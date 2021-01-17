Commercial building permits

Fence/Roof/Siding
Lennick Bros. Roofing & SheetM, 1240 S 29th St W, Boise Cascade Building Material, $43,500
Empire Roofing Inc, 3175 Grand Ave, Comstock Real Estate Holdings, $179,435
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 82 W Antelope Trail, Red Horse Rentals LLC, $24,418
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 86 W Antelope Trail, David H. Smith, $30,923
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 1201 Yellowstone Ave, 1201-05 Yellowstone Ave LLC, $52,483
Big Sky Exterior Designs, Inc, 1816 Grand Ave, Jones, David J & Kelly R $6,549.00
New 3+ (Multi Family)
Trailhead Builders Of Montana LLC, 3131 Iron Horse Trail, Trailhead Builders Of Montana, $1,328,975
New Other
Beartooth Holding & Construction, 1736 Shiloh Rd, Randall D. Swenson, $881,705
Demolition
Askin Construction LLC, 1736 Shiloh Rd, Randall D. Swenson, $13,500
Remodel
Laughlin Construction Inc., 2701 1st Ave N, Niraca LLC, $75,000
Star Service, Inc., 1801 Bench Blvd, School District #2, $200,000
S Bar S Supply Contractor, 501 N 22nd St, The Billings Gazette, $60,000
Dick Anderson Construction, 1005 N 27th St, Opportunity Bank Of Montana, $950,000
Lake Elmo Coin-Op, 1903 Grand Ave, Robert J. and Donna R. Withham, $95,000