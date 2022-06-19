Commercial building permits

Addition, Amish Heritage Homes Inc, 200 sq ft shell added to existing building on existing slab, 3115 6th Ave S. Montana Southern Baptist Fello - $20,000

Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros. Roofing & Sheetm, remove existing membrane and replace with 60 mil tpi 60sq, 2615 4th Ave S, VTR Properties LLC - $8,000

Fence/roof/siding, Perfect 10 Roofing, tear off replace with 60 mil epdm flat roof 80 sq, 2420 13th S W, First Presbyterian Church - $135,000

Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, tear off & replace Metal roof 4/12 pitch, 28 sq, 345 Main St, K & S Development LLC - $22,400

Fence/roof/siding, Donahue Roofing LLC, tear off & replace TPO Roof, 151 sq, 909 Wyoming Ave, Young Women’s Christian Associ - $260,296

New warehouses/storage, Bauer Construction, Homestead storage, 3300 Central Ave, Central Capital LLC - $4,600,000

New warehouses/storage, 3300 Central Ave, Central Capital LLC - $0.00

Remodel, B & W Builders, daycare remodel, 327 Calhoun Ln, Magic City Kids - $10,000

Remodel, Klein Construction LLC, demolition of janitor closet and storage rooms to add women’s locker room. Work to include new toilet, handwashing sink, ventilation, lighting, finishes for the floor, walls and ceiling. Existing lockers will be relocated to the new space, 5121 Midland Rd, C & B Operations LLC - $45,000

Addition, Quality Canopy Construction Inc, install two (2) new fuel island canopies, 3875 King Ave W, Billings 13 RE LLC - $275,000

New other, Knife River-Billings, new dugout, 3700 Madison Ave, Billings Elementary School Dis - $38,400

New townhome shell, Mccall Development, shell only, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $1,200,000

Remodel, wood or steel stud remodeling to existing office space to provide for non-surgical Exam spaces and consultations, 2345 King Ave W, Kenny Buyers - $151,000

Remodel, Mountain Alarm, door lock, 2913 Millennium Cir, Meadow Lark Co - $4,700

Remodel, Big Phish, Install drywall-Downstairs wall for command center *note-steel stud and sprinkler in the middle, 2305 8th Ave N, City of Billings The - $3,050

Footing/foundation, Mccall Development, building permit for foundation only for garages, 1654 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $40,000

New other, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, NEW CONSTRUCTION GROUP B (OFFICE AND S-2 (PRIVATE GARAGE) OCCUPANCIES TYPE V-B CONSTRUCTION MICED USE – NON-SEPARATED OCCUPANCIES, 2240 Grant Rd, Anderson Management Group - $800,000

New restaurant/casino/bar, Cucancic Construction Inc, New Wendys, 4610 King Ave E, Wentana LLC - $1,000,000

Remodel, CBW Construction MT LLC, converting existing window at South side of buiding into an additional access point. Will include removing existing window. Removal of masonry and saw cutting existing concrete slab to account for proper grade, 3021 3rd Ave N, 306 LLC - $10,000

Remodel, Capra Group Inc, interior remodel, 1310 Main St, Roland Wright - $5,000

Remodel, Squared Up, squaring off the façade on the front and 2 sides of the building, adding a metal siding, and replacing curved canopies with straight. Painting all walls and roof, 749 S 20th St W, BW Billings LLC - $5,000

Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, Tear off & replace a TPO roof, 40 sq, 2520 2nd Ave N, City Loft Apartments - $37,903

New other, Lees Construction & Development LLC, construction of a new apartment complex, 3580 Spring Wheat Ln, Lee’s Development LLC - $3,120,000

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, remove and replace the existing gymnasium’s mezzanine guards and stair hand rails, 2201 St Johns Ave, School District #2 - $190,000

Remodel, CBW Construction MT LLC, remodeling of the previous Center for Children and Families facility into a daycare. Full sprinklered building that does not require sprinkler modifications due to the installation of ONLY partial height walls (48”). Additional restrooms are being provided to account for an increased occupant load, 3021 3rd Ave N, Tabith Hines/Kessica Steele - $75,000

Remodel, Sawsquatch Builders LLC, Wall for ATM, 207 N 28th St, Valley Federal Credit Union - $5,500

Remodel, Smooth Rock Drywall, interior demo and remodel, 80 25th St W, Mcnea Summers LLP - $20,000

Remodel, Tutt Construction, install a sliding walk curtain to divide the cafeteria into two sections. The ends of both sections would remain open, 2201 St Johns Ave, School District #2 - $15,980

Demolition permit, Blount Construction Inc, route *15th to east laurel rd to so blgs blvd to landfill, 1604 Grand Ave, 1604 Grand LLC - $55,000

Fence/roof/siding, Kirkness Exteriors, Tear off & replace asphalt shingles 12/12 pitch, 160 sq, 918 Poly Dr, Earl L Herman Revocable Trust - $22,000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0