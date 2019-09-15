Addition
3940 Rimrock Road, Lutheran Retirement Home Inc., Yellowstone Basin Construction, $6,700,000
1720 Lampman Drive, Jay Foley Properties LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $1,515,540
Fence/Roof/Siding
5250 Midland Road, Lynne J. Zimmer Revocable Trust, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $7,500
2650 Overland Ave., Mako Properties LLC, Reichenbach, Donald, $20,000
3907 First Ave. S., Montana Tire, Talmark Construction, $5,000
901 Fourth Ave. N., Con-Way Transportation Service, Pratt, Julie, $157,936
715 Central Ave., Billings Laundry Co., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $75,488
328 S Shiloh Road, First Southern Baptist Church, Murray, Ryan, $66,500
2490 Gabel Road, Town And Country Supply Assoc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $44,000
44 Wicks Lane, Sisters Of Charity of Leavenworth, Bauer Construction, $32,000
1250 15th St. W., Youth Dynamics Inc., Simons, Cory, $15,808
1540 13th St. W., Windmill Properties LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $25,780
715 Central Ave., Billings Laundry Co., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $16,000
2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $38,607
2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $58,308
2032 Grand Ave., Pierce Buildings LLP, Donahue, Mitch, $54,747
1611 Alderson Ave., Vacant Land LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $8,000
3632 Decathlon Parkway, French, Patrick L. and Deborah M., Stewart, Josiah, $30,000
3606 Decathlon Parkway, Wright Ranch Inc., Stewart, Josiah, $30,000
2816 King Ave. W., Rodger T. Bell Trust, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $27,350
1503 Broadwater Ave., Stockton, Daniel E. Jr., Dimattei, Joseph, $19,000
New Other
2980 Glynn Abbey Way Glynn Abbey Development LLC, Griffin, Max, $8,333
New Restaurant/Casino/Bar
110 S. 24th St. W., Ryan Restaurants, Langlas and Associates Inc., $684,167
Remodel
2717 King Ave. W., Douglass, Harlan D., and Maxine H., Kujala, Charles Jason, $72,870
149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $75,000
1577 Mullowney Lane, McCall Properties LLC, Mccall, James, $23,000
510 Moore Lane, Wind Tunnel Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $700,000
2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co. $124,250
311 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
305 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
237 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
231 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
225 Starner Lane, $18,500
219 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
211 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
205 Starner Lane, GMD, GMD Development Homeword, $18,500
316 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LLP, Cucancic Construction Inc., $25,000
1141 N. 28th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Merry, And, $40,000
1509 Monad Road, Sysco Food Services of Montana, Centimark Corp., $915,000
21 N. 15th St., Kairos Properties LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $156,000
2900 12th Ave. N., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Hale, Ben, $20,000
710 Grand Ave., JDH Management and Leasing LLC, Zimmermann, Andrew, $12,000
3203 Third Ave. N., KTVQ Communications Inc., Kenco Enterprises Inc., $10,000
1411 Chy Way, TJ Wrobel, $125,000
217 N. 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $23,650
2695 King Ave. W., Unicor Partners, Scheiner, Joseph, $65,000
550 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Langlas and Associates Inc., $14,950
300 S 24th St W., Rimrock Owner LP, Neumann Construction Inc., $10,000
Roof/Siding
2201 Grant Road, John Darren Crosby, $80,000