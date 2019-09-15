{{featured_button_text}}

Addition

3940 Rimrock Road, Lutheran Retirement Home Inc., Yellowstone Basin Construction, $6,700,000

1720 Lampman Drive, Jay Foley Properties LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $1,515,540

Fence/Roof/Siding

5250 Midland Road, Lynne J. Zimmer Revocable Trust, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $7,500

2650 Overland Ave., Mako Properties LLC, Reichenbach, Donald, $20,000

3907 First Ave. S., Montana Tire, Talmark Construction, $5,000

901 Fourth Ave. N., Con-Way Transportation Service, Pratt, Julie, $157,936

715 Central Ave., Billings Laundry Co., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $75,488

328 S Shiloh Road, First Southern Baptist Church, Murray, Ryan, $66,500

2490 Gabel Road, Town And Country Supply Assoc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $44,000

44 Wicks Lane, Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, Bauer Construction, $32,000

1250 15th St. W., Youth Dynamics Inc., Simons, Cory, $15,808

1540 13th St. W., Windmill Properties LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $25,780

2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $38,607

2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $58,308

2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $54,747

1611 Alderson Ave., Vacant Land LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $8,000

3632 Decathlon Parkway, French, Patrick L. and Deborah M., Stewart, Josiah, $30,000

3606 Decathlon Parkway, Wright Ranch Inc., Stewart, Josiah, $30,000

2816 King Ave. W., Rodger T. Bell Trust, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $27,350

1503 Broadwater Ave., Stockton, Daniel E. Jr., Dimattei, Joseph, $19,000

New Other

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333

2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $50,000

New Restaurant/Casino/Bar

110 S. 24th St. W., Ryan Restaurants, Langlas and Associates Inc., $684,167

Remodel

2717 King Ave. W., Douglass, Harlan D., and Maxine H., Kujala, Charles Jason, $72,870

149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $75,000

1577 Mullowney Lane, McCall Properties LLC, Mccall, James, $23,000

510 Moore Lane, Wind Tunnel Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $700,000

2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co. $124,250

311 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

305 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

237 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

231 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

225 Starner Lane, $18,500

219 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

211 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

205 Starner Lane, GMD, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500

316 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LLP, Cucancic Construction Inc., $25,000

1141 N. 28th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Merry, And, $40,000

1509 Monad Road, Sysco Food Services of Montana, Centimark Corp., $915,000

21 N. 15th St., Kairos Properties LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $156,000

2900 12th Ave. N., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Hale, Ben, $20,000

710 Grand Ave., JDH Management and Leasing LLC, Zimmermann, Andrew, $12,000

3203 Third Ave. N., KTVQ Communications Inc., Kenco Enterprises Inc., $10,000

1411 Chy Way, TJ Wrobel, $125,000

217 N. 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $23,650

2695 King Ave. W., Unicor Partners, Scheiner, Joseph, $65,000

550 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Langlas and Associates Inc., $14,950

300 S 24th St W., Rimrock Owner LP, Neumann Construction Inc., $10,000

Roof/Siding

2201 Grant Road, John Darren Crosby, $80,000

