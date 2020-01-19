Addition
4845 Midland Road, The City Of Billings, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, $2,550,000
935 Lake Elmo Drive, Yellowstone County Council On, $180,000
3165 King Ave. E., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $300,000
Demolition
404 S. 24th St., Phillips 66, Cop Construction LLC, $91,001
Fence/Roof/Siding
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $52,000
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $62,400
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $40,300
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $40,300
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $40,300
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $40,300
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $40,300
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $9,750
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $9,750
821 N. 27th St., North 27th Street Building LLC, Wegner Homes, $72,460
3927 First Ave. S., Family Services, Empire Roofing Inc., $99,424
2311 Monad Road, Wilson, Andrew E. and Laura L., Stewart Construction and Remodeling, $95,000
1942 Clubhouse Way, Soelter Properties LLC, Art Work Builders, $15,000
1632 Gleneagles Blvd., Jorden, Edward, Kirby Construction, $17,000
1943 Clubhouse Way, Jessen, Richard D. and Janice M., A & B Construction, $53,840
New Other
1148 First Ave. N., Fed X, Cobb Environmental & Technical Services Inc., $3,000
New Store/Strip Center
1537 41st St. W., Swenson, Randall D., Beartooth Holding and Construction, $701,170
New 3+ (Multi Family)
6020 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $515,000
New Townhomes (Shell For 3 Or More Units)
6025 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $813,000
New Warehouse/Storage
116 S. 25th St., Yellowstone Health Partnership, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, $550,000
Remodel
1020 N. 27th St., Billings Clinic, Swanke Construction, $690,000
40 27th St. W., 4M Properties, Tower Construction LLC, $15,000
905 S. 24th St. W., 905 S. 24th St. W. Owner LLC, $2,600,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $360,000
1728 Lampman Drive, Rose, Carl W. Trustee, Jones Construction, Inc., $21,000
711 Henry Chapple St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Bogart Construction, $1,800,000
1110 Broadwater Ave., Broadwater Ventures LLC, Neumann Construction, $3,500
1363 Montana Ave., Kairos Properties LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $156,000
300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, Rolo Construction Inc., $500
2590 Holman Ave., REO LLC, Shaw Construction, $3,000
315 S. 34th St., Lara, Scott B. and Linda K., $5,000
1629 Ave. D, Plaza Office Building LLC, Artisan Builders, $20,000
300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, Rolo Construction Inc., $250,000
637 Anchor St., Billings Heights Post #6774, $25,000
1932 Clubhouse Way, Soelter, Jonathan R. and Heather, Art Work Builders, $8,000
220 Grand Ave., Jones, Patrick and Linda, One Source Construction LLC, $625
1515 Central Ave., Seder, Ron, Wild West Construction, $30,000
Remodel - Change In Use
1760 Monad Road, Ziegler, Jack R. and Michelle L., $2,000