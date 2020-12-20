Commercial building permits

Fence/Roof/Siding
Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, 637 Anchor St., Billings Heights Post No. 6774, $8,600
Yellowstone Basin Construction, 1918 Grand Ave., Seahorse Gaming LLC, $95,000
Perfect 10 Roofing & Construction, 1116 Grand Ave., $70,000
Cooper Construction, 1807 Grand Ave. Winchell Real Estate Holdings, $9,000
Donahue Roofing LLC 1919 Fourth Ave. N., Richard D. Zier Living Trust, $83,310
Hammond Construction, 19 S. 28th St., Erving Properties LLC, $30,000
New Hospitals/Institutions
Swank Enterprise, 2929 10th Ave. N., Billings Clinic, $1,100,000
New Other
Leonard Schuff, 234 N. 31st St., Roman Catholic Bishop Of Great Falls, $75,000
Langlas & Assoc., Inc., 1501 S. 30th St. W., Rommesmo Family Limited, $3,000,000
Beartooth Holding & Construction, 1008 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Isle Development LLC, $711,150
Elevated Home Crafters Inc., 543 Aronson Ave., Better Billings Foundation, $4,000
1402 Broadwater Ave., Bartle, Victoria W., $18,737
New Restaurant/Casino/Bar
Jones Construction, Inc., 1405 38th St. W., Greg Van Binsberger, $650,000
Remodel
3839 Grand Ave., Roland and Michelle Wright, $1,200
CIS Cornerstone Inspection Services 3931 First Ave. S., Family Services, $70,000
Jones Construction Inc., 2800 10th Ave. N., Deaconess Medical Center of Billings, $629,878
Snowy River Construction/Lawncare, 711 Fourth Ave. N., Elevation Church Billings Inc., $5,026
115 Shiloh Road, Stock Investment Group III LLC, $17,800
Jorden Construction, 848 Main St., Tanner Bennion, $160,000
TWE Construction & Restoration Inc., 2170 Overland Ave. Circle P Ranch LLC, $68,680
Zane Merrell Construction LLC, 1410 38th St. W., Kevin McGovern, $8,000
Jorden Construction, 1211 24th St. W., Midtown Realty LLC, $25,000
Neumann Construction, 2345 King Ave. W., Samantha Penne, $35,000
Remodel - Change In Use
Clark Construction LLC, 1127 Alderson Ave., $1,300,000
