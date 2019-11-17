Addition
32 Wicks Lane, Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Hardy Construction Co., $2,800,000
1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction Companies, $1,500,000
Demolition
5200 Midland Road, Knife River-Billings, Local Union 532 Building Corp., $18,500
2316 First Ave. N., Griffin, Max, Whalen, Thomas P., $3,850
Fence/Roof/Siding
405 Roxy Lane, D4 Properties LLC, Kring, Kyle, $10,000
2047 Broadwater Ave., Daniel Property LLC, Eklund, Kris, $6,500
2045 Broadwater Ave., Daniel Property LLC, Eklund, Kris, $8,700
2215 Broadwater Ave., Spitzer, David C. DBA Chapel Custom Handywork, $8,000
703 Grand Ave., Pulver Properties LLC, Scott, John, $5,537
1240 Ave. D, Enright, Rachel, Cecilia McCarthy, CW, $12,000
1236 Ave. D, Clark, Clyde McCarthy, CW, $12,000
441 N Lakeview Drive, Ella Marie Michel Survivor's T, Donahue, Mitch, $47,839
1925 Grand Ave., JDK Investments LLC, Storm, Donald, $240,000
3307 Third Ave. N., Billings Full Gospel, Dolan, Stacy, $29,142
1645 Parkhill Drive, Parkhill Plaza Condominium, McClintock, Doug, $42,000
1227 Broadwater Ave., Rauch Professional Housing LLC, Casterline, Shane, $9,000
207 N. 28th St., Valley Federal Credit Union, Empire Roofing Inc., $107,000
432 Lordwith Drive, Emerson, Pat, Cannon, Mike, $21,275
1367 Hardrock Lane, Emerson, Patricia A., Cannon, Mike, $14,069
2023 Clubhouse Way, Efta, Annette L. and Aaron, Cannon, Mike, $22,325
6 Almadin Lane, Emerson, Patricia A. and Cannon, Mike, $44,035
2415 First Ave. N., Housing Authority Of Billings, Binder, Jade, $99,950
768 Fallow Lane, Knudson, Heidi J., Jones, Tim O., $16,000
1350 Panners Place, Emerson, Patricia A., Cannon, Mike, $28,066
300 Westchester Square North, Bernhagen, William R., Mettler, Ervin, $20,000
795 King Park Drive, Henesta Group LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $25,000
2024 Clubhouse Way, Richard and Susan Hofer, Kring, Kyle, $20,000
1341 Main St., Popelka Enterprises LLC, Dvorak, Tina, $30,000
1818 Main St., Chilton, Wayne A. and Celia D., Donahue, Mitch, $16,499
514 Third St. W., Chilton, Wayne A. and Celia D., Donahue, Mitch, $6,669
279 E Airport Road, Harkless, Steven and Melissa, Sanders, Shannon, $28,974
715 Grand Ave., Mary Jo Schuman Revocable Trust, Ruzick, Howard, $7,800
2102 Second Ave. N. Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, Jami Development LLC, $21,000
1650 Inverness Drive, Burns, Jerry C., Cannon, Mike, $181,080
742 Grand Ave., Ruzick, Howard, Gardner, Steven J., $8,800
3404 Second Ave. N., Jefferson, Fontez, Farm To Market Lodging LLC, $11,500
1120 Broadwater Ave., Stanley, Jay N River City Roofing LLC, Remove And Replace 50 Yr Shingles On 6/12 Pitch $20,822
1320 Division St., Division Enterprises LLC, Commercial Roofing Montana LLC, Tear Off Replace With Tpo Membrane Flat Roof $29,880
1739 Grand Ave., McDonald Land Holdings LLC, Vicario D & P Hardie Board Siding $35,000
New Church/School
1500 University Drive, State Of Montana, Sunleaf, Steve, $13,385,000
New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure
519 N. 32nd St., United Properties Inc., Studer Construction Co., $24,344
612 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Studer Construction Co., $23,407
New Office/Bank
2526 Shiloh Road, Classic Design Homes Inc., Wells Built Homes Inc., $1,600,000
New Other
1028 Central Ave., Iconnect Montana LLC, James, Chris, $170,000
420 Grand Ave., Angela's Piazza Inc., $28,000
Remodel
210 N. 27th St., The City Of Billings, Van Arsdale, Kim, $45,000
1925 Grand Ave., JDK Investments LLC, Gill, Randy/Jance, $300
2001 First Ave. N., Two Sisters Holding Co., Jones, Ryan, $17,000
111 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Mini-Mall LLC, Shaw Construction, $3,000
1901 Terminal Circle, City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction Companies, $4,000
300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, March, Brett, $1,000
3900 King Ave. W., Kohl's Illinois Inc., Melvin, Jason, $150,000
207 N. 34th St., Reiter Investments, LLC, Brumbaugh, Steven, $5,000
550 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Langlas and Associates Inc., $595,000
1601 St., Andrews Harrell, Michael, The City Of Billings, $25,000
970 S. 29th St. W., Harrell, Michael, PST LLC, $20,000
725 N. 25th St., Van Wert, Bradley, Prairie Tower Inc., $110,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $61,316
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $100,000
2828 First Ave. S., CBRE 28 LLC, Shaw Construction, $115,000
Remodel - Change In Use
670 King Park Drive, Prospect Investment LLC, $12,000
2624 Montana Ave., Montana Rail Link, Eggart, Quentin, $1,600,000