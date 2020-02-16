Commercial building permits

Addition
5360 Southgate Drive, HM Holding Co., LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $596,470
Fence/Roof/Siding
2135 Grand Ave., Go Fish Investments, Engelhardt, Everett, $13,700
1447 Grand Ave., R&J Grand LLC, Exterior Design Solutions, $42,000
250 11th St. W., Comstock Warehousing LLC, Empire Roofing Inc., $36,125
2718 Minnesota Ave., Oasis LLC, Sage Creek Construction, $1,000
1240 Ave. D, Enright, Rachel Cecilia, Frontier Contracting LLC, $7,500
1236 Ave. D, Clark, Clyde Frontier Contracting LLC, $7,500
505 N. 24th St., Montana Rail Link, Kirby Construction, $21,000
1018 Second Ave. N. Stone, Randolph D., Justin Jawort Construction, $3,000
2902 Minnesota Ave., Montana Rescue Mission, Bradford Roof Management Inc., $46,600
New Office/Bank
1547 41st St. W., Swenson, Randall D., Beartooth Holding & Construction, $701,170
1832 King Ave. W., Dan Palmer, $0
New Other
6044 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $153,283
6038 Elysian Road, McCall Development Inc., $112,385
New Warehouse/Storage
3700 Madison Ave., School District #2, $35,850
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $982,026
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $360,076
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $420,089
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP Hulteng Inc., $324,069
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $360,076
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $252,053
1127 S. 31st St. W., TGC LP, Hulteng Inc., $420,089
Remodel
5360 Southgate Drive, HM Holding Co. LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $65,000
2511 First Ave. N., Clock Tower Inn LLC, Cucancic Construction Inc., $500,000
222 N. 32nd St., Fagg Family Properties LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $95,000
3100 Rim Point Drive, Temple Corp. Of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Westland Construction Inc., $1,300,000
2202 First Ave. N., CTA Building LLP, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, $100,000
2401 Grand Ave., Glacier Bank, Dick Anderson Construction, $292,527
2050 Broadwater Ave., Billings Builders Exchange Inc., Yellowstone Basin Construction, $188,042
1515 Central Ave., Seder, Ron, Wild West Construction, $30,000
525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., $23,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $209,132
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $969,373
542 Main St., Builders First Source, Chamberlain Construction, $10,000
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $1,600
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $1,200
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $800
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $4,400
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $4,800
1203 Lake Elmo Drive, Brush Meadows Billings LLC, Jacobs Contracting, $6,400
702 Dunham Ave., Western Wireless Corp., Northwest Tower LLC, $75,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Industries, $95,000
1231 N. 27th St., Carol Brosovich, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $92,625
402 N. 28th St., Stockman Bank of Montana, Hardy Construction Co., $40,000
618 Winemiller Lane, Billings Heights VFW Post 677, Blackfoot Communications Inc., $14,500
Remodel - Change In Use
1832 King Ave. W., Dan Palmer, Neumann Construction, $1,700,000