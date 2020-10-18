Commercial building permits

Addition
Hardy Construction Co., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center, $350,000
Schenk Construction Inc., 2203 Montana Ave., Bar MW Properties LLC, $110,000
Jones Construction Inc., 1595 Grand Ave., Boardman Westpark LLC, $40,000
Demolition
Safetech Inc. 312 N. 22nd St., CTA Building LLP, $4,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
Sprague Construction Roofing, 1704 Central Ave., City Of Billings, $16,618
Buerkley Siding and Windows, 1937 Clubhouse Way, Schneiter Enterprises, $17,000
Jones Construction Roofing, 18 Heatherwood Lane, James and Virginia Court Living, $13,300
Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1444 Grand Ave., Blood Systems Inc., $109,360
Tom Hennessy Construction, 323 N. 24th St., CRR Land LLC, $13,000
Big Phish Construction, 1206 Main St., CMYL Inc., $15,765
Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, 3404 First Ave. S., Ratcliff, Joe, $7,500
Siding Empire Roofing Inc., 1438 Grand Ave., Big Sky King Properties LLC, $41,914
Empire Roofing Inc., 750 Southgate Drive, Big Sky King Properties LLC, $24,900
Bradford Roof Management Inc., 2520 First Ave. N., Montana Rescue Mission $92,645
Restore Masters Contracting LLC, 1607 17th St. W., Avenue C Apartments Delaware L, $682,042.62
Infinity Roofing & Siding Inc., 1711 Sixth Ave. N., Eggart Enterprises LLC, $92,862
All Seasons Roofing, 332 Sioux Lane, Red Fox Apartments LLP, $67,500
Wegner Homes Reroof 230 Starner Lane, Mt Heights Senior 4% LLP, $107,800
Donahue Roofing LLC, 302 19th St. W., Church Of The Open Bible Of Billings, $41,570
Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 244 Wicks Lane, Hope United Methodist Church, $50,400
Wyomont Exterior Design, 124 N. 24th St., Mountrail Properties LLC, $60,000
Sprague Construction Roofing Division, 1230 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, $47,615
Lennick Bros. Roofing & Sheet Metal, 3210 Henesta Drive, Steel Properties Inc., $18,000
Kirkness Roofing Inc., 3042 King Ave. W., Billings Properties LLC, $22,248
Perfect 10 Roofing & Construction, 2208 Central Ave., Briar Rock Group LLC, $60,000
Sprague Construction Roofing Division 1211 First Ave. N., Berst, David, $4,800
Footing/Foundation
Swank Enterprise, 2929 10th Ave. N., Billings Clinic, $250,000
New Office/Bank
Dick Anderson Construction, 1112 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Opportunity Bank, $1,245,630
Remodel
Langlas & Associates Inc., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center, $672,000
123 S. 27th St., Yellowstone Health Partnership, $225,000
TW Construction, 1541 Custer Ave., Valley Credit Union, $550,000
King Constructors LLC, 327 S. 24th St. W., Neumann, Gerald A. and Ardis M., $100,000
Jones Construction Inc., 2675 Central Ave., Billings Clinic, $218,000
Wyomont Exterior Design, R&R Windows, 1445 Ave. B, Kaylee and Jayden LLC, $6,500
Jones Construction Inc., 1101 N. 27th St., Eleven O One (1101) North 27th, $288,330
Langlas & Associates Inc., 1501 S. 30th St. W., Rommesmo Family, $1,100,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, $170,000
1911 King Ave. W., Shen Properties LLC, $20,000
5353 Midland Road, G6 Hospitality Property LLC, $10,000
1411 Main St., CNJ Distributing Corp., $10,000
Hulteng Inc., 2905 Millennium Circle Myers, Michael W., $7,500
149 Shiloh Road, Stock Investment Group III LLC, $50,000
235 N. 32nd St., Fagg Family Properties LLC, $8,000
