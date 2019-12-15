Demolition
1144 Grand Ave., 1116 Grand Avenue LLC, Huppert Construction Co., $20,000
875 Main St., Van Binsbergen, Greg and Carla, Knife River-Billings, $65,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
416 Lake Elmo Drive, Renco Properties LLC, $7,000
332 S. Plainview St., PA Prospect LLC, Wegner Homes, $30,000
409 Milton Road, RLEE 409 LLC, Robert Nelson Construction, $10,600
711 W. Wicks Lane, DJ Properties LLC, Singh Contracting Inc., $21,145
701 S. 29th St. W., Totten, James L., Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $3,500
1045 Grand Ave., The Gammy Group LLP, Empire Roofing Inc., $39,500
1411 13th St. W., Yellowstone Bank Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $7,500
942 Broadwater Ave., Grinsell Properties LLC, Donahue Roofing LLC, $12,000
Footing/Foundation
3165 King Ave. E., Yellowstone County, Hardy Construction Co., $42,000
New Other
6044 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $42,064
New Townhomes (Shell For 3 Or More Units)
6044 Mollie Rose Lane, McCall Development, $902,000
409 N. 12th St., White Heating and Air Conditioning, S Bar S Supply Contractor, $388,332
1649 Main St., Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Powerhouse Retail Service, $30,000
Remodel
1546 Main St., Glacier Bank Jones Construction Inc., $203,000
3165 King Ave. E., Yellowstone County, Swanke Construction, $285,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $900,000
2401 Grand Ave., Glacier Bank, Dick Anderson Construction, $20,000
1046 Grand Ave., McDonald's Real Estate Co., Langlas & Associates Inc., $17,500
300 S. 24th St. W., Rimrock Owner LP, Sandefur Contracting LLC, $2,950
2350 King Ave. W., King Avenue Billings LLC, $180,000
1142 Grand Ave., 1142 Grand LLC, Texas Alliance Group Inc., $595,000
1403 Main St., JDS Real Estate LLC, Cucancic Construction Inc., $140,000
2525 King Ave. W., Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Place Services Inc., $30,000
3840 Rimrock Road, Missions United Inc., Jones Construction Inc., $1,250,000
1728 Lampman Drive, Rose, Carl W., Trustee Jones Construction Inc., $5,000
1595 Grand Ave Boardman Westpark LLC Jones Construction Inc., $85,500
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $2,700,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charith Of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $200,000
1001 S. 27th St., Alternatives Inc., Barta & Sun Construction, $50,000
3435 Mountain Pass Road, Anvil Disposal Inc., Dirk Arnold Construction, $50,000
1313 Grand Ave., Evergreen Midtown Plaza LLC, Neumann Construction, $20,000
513 Hilltop Road, Duncan Property Investments LLC, Jorden Construction, $175,000