Addition
801 N. 29th St., Billings Clinic Jones Construction Inc., $4,000,000
3088 Gabel Road, Bebee Farming Inc., $41,000
Demolition
1617 First Ave. N., J & S Properties Inc., Cayton Excavation Inc., $10,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
1525 First Ave. N., Erving Properties LLC, Furlong, Steve, $4,200
2823 Sixth Ave. N., Moducs LLC, Kohlman, Lennie, $70,000
302 N. 11th St., Trail Creek Properties LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $5,500
2251 Belknap Ave., The City Of Billings, Empire Roofing Inc., $59,868
5875 Whisperingwoods Drive, MC Real Estate Holdings Inc., Roberts/Clemons, Misty/James, $75,000
284 Westchester Square N., River Otter Properties LLC, Roberts/Clemons, Misty/James, $9,700
1502 Miles Ave., Johnson, Kristin K. and Scott E., Ray E. Mehrer, $12,000
2041 Harnish Blvd., Link Properties LLC, Empire Roofing Inc., $53,000
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $2,400
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,800
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $5,100
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,400
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $10,700
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $4,800
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,500
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $5,600
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $6,000
450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $13,500
337 Quaking Aspen Lane, D&M Family LP, Roberts Roofing, $24,000
338 Quaking Aspen Lane, D&M Family LP, Roberts Roofing, $24,000
3131 Iron Horse Trail, Lai, Khoon, Eng, Borders, Schyler, $7,800
755 Asteroid Ave., McGrew, Doris E., Gattis, Janet L. $35,025
New Other
1601 St. Andrews Drive, The City Of Billings, Sunleaf, Steve, $21,407
260 Stewart Park Road, The City Of Billings, Knife River-Billings $230,000
3040 Central Ave., Bach Land And Development LLC, McLaughlin, James, $14,280
230 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, Thornton, Orion, $208,400
2111 Fourth Ave. N., AV Properties LLP, Rasmussen, Brian, $20,000
2514 Shiloh Road, Kincaid Land LLC, Hale, Ben, $190,000
You have free articles remaining.
1461 41st St. W., Tired Man LLC, Irish, Tyson, $140,000
504 N. 32nd St., Peterson Quality Office, Irish, Tyson, $140,000
New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure
5220 Midland Road, Waggoner Real Estate LLC, Knife River-Billings, $135,050
New Store/Strip Center
711 Henry Chapple St., Corning Companies Langlas & Associates Inc., $1,754,584
New 3+ (Multi Family)
2001 Lakehills Drive, Stevenson, Carol J., Highsmith, Charlie, $618,036
New Warehouse/Storage
230 Starner Lane, GDM Development, Murphy, Beverly, $16,000
2514 Shiloh Road, Kincaid Land LLC, Hale, Ben, $60,000
1461 41st St. W., Tired Man LLC, Irish, Tyson, $60,000
504 N. 32nd St., Peterson Quality Office, Irish, Tyson, $60,000
Remodel
310 N. 13th St., Mazabuka LLC, Reddi Electric Inc., $6,000
3335 Conrad Road, Weber Properties LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $16,498
109 S. 28th St., Beatrice Food Co., Dietz, Troy L., $8,500
1645 Parkhill Drive, Peterson, Jeffrey J. and Pamela K., Horizon Retail Construction, $26,000
851 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Shiloh Crossing Partners LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $30,480
1860 Monad Road, Charter Communications Inc., Jones Construction, Inc., $45,000
1901 Terminal Circle, The City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction, $25,000
1500 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Magic City Custom Taping, $8,000
316 S. 24th St. W., Kevin Cremer, Cucancic Construction Inc., $150,000
1502 Miles Ave., Johnson, Kristin K. and Scott E., Ray E. Mehrer, $8,000
2747 Enterprise Ave., Lowe, Barbara L., Lapin, Mitchell S., $145,000
1540 13th St. W., Windmill Properties LLC, King, Charles D., $20,000
4007 Ave. B, RC Property Holdings LLC, $15,000
2111 Fourth Ave. N., A V Properites LLP, Rasmussen, Brian, $20,000
1005 Main St., Watson, Gerald W., Irish, Tyson, $20,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Alberts, Dave, $45,000
104 N. 28th St., Underriner, William B., Freyenhagen Construction Inc., $45,000
Remodel - Change In Use
3024 Second Ave. N., Big Sky Floral Supply LLC, Bonini Enterprises LLC, $125,709
225 E. Airport Road, Himmelberger, Dennis L., Rambur, Dale, $153,000
670 King Park Drive, Prospect Investment LLC, $15,500