/12 19 sq, 328 Grand Ave, A Better Property Management, FI, $7,100.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf, Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47 square 4/12 pitch, 751 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, garage 4, Nottingham Place, re roof gaf, Timberline Lifetime, 18 sq, 4/12 pitch, 751 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $5,850.00
Fence/roof/siding, C&C Construction of Northwest Florida LLC, tear off replace with metal roof, 4/12 - 81 sq, 475 6th St W, City of Bllings, Terry Park, $78,404.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47 sq, 4/12 pitch, 735 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47 sq, 4/12 pitch, 706 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47 sq, 4/12 pitch, 1572 Nottingham Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47 sq, 4/12 pitch, 707 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 1573 Nottingham Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime shingles, 9sq, 4/12 pitch, 1573 Nottingham Pl, Iret Properties, $3,000.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 1551 Nottingham Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch 1574 guinevere pl iret properties $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Centimark Corp, tear off half replace with 8 in inslation 2 layer of iso ins tpo membrane, flat roof 41.3 sq, 1011 S 32nd St W, Food Services of America Inc, $378,350.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch 1575 guinevere pl iret properties $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles. 18sq, 4/12 pitch, 1575 Guinevere Pl, Iret Properties, $5,850.00
Re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 665 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 1576 Lancelot Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 9sq, 4/12 pitch, 1576 Lancelot Pl, Iret Properties, $3,000.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 1550 Lancelot Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 1577 Lancelot Pl, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 18sq, 4/12 pitch, 1577 Lancelot Pl, Iret Properties, $5,850.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 641 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 605 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime, 17sq, 4/12 pitch, 605 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $5,525.00
Re-roof gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 47sq, 4/12 pitch, 621 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $15,500.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof garage gaf Timberline Lifetime Shingles, 17sq, 4/12 pitch, 621 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $5,525.00
Fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, re-roof daycare gaf Timberline Lifetime
Shingles, 27sq, 4/12 pitch, 606 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties, $8,775.00
New townhome, Shell Brown Builders Inc., master plan 3 bed/2 bath model a, 6436 Signal Peak Ave, Magnus Land Development LLC, $305,827.00
Remodel, Kohl's Sephora interior remodel, 3900 King Ave W, Kohl's Illinois Inc, $300,000.00
Remodel interior non structural demo for all units except for suite A, 2044 Broadwater Ave, LKF Investments LLC, $1,500.00
Remodel, Jones Construction, Inc, remodel of an existing sales office of same occupancy type. Remodel includes removing existing tile, painting existing walls, refresh of existing mens, womens and ada unisex restrooms. This remodel includes the addition of two nonrated partition walls and limited electrical and plumbing upgrades additions. The overall scope of work included in this project is an interior 'refresh' of dated existing materials and wall furnishings. 1518 1st Ave N, J & S Properties Inc, $140,000.00
remodel, Star Service, Inc. HVAC, 490 N 31st St, United Properties Inc, $150,000.00