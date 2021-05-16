Commercial building permits

Remodel, Jones Construction, Inc, remodel of an existing sales office of same occupancy type. Remodel includes removing existing tile, painting existing walls, refresh of existing mens, womens and ada unisex restrooms. This remodel includes the addition of two nonrated partition walls and limited electrical and plumbing upgrades additions. The overall scope of work included in this project is an interior 'refresh' of dated existing materials and wall furnishings. 1518 1st Ave N, J & S Properties Inc, $140,000.00