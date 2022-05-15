Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, KE Construction LLC, roofing overlay metal roofing 1/12 12 sq, 1525 1st Ave N, Erving Properties LLC - $72,000

Remodel, Alpine Plumbing & Heating, relocating toilet and floor drain. Installing 30x60 roll in shower, 2305 8th Ave N, City of Billings The - $10,000

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, tear and replace metal, 33sq, 1516 Main Street, Billings Federal Credit Union - $44,776

Fence/roof/siding, Finishing Touch Exteriors Inc, tear off and replace asphalt shingles, 4/12 pitch, 42sq $34,687 tear off and replace wood siding, 27sq $63,867 .46, 3890 Stillwater Drive, City of Billings The - $98,554.46

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing & Sheetm, remove and replace with membrane flat roof 8sq, 111 S 24th St W, Taste of Asia - $1,500

Footing/foundation, footing/foundation only, 4610 King Ave E, Wentana LLC - $200,000

New other, Great States Construction, this will be one of four apartment buildings in Farmstead – Lenhardt Square. This building is referred to as the “30-Plex” building, 4450 Altay Dr, Alliance Management - $3,925,000

New other, Golden Sands General Contractors, Drive up ATM, 1749 Main St, JTR Properties LTR - $150,000

Remodel, replacement of roof top condensing unit and associated mechanical, electrical, structural and roofing work, 2801 3rd Ave N, Alberta Bair Theater - $200,000

Remodel, Duane Youngren Contractor LLC, two projects being submitted today for two different apartments in the same building (this is Apt #2) tear out to studs, rewire, new insulation and sheetrock, new cabinets, n plumbing will be moved, 206 N 18th St, North 18th LLC - $22,000

Remodel, Duane Youngren Contractor LLC, two projects being submitted today for two different apartments in the same building (this is Apt #4) tear out to studs, rewire, new insulation and sheetrock, new cabinets, n plumbing will be moved, 206 N 18th St, North 18th LLC - $22,000

New other, Langlas & Assoc., IN, 34,920 SF new office building, 1205 N Transtech Way, Kampgrounds of America Inc - $16,000,000

New other, EV charging station, 403 Main St, Target Corp T-1333 - $150,000

Remodel, Swank Enterprise, permit extended 04/13/22 RM Remodel existing 3,400 SF building. Work includes partial demolition of existing building interior and the construction of new jail inmate processing spaces including offices, inmate processing area, storage and inmate holding cells, 1711 6th Ave N, Noah Zeligman - $530,000

Remodel, CDH LLC, tenant improvement of vacant/shell spaces on 2nd floor of 1537 ave D, 1537 Ave D, IMDG - $258,000

Remodel, Brown Plumbing & Heating, changing an office space to a commercial kitchen, 3201 Hesper Rd, Clark, Russel C JR - $10,000

Addition, Langlas & Assoc., Inc, addition to existing school, 4525 Grand Ave, Big Sky Youth Education Founda - $1,800,000

New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, Bldg L 5 plex, 2950 Central Ave, NA - $756,508

New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, Bldg M 4 plex, 2940 Central Ave, NA - $756,508

New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, Bldg N 4 plex, 2980 Central Ave, NA - $880,067

New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, Bldg 0 7 plex, 2990 Central Ave, Hunter’s Pointe Apartments Phase 2, LLC - $1,106,674

New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, Bldg P 4 plex, 3010 Central Ave, NA - $680,717

New other, Mccall Development, 6170 Elysian Rd, Mccall Homes - $518,400

New other, Mccall Development, 6160 Elysian Rd, Mccall Homes - $480,000

New other, Parkway C & A LP, new auto repair shop, 4130 Kari Ln, Corss Development - $2,500,000

New townhome shell, Mccall Development, 6071-6081 Northstead Ave, 6071 Northstead Ave, Mccall Homes - $960,000

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, remodel to accommodate a sterilization/packaging facility. Type V-B construction. Metal stud partitions to divide work spaces and to create sterilization “cells.” Shipping and Receiving areas. F-1 occupancy, 1400 Montana Ace, Marty Connel/Yellowstone Venturers, Inc - $655,000

Remodel, MJT Construction Inc, update front elevation with new finishes, 611 N 27th St, New Albertson’s Inc #2025 - $200,000

Remodel, Mccall Development, new tenant improvement for an office and coffee shop, 1605 Annafeld Pkwy E, Mccall Development - $180,000

Remodel, De Jager Construction Inc, interior remodel to an existing Famous Footwear store, displays, finishes, minor lighting upgrade, 2829 King Ave W, Caleres - $180,480

Demolition permit, interior non structural demo, 2923 2nd Ave N, Cardwell Investments LLC - $3,295

Fence/roof/siding, Perfect 10 Roofing, tear off replace with tpo membrane flat roof 30sq 1/12, 1701 Montana Ave, 1701 Montana LLC - $37,000

New restaurant/casino/bar, Bryant Contracting LLC, TI of new building in suite 1 of 2 unites. Attaching this project to bldg. permit #21-3456 TI project to be as per attached plan drawn by Domino’s authorized design and engineering Co, 4470 King Ave E, Austyn Spencer Enterprises LLC - $180,000

New warehouse/storage, EEC INC, New construction of a 11-unit Chinook Warehouse Building C. Construction type II-2, Non-Sprinklered, Non-Separated Occupancy; 1-Story Building 19,080SF, 3465 A J Way, Aviation Properties LLC - $1,806,647

Remodel, Sletten Construction Companies, Interior renovation, group B Occupancy (existing no change), type B construction (existing no change), 4140sf of renovation, 3409 Transtech Way, AKL LLC - $925,000

Remodel, Bateman-Hall Inc, Re-branding of exterior fascia with new building signage and fiber cement board, paint on existing cmu block and EIFS at building signage. The interior work includes re-branding with new signage, new wall tile, new food/beverage sales equipment. The electrical work includes new exterior LED lighting and new interior LED light fixtures. Mechanical work includes new sink replacements, 1240 S 27th St, Dan Sunstan, Parkland USA - $300,000

Remodel, Bauer Construction, TENANT BUILD – OUT ON PERMITTED BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION, 20 N 29th St, 114 BCG Enterprises LL - $50,000

Remodel, Sletten Construction Companies, 1327 Holiday Cir, Wes Southwick - $305,000

Demolition permit, Cayton Excavation Inc, the building will be torn down with tan excavator & the depris hailed off. City to landfill then south billings blvd, 759 Newman Ln, Christ the Kind Lutheran Churc - $17,680

Electrical permit, Action Electric Inc, 1400 Montana Ave, Marty Connel/Yellowstone Venturers, Inc - $92,760

