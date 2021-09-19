Commercial building permits

COM, new parking lot/non-building structure, The work will include various site improvements including additional asphalt and concrete parking areas for shipping vehicles as well as employee parking; installation of a new access gate along the western side of the existing entrance; electrical updates to supply power to the new gate; removal and replacement in-kind of existing decorative perimeter fence in the vicinity of the gate installation; installation of new chain link fence within the site; minor adjustments to stormwater ditches surrounding the site; replacement in-kind (size and shape) to update the color of the FedEX sign on the building, as well as the monument sign along Hesper Road, 3605 Hesper Rd, Jela LLC - $500,000