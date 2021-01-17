 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial building permits

Commercial building permits

{{featured_button_text}}

Fence/Roof/Siding

Lennick Bros. Roofing & SheetM, 1240 S 29th St W, Boise Cascade Building Material, $43,500

Empire Roofing Inc, 3175 Grand Ave, Comstock Real Estate Holdings, $179,435

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 82 W Antelope Trail, Red Horse Rentals LLC, $24,418

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 86 W Antelope Trail, David H. Smith, $30,923

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 1201 Yellowstone Ave, 1201-05 Yellowstone Ave LLC, $52,483

Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 1816 Grand Ave, Jones, David J & Kelly R $6,549.00

New 3+ (Multi Family)

Trailhead Builders Of Montana LLC, 3131 Iron Horse Trail, Trailhead Builders Of Montana, $1,328,975

New Other

Beartooth Holding & Construction, 1736 Shiloh Rd, Randall D. Swenson, $881,705

Demolition

Askin Construction LLC, 1736 Shiloh Rd, Randall D. Swenson, $13,500

Remodel

Laughlin Construction Inc., 2701 1st Ave N, Niraca LLC, $75,000

Star Service, Inc., 1801 Bench Blvd, School District #2, $200,000

S Bar S Supply Contractor, 501 N 22nd St, The Billings Gazette, $60,000

Dick Anderson Construction, 1005 N 27th St, Opportunity Bank Of Montana, $950,000

Lake Elmo Coin-Op, 1903 Grand Ave, Robert J. and Donna R. Withham, $95,000

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News