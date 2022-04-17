Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, Empire Roofing Inc, tear off replace with 60 mil tpo flat roof, 644 Broadwater Ave, Capser, Linda J - $14,527

Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, tear off replace with tpo membrance 3/12 pitch, 525 Liberty ST, Cari Baxter - $25,778

Fence/roof/siding, Wegner Homes, tear off replace with tpo 1/12 pitch 135sq, 4119 2nd Ave S, Mueller Properties LLC - $81,000

Fence/roof/siding, Steven Houlihan Construction LLC, tear off replace with class 4 6/12 150 sq, 2832 Broadwater Ave, Rocky Mountain Community Church - $100,000

Fence/roof/siding, Bradford Roof Management Inc, tear off & replace 13sq, 21 S 29th ST, Montana Rescue Mission Inc - $211,600

Fence/roof/siding, Raisin Contracting Inc, asphalt shingles, 33sq, 3/12 pitch, 1934 Grand Ave, Stock, Michael D & Naughton J - $16,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, Strip Waxing Salon is expanding into the adjacent 1,309 sf Suite 1 to include 3 additional treatment rooms and an office. The front of the suite will be a Barber Shop to serve walk in clients. The two suites will continue to share the two existing ADA restrooms, 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Sarah Hinkle - $95,000

Remodel, Jones Construction, installation of a vertical reciprocating conveyor, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Scheels All Sports Inc - $72,000

Remodel, Wells Built Inc, tenant improvement, drywall, cabinetry, electrical, and plumbing, 1131 N 27th ST, Montana Health Federal Credit - $86,000

Remodel, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, tenant improvement for Petco, 2618 King Ave W, WP5 Billings LLC - $600,000

Remodel, Saunders Construction Inc, install and remodel of Elevator 09 and adjacent landing areas through ST. Vincent Hospital floors Basement through LVL5, 1233 N 30th ST, St Vincent Healthcare / SCL Health - $985,970

Remodel, Saunders Construction Inc, Autoclave, 1233 N 30th ST, SCL Health - $1,083,573

Remodel, LC Custom Homes, remodeling office space into massage space, no change in use or change in occupancy type, 2044 Broadwater Ave, LKF Investments LLC - $32,000

Remodel, Sletten Construction Companies, interior demo work only, 1327 Holiday Cir, Wes Southwick - $10,000

Remodel, Bateman-Hall Inc, re-branding of exterior fascia with new building signage and fiber cement board, paint on existing brick and EIFS at building signage. The interior work includes re-branding with new signage, new wall tile, new food/beverage sales equipment. The electrical work includes new exterior LED lighting and new interior LED lighting fixtures, 4903 Southgate Dr, Dan Dunstan, Parkland USA - $300,000

Remodel, Bateman-Hall Inc, re-branding of exterior fascia with new signage and fiber cement board, paint existing cmu block and EIFS at building signage. The interior work includes re-branding with new signage, new wall tile, new food/beverage sales equipment and existing toilet remodeling. The electrical work includes new exterior LED lighting and new interior LED lighting fixtures, 11 W Wicks Ln, Dan Dunstan, Parkland USA - $300,000

Remodel, the scope of the project is limited to the removal of one existing stair and in its place installing a new vertical platform lift to access the second level, 404 N 30th ST, Billings Community Foundation - $25,000

Remodel, Maher Contracting, remove 6 industrial washers, cut and remove existing 2.5” concrete and dig down additional 7” of dirt. Install rebar and fill with 9” of concrete and J anchors to support the washing machines that are shaking apart due to sitting on a 2.5” slab and it needs to be at least 8” slab under each washing machine. Once the concrete is cured, we will replace the washing machines and secure with washer and lock nuts, the footprint to be removed is 16’ long and 41” wide, 1902 Broadwater Ave, Amber Loudan - $6,000

Remodel, Landmark Construction, remodel to existing office property, plans include two changes: 1) erection of two interior walls, to create a private office. 2) replacement of current fluorescent lighting to more energy efficient LED lighting, 2800 Central Ave, Robert Harsha - $25,000

Footing/foundation, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, 5317 Grand Ave, Albertsons Companies - $5,210,000\

Footing/foundation, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, footing and foundation on 2nd building, 2230 Grant Rd, Billings Nissan LLC - $220,000

Footing/foundation, McCall Development, permit for foundation only, 1654 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $800,000

New multi family, McCall Development, 6071 Northstead Ave, McCall Homes - $80,000

New restaurant/casino/bar, Engineered Structures Inc, new restaurant, 670 S 24th ST W, Chick-Fil-A - $1,100,000

New other, Neuwmann Construction, new carwash, 90 24th ST W, Central Avenue Mall LLP - $1,750,000

New store/strip center, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, new ground up grocery store, building is type III-B masonry 2 hour constructed building with masonry walls and steel deck, 5317 Grand Ave, Albertsons Companies - $7,500,000

Addition, Saunders Construction Inc, new addition to add Biplane equipment to St. Vincent Neurology program, 1233 N 30th ST, Sisters of Charith of Leavenwo - $1,200,000

Demolition permit, Askin Construction LLC, demo units 1 & 2 mechanical demo (excavator) with water to suppress dust as needed, Billings Landfill, 1106 Main ST, Lain Properties LLC - $14,400

