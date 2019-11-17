{{featured_button_text}}

Addition

32 Wicks Lane, Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Hardy Construction Co., $2,800,000

1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction Companies, $1,500,000

Demolition

5200 Midland Road, Knife River-Billings, Local Union 532 Building Corp., $18,500

2316 First Ave. N., Griffin, Max, Whalen, Thomas P., $3,850

Fence/Roof/Siding

405 Roxy Lane, D4 Properties LLC, Kring, Kyle, $10,000

2047 Broadwater Ave., Daniel Property LLC, Eklund, Kris, $6,500

2045 Broadwater Ave., Daniel Property LLC, Eklund, Kris, $8,700

2215 Broadwater Ave., Spitzer, David C. DBA Chapel Custom Handywork, $8,000

703 Grand Ave., Pulver Properties LLC, Scott, John, $5,537

1240 Ave. D, Enright, Rachel, Cecilia McCarthy, CW, $12,000

1236 Ave. D, Clark, Clyde McCarthy, CW, $12,000

1236 Ave. D, Clark, Clyde McCarthy, CW, $12,000

441 N Lakeview Drive, Ella Marie Michel Survivor's T, Donahue, Mitch, $47,839

1925 Grand Ave., JDK Investments LLC, Storm, Donald, $240,000

3307 Third Ave. N., Billings Full Gospel, Dolan, Stacy, $29,142

1645 Parkhill Drive, Parkhill Plaza Condominium, McClintock, Doug, $42,000

1227 Broadwater Ave., Rauch Professional Housing LLC, Casterline, Shane, $9,000

207 N. 28th St., Valley Federal Credit Union, Empire Roofing Inc., $107,000

432 Lordwith Drive, Emerson, Pat, Cannon, Mike, $21,275

1367 Hardrock Lane, Emerson, Patricia A., Cannon, Mike, $14,069

2023 Clubhouse Way, Efta, Annette L. and Aaron, Cannon, Mike, $22,325

6 Almadin Lane, Emerson, Patricia A. and Cannon, Mike, $44,035

2415 First Ave. N., Housing Authority Of Billings, Binder, Jade, $99,950

768 Fallow Lane, Knudson, Heidi J., Jones, Tim O., $16,000

1350 Panners Place, Emerson, Patricia A., Cannon, Mike, $28,066

300 Westchester Square North, Bernhagen, William R., Mettler, Ervin, $20,000

795 King Park Drive, Henesta Group LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $25,000

2024 Clubhouse Way, Richard and Susan Hofer, Kring, Kyle, $20,000

1341 Main St., Popelka Enterprises LLC, Dvorak, Tina, $30,000

1818 Main St., Chilton, Wayne A. and Celia D., Donahue, Mitch, $16,499

514 Third St. W., Chilton, Wayne A. and Celia D., Donahue, Mitch, $6,669

279 E Airport Road, Harkless, Steven and Melissa, Sanders, Shannon, $28,974

715 Grand Ave., Mary Jo Schuman Revocable Trust, Ruzick, Howard, $7,800

2102 Second Ave. N. Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, Jami Development LLC, $21,000

1650 Inverness Drive, Burns, Jerry C., Cannon, Mike, $181,080

742 Grand Ave., Ruzick, Howard, Gardner, Steven J., $8,800

3404 Second Ave. N., Jefferson, Fontez, Farm To Market Lodging LLC, $11,500

1120 Broadwater Ave., Stanley, Jay N River City Roofing LLC, Remove And Replace 50 Yr Shingles On 6/12 Pitch $20,822

1320 Division St., Division Enterprises LLC, Commercial Roofing Montana LLC, Tear Off Replace With Tpo Membrane Flat Roof $29,880

1739 Grand Ave., McDonald Land Holdings LLC, Vicario D & P Hardie Board Siding $35,000

New Church/School

1500 University Drive, State Of Montana, Sunleaf, Steve, $13,385,000

New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure

519 N. 32nd St., United Properties Inc., Studer Construction Co., $24,344

612 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Studer Construction Co., $23,407

New Office/Bank

2526 Shiloh Road, Classic Design Homes Inc., Wells Built Homes Inc., $1,600,000

New Other

1028 Central Ave., Iconnect Montana LLC, James, Chris, $170,000

420 Grand Ave., Angela's Piazza Inc., $28,000

Remodel

210 N. 27th St., The City Of Billings, Van Arsdale, Kim, $45,000

1925 Grand Ave., JDK Investments LLC, Gill, Randy/Jance, $300

2001 First Ave. N., Two Sisters Holding Co., Jones, Ryan, $17,000

111 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Mini-Mall LLC, Shaw Construction, $3,000

1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction Companies, $4,000

300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, March, Brett, $1,000

3900 King Ave. W., Kohl's Illinois Inc., Melvin, Jason, $150,000

207 N. 34th St., Reiter Investments, LLC, Brumbaugh, Steven, $5,000

550 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Langlas and Associates Inc., $595,000

1601 St., Andrews Harrell, Michael, The City Of Billings, $25,000

970 S. 29th St. W., Harrell, Michael, PST LLC, $20,000

725 N. 25th St., Van Wert, Bradley, Prairie Tower Inc., $110,000

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $61,316

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $100,000

2828 First Ave. S., CBRE 28 LLC, Shaw Construction, $115,000

Remodel - Change In Use

670 King Park Drive, Prospect Investment LLC, $12,000

2624 Montana Ave., Montana Rail Link, Eggart, Quentin, $1,600,000

