Commercial building permits
Fence/Roof/Siding

Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, 637 Anchor St., Billings Heights Post No. 6774, $8,600

Yellowstone Basin Construction, 1918 Grand Ave., Seahorse Gaming LLC, $95,000

Perfect 10 Roofing & Construction, 1116 Grand Ave., $70,000

Cooper Construction, 1807 Grand Ave. Winchell Real Estate Holdings, $9,000

Donahue Roofing LLC 1919 Fourth Ave. N., Richard D. Zier Living Trust, $83,310

Hammond Construction, 19 S. 28th St., Erving Properties LLC, $30,000

New Hospitals/Institutions

Swank Enterprise, 2929 10th Ave. N., Billings Clinic, $1,100,000

New Other

Leonard Schuff, 234 N. 31st St., Roman Catholic Bishop Of Great Falls, $75,000

Langlas & Assoc., Inc., 1501 S. 30th St. W., Rommesmo Family Limited, $3,000,000

Beartooth Holding & Construction, 1008 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Isle Development LLC, $711,150

Elevated Home Crafters Inc., 543 Aronson Ave., Better Billings Foundation, $4,000

1402 Broadwater Ave., Bartle, Victoria W., $18,737

New Restaurant/Casino/Bar

Jones Construction, Inc., 1405 38th St. W., Greg Van Binsberger, $650,000

Remodel

3839 Grand Ave., Roland and Michelle Wright, $1,200

CIS Cornerstone Inspection Services 3931 First Ave. S., Family Services, $70,000

Jones Construction Inc., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center of Billings, $629,878

Snowy River Construction/Lawncare, 711 Fourth Ave. N., Elevation Church Billings Inc., $5,026

115 Shiloh Road, Stock Investment Group III LLC, $17,800

Jorden Construction, 848 Main St., Tanner Bennion, $160,000

TWE Construction & Restoration Inc., 2170 Overland Ave. Circle P Ranch LLC, $68,680

Zane Merrell Construction LLC, 1410 38th St. W., Kevin McGovern, $8,000

Jorden Construction, 1211 24th St. W., Midtown Realty LLC, $25,000

Neumann Construction, 2345 King Ave. W., Samantha Penne, $35,000

Remodel - Change In Use

Clark Construction LLC, 1127 Alderson Ave., $1,300,000

