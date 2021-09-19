Commercial building permits

COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off, steel siding, 12sq, 1585 Governors Blvd, Iret Properties - $6,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off, steel siding, 20sq, 1585 Governors Blvd, Iret Properties - $10,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off steel siding, 8sq, 1585 Governors Blvd, Iret Properties - $4,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 12 window, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 750 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $25,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 12 window, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 736 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties – $25,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 4 window, 2 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 706 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $20,840
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 window, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 751 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off, steel siding, 15sq, 751 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $7,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 735 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off, steel siding, 37sq, 707 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $22,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1572 Nottingham PL, Iret Properties, $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1573 Nottingham PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off steel siding, 10sq, 1573 Nottingham PL, Iret Properties - $5,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1551 Nottingham PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1574 Guinevere PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1575 Guinevere PL, Iret Properties - $22,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off steel siding, 15sq, 1575 Guinevere PL, Iret Properties - $7,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 4 window, 2 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 665 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $22,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 37sq, 1576 Lancelot PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off steel siding, 10sq, 1576 Lancelot PL, Iret Properties - $5,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 1550 Lancelot PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 1577 Lancelot PL, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off steel siding, 15sq, 1577 Lancelot PL, Iret Properties - $7,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 4 window, 2 egress, tear off steel siding, 641 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $22,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 605 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $26,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off, steel siding, 14sq, 605 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $7,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, 8 windows, 4 egress, tear off steel siding, 621 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $22,500
COM, fence/roof/siding, Drytech Co LLC, tear off, steel siding, 14sq, 621 Nottingham Cir, Iret Properties - $7,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Kirkness Exteriors, 423-427 Lordwith Dr, roofing, 423 Lordwith Dr, Fletcher & Miller Family Trust - $65,119
COM, fence/roof/siding, Kirkness Exteriors, tear off, 11.75sq, tear off and replace LP Smartside, 14sq, 807 Grand Ave, Black Holdings LLC - $5,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, Lynnrich Inc., tear off 13.26sq steel siding, 420 Grand Ave, Angela’s Piazza Inc. - $6,319
COM, fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing and Sheet, tear off replace membrane 60 mil tpo 30sq, 1301 Grand Ave, NA - $6,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, MJB Trades Inc., roofing, tear off, 30yr, 6/12 pitch, 40sq, 1103 Lake Elmo Dr, Little Rascals Inc., $30,118
COM, fence/roof/siding, U.S. Roof LLC, metal siding, 13sq, 401 Lewis Ave, St Nicholas of S Canaan Orthod - $12,000
COM, fence/roof/siding, KM Kucera Inc, tear off replace with flooring planks 15sq, siding 15sq, 2111 Montana Ave, Montana Rail Link - $3,000
COM, new parking lot/non-building structure, The work will include various site improvements including additional asphalt and concrete parking areas for shipping vehicles as well as employee parking; installation of a new access gate along the western side of the existing entrance; electrical updates to supply power to the new gate; removal and replacement in-kind of existing decorative perimeter fence in the vicinity of the gate installation; installation of new chain link fence within the site; minor adjustments to stormwater ditches surrounding the site; replacement in-kind (size and shape) to update the color of the FedEX sign on the building, as well as the monument sign along Hesper Road, 3605 Hesper Rd, Jela LLC - $500,000
COM, new warehouse/storage, KE Construction LLC, new storage units, 560 Charles ST, Apex Properties LLC - $770,695
COM, remodel, tenant improvement, 1546 41st ST W, Swenson, Randall D - $46,550
COM, remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, Renovation of Human Resources suite on 1st floor + revisions to the 4th floor HVAC system, 123 S 27th ST, Yellowstone Health Partnership - $58,375
COM, remodel, Scotty’s Construction, non-structural interior remodel, 4912 Laurel Rd, JDW Property LLC – $5,000
COM, remodel, Clocktower Inn LLC, looking at making the seasonal patio into a full weather patio, 2525 1st Ave N, Clocktower Inn, LLC - $68,500
COM, remodel, Neumann Construction, Minor cabinetry changes and a new "face" to the Mall side. Relocated electrical for new appliances arrangement. NO changes to existing ANSUL protected hood, 300 S 24th ST W, Rimrock Owner LP - $19,600
COM, remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, interior remodel of historic building, 201 N 28th ST, Big Sky Economic Development A - $2,980,000
COM, remodel, Bam Construction of Billings Inc, Remodel of existing restaurant to include: removal/addition of non-structural partitions, providing new finishes and cabinetry, addition of cashier counter and new self-service beverage & toppings counters, and associated new plumbing and electrical to service new front-of-house equipment including POS system, menu board, beverage dispenser with ice machine, soft-serve machine, and rice warmer. There will be no change to structural elements, egress, HVAC systems, new electrical or natural gas service, or use of building, 1806 King Ave W, MGROC, LLC - $125,000
COM, remodel, Smooth Rock Drywall, interior demolition – non-structural, 3839 Grand Ave, Fan Li LLC - $6,000
COM, demolition permit commercial, MP Environmental Services Inc., east on 1st take i90 west on ramp get off on south blgs blvd ,south on south billings blvd to city land fill, 1403 1st Ave N, Empire Entrepreneurs LLC - $20,000