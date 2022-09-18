Commercial building permits

Footing/foundation, foundation permit for avid hotel all city departments have previously approved plan under permit BP-22-01440, 3350 Ember Ln, Billings Hotel Developers LLC - $1,139,603

Addition, Langlas & Assoc Inc, extend the existing vestibule the roof and columns are existing and we will add foundation frost walls and exterior walls and new slab on grade the vestibule doors are to be replaced with new metal doors and hardware, 505 Orchard Ln, Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellows - $179,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, creation of an accessible restroom addition of a non-accessible restroom upgrading an existing non-accessible restroom and general, 319 Morey St, MTRA Commercial Holdings LLC - $181,000

Fence/roof/siding, JT Roofing and Remodeling LLC, tear off replace with 30 yr 6/12 23 sq, 305 S 24TH ST, Conocophillips Company - $21,000

Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, Remove & Replace TPO Roof, 150 sq, 615 N 19th St, Head Start Inc - $190,354

Fence/roof/sding, Wegner Homes, tear off & replace asphalt shingles, 6/12 pitch, 760sq, 517 Shiloh Rd, International Church of the Fo - $152,000

Fence/roof/siding, Savage Construction Inc, roofing tri plex tear off replace with 30 yr 40 sq 4/12, 1208 Avenue C, Larry & Jan LLC - $20,000

New other, Catamount Constructors Inc, this project entails the construction of one (1) distribution center building on a single lot, 3226 S Frontage Rd, KSKC Properties LLC - $9,000,000

New other, Catamount Constructors Inc, this project entails the construction of one (1) distribution center building on a single lot, 3218 S Frontage Rd, KSKC Properties LLC - $6,000,000

New other, Dick Anderson Construction, the civil and structural foundations are in for permit under separate cover this permit will be the remainder of the new construction landscaping mechanical electrical plumbing IT and fire protections systems associated with the coca-cola bottling companies new facility in Billings, 1830 Harnish Blvd, Messinger Company LLC - $23,700,000

New other, Dick Anderson Construction, Coca-cola Fleet Shop, 7075 Trade Center Ave, Messinger Company LLC - $2,088,970

Remodel Dick Anderson Construction, tenant improvement to existing office space remove wall between suite 206 & 207 provide partitions for new office suite layout Revise HVAC lights power & data for new office layout Revise fire sprinkler heads for new office layout (by deferred submittal), 2900 4th Ave N, Billings MT 1 FGF LLC - $456,500

Remodel, T Davis Construction Inc, relocation of an existing play structure into a new enclosed room, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Scheels All Sports Inc - $20,000

Remodel, fire suppression kitchen, 5317 Grand Ave, Albertsons 3367 - $5,000

Remodel Frank Niver, remove stainless sheets under hood and replace with the drywall damaged from water leak Re-nstall new stainless steel sheets, 300 S 24th St W, Tina Tseng - $7,885.76

Addition, 6409 Eligible facilities new carrier colocation. Proposed Tower extension, new platform, antenna and ancillary equipment on the tower. Ground equipment to be installed in the existing carrier facility. Please see please for completed SOW, 618 Winemiller Ln, Billings Heights VFW Post 677 - $30,000

Fence/roof/siding, Bradford Roof Management Inc, tear off & replace PVC membrane 68sq, 2702 Montana Ave, Winston Livestock Company - $150,000

New other, Hardy Construction Co, new body shop, 3657 Pierce Pkwy, BK Properties LLC - $1,800,000

New other, Marketing Specialties Inc, above ground storage tank, 1501 54th St W, City of Billings The - $22,878

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 6,400sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $160,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 2,800sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $70,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 4,400sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $110,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 6,400sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $160,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, minor non-load bearing interior demolition, construct new office, covert a room into a resident room, relocate a toilet/sink/shower head, relocate light fixtures as required, 2512 Mission Cir, St Johns Lutheran Ministries - $45,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, minor non-load bearing interior demolition, construct new office, covert a room into a resident room, relocate a toilet/sink/shower head, relocate light fixtures as required, 2509 Mission Cir, St Johns Lutheran Ministries - $45,000

Remodel, Swanke Construction, renovation of existing mall space to accommodate salon, 300 S 24TH ST W, Rimrock Owner LP - $220,000

Demolition permit, Askin Construction LLC, demo* route from site take 6th ave n turn on dibision st onto montana ave . . left on foote st left onto simpson st right onto s billings blvd then right onto jellison rd to landfill, 1406 6th ave n, Rimrock Foundation - $12,700

Demolition permit, Askin Construction LLC, demo* route from site take 6th ave n turn on dibision st onto montana ave . . left on foote st left onto simpson st right onto s billings blvd then right onto jellison rd to landfill, 140206th ave n, Rimrock Foundation - $133,300

Fence/roof/siding, C’s Construction of Billings, Tear off & replace 30yr asphalt shingles, 35sq 7/12 pitch tear off & replace cement fiber 13sq, 1645 Central Ave, Root Gary J & Robyn - $26,563

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 13,300sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $330,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 13,300sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $330,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 13,300sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $330,000

New warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, New self storage facility building 13,300sf, 205 Prickett Ln, Blackrock Real Estate LLC - $330,000

Remodel, KB Construction LLC, tenant improvement for pharmacy, 208 N 28th St, Mike Matovich - $25,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, commercial office tenant improvement to a shell space, 3545 Gabel Rd, Bottrell Family Investments LL - $220,000

Addition, Legacy Telecommunications, T-Mobile to add a 50kW diesel generator with underbelly 229 gallon tanl on a new 4’x10’ concrete pad within an existing cell tower compound, 2132 Grand Ave, T-Mobile West LLC - $46,000

Fence/roof/siding, Wyman Construction, diamond coat siding 18sq, 24 Broadwater Ave, Bjelland David E & Tonia M - $9,000

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing & Sheetm, tear off & replace 40sq, 1420 Grand Ave, Winchell Enterprises Inc - $18,000

Fence/roof/siding, Kirkness Exteriors, tear off and replace TPO roof 16sq, 3000 King Ave W, Billings Properties LLC - $6,200

New 3+ (multi family), Mccall Development, 4 plex, 6129 Elysian Rd, Mccall Development Inc - $775,000

New 3+ (multi family), Mccall Development, 4 plex, 6135 Elysian Rd, Mccall Development Inc - $775,000

New other, fuel tank, 5327 Southgate Dr, Mark Rite Lines Equipment Co LLC - $1,000