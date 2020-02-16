Commercial building permits

Commercial building permits

Addition

5360 Southgate Drive, HM Holding Co., LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $596,470

Fence/Roof/Siding

2135 Grand Ave., Go Fish Investments, Engelhardt, Everett, $13,700

1447 Grand Ave., R&J Grand LLC, Exterior Design Solutions, $42,000

250 11th St. W., Comstock Warehousing LLC, Empire Roofing Inc., $36,125

2718 Minnesota Ave., Oasis LLC, Sage Creek Construction, $1,000

1240 Ave. D, Enright, Rachel Cecilia, Frontier Contracting LLC, $7,500

1236 Ave. D, Clark, Clyde Frontier Contracting LLC, $7,500

505 N. 24th St., Montana Rail Link, Kirby Construction, $21,000

1018 Second Ave. N. Stone, Randolph D., Justin Jawort Construction, $3,000

2902 Minnesota Ave., Montana Rescue Mission, Bradford Roof Management Inc., $46,600

New Office/Bank

1547 41st St. W., Swenson, Randall D., Beartooth Holding & Construction, $701,170

1832 King Ave. W., Dan Palmer, $0

New Other

6044 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $153,283

6038 Elysian Road, McCall Development Inc., $112,385

New Warehouse/Storage

3700 Madison Ave., School District #2, $35,850

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $982,026

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $360,076

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $420,089

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP Hulteng Inc., $324,069

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $360,076

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $252,053

1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $420,089

Remodel

5360 Southgate Drive, HM Holding Co. LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $65,000

2511 First Ave. N., Clock Tower Inn LLC, Cucancic Construction Inc., $500,000

222 N. 32nd St., Fagg Family Properties LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $95,000

3100 Rim Point Drive, Temple Corp. Of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Westland Construction Inc., $1,300,000

2202 First Ave. N., CTA Building LLP, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, $100,000

2401 Grand Ave., Glacier Bank, Dick Anderson Construction, $292,527

2050 Broadwater Ave., Billings Builders Exchange Inc., Yellowstone Basin Construction, $188,042

1515 Central Ave., Seder, Ron, Wild West Construction, $30,000

525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., $23,000

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $209,132

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $969,373

542 Main St., Builders First Source, Chamberlain Construction, $10,000

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $1,600

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $1,200

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $800

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $4,400

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $4,800

1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $6,400

702 Dunham Ave., Western Wireless Corp., Northwest Tower LLC, $75,000

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Industries, $95,000

1231 N. 27th St., Carol Brosovich, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $92,625

402 N. 28th St., Stockman Bank of Montana, Hardy Construction Co., $40,000

618 Winemiller Lane, Billings Heights VFW Post 677, Blackfoot Communications Inc., $14,500

Remodel - Change In Use

1832 King Ave. W., Dan Palmer, Neumann Construction, $1,700,000

