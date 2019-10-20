{{featured_button_text}}

Addition

801 N. 29th St., Billings Clinic Jones Construction Inc., $4,000,000

3088 Gabel Road, Bebee Farming Inc., $41,000

Demolition

1617 First Ave. N., J & S Properties Inc., Cayton Excavation Inc., $10,000

Fence/Roof/Siding

1525 First Ave. N., Erving Properties LLC, Furlong, Steve, $4,200

2823 Sixth Ave. N., Moducs LLC, Kohlman, Lennie, $70,000

302 N. 11th St., Trail Creek Properties LLC, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $5,500

2251 Belknap Ave., The City Of Billings, Empire Roofing Inc., $59,868

5875 Whisperingwoods Drive, MC Real Estate Holdings Inc., Roberts/Clemons, Misty/James, $75,000

284 Westchester Square N., River Otter Properties LLC, Roberts/Clemons, Misty/James, $9,700

1502 Miles Ave., Johnson, Kristin K. and Scott E., Ray E. Mehrer, $12,000

2041 Harnish Blvd., Link Properties LLC, Empire Roofing Inc., $53,000

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $2,400

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,800

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $5,100

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,400

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $10,700

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $4,800

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $7,500

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $5,600

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $6,000

450 S. 20th St. W., Homestead House Inc., Harvey, Brian L., $13,500

337 Quaking Aspen Lane, D&M Family LP, Roberts Roofing, $24,000

338 Quaking Aspen Lane, D&M Family LP, Roberts Roofing, $24,000

3131 Iron Horse Trail, Lai, Khoon, Eng, Borders, Schyler, $7,800

755 Asteroid Ave., McGrew, Doris E., Gattis, Janet L. $35,025

New Other

1601 St. Andrews Drive, The City Of Billings, Sunleaf, Steve, $21,407

260 Stewart Park Road, The City Of Billings, Knife River-Billings $230,000

3040 Central Ave., Bach Land And Development LLC, McLaughlin, James, $14,280

230 Starner Lane, GMD Development Homeword, Thornton, Orion, $208,400

2111 Fourth Ave. N., AV Properties LLP, Rasmussen, Brian, $20,000

2514 Shiloh Road, Kincaid Land LLC, Hale, Ben, $190,000

1461 41st St. W., Tired Man LLC, Irish, Tyson, $140,000

504 N. 32nd St., Peterson Quality Office, Irish, Tyson, $140,000

New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure

5220 Midland Road, Waggoner Real Estate LLC, Knife River-Billings, $135,050

New Store/Strip Center

711 Henry Chapple St., Corning Companies Langlas & Associates Inc., $1,754,584

New 3+ (Multi Family)

2001 Lakehills Drive, Stevenson, Carol J., Highsmith, Charlie, $618,036

New Warehouse/Storage

230 Starner Lane, GDM Development, Murphy, Beverly, $16,000

2514 Shiloh Road, Kincaid Land LLC, Hale, Ben, $60,000

1461 41st St. W., Tired Man LLC, Irish, Tyson, $60,000

504 N. 32nd St., Peterson Quality Office, Irish, Tyson, $60,000

Remodel

310 N. 13th St., Mazabuka LLC, Reddi Electric Inc., $6,000

3335 Conrad Road, Weber Properties LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $16,498

109 S. 28th St., Beatrice Food Co., Dietz, Troy L., $8,500

1645 Parkhill Drive, Peterson, Jeffrey J. and Pamela K., Horizon Retail Construction, $26,000

851 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Shiloh Crossing Partners LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $30,480

1860 Monad Road, Charter Communications Inc., Jones Construction, Inc., $45,000

1901 Terminal Circle, The City Of Billings (Airport), Sletten Construction, $25,000

1500 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Magic City Custom Taping, $8,000

316 S. 24th St. W., Kevin Cremer, Cucancic Construction Inc., $150,000

1502 Miles Ave., Johnson, Kristin K. and Scott E., Ray E. Mehrer, $8,000

2747 Enterprise Ave., Lowe, Barbara L., Lapin, Mitchell S., $145,000

1540 13th St. W., Windmill Properties LLC, King, Charles D., $20,000

4007 Ave. B, RC Property Holdings LLC, $15,000

2111 Fourth Ave. N., A V Properites LLP, Rasmussen, Brian, $20,000

1005 Main St., Watson, Gerald W., Irish, Tyson, $20,000

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Alberts, Dave, $45,000

104 N. 28th St., Underriner, William B., Freyenhagen Construction Inc., $45,000

Remodel - Change In Use

3024 Second Ave. N., Big Sky Floral Supply LLC, Bonini Enterprises LLC, $125,709

225 E. Airport Road, Himmelberger, Dennis L., Rambur, Dale, $153,000

670 King Park Drive, Prospect Investment LLC, $15,500

