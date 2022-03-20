Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, Jas Contracting, replace metal siding, 1140 1st Ave N., Rent is Due LLC - $5,000

Fence/roof/siding, Bradford Roof Management Inc, tear off replace with 60mil epdm membrane roof flat pitch 69sq, 1091 S 25th ST W., Kendall, Larry G - $67,633

Fence/roof/siding, Centimark Corp, TPO 115sq, 2112 4th Ave N., Billings Food Bank Inc - $216,358

Fence/roof/siding, Buerkley Siding and Windows, steel siding 30 sq, 35 Grand Ave, Carol B Remington Trust - $32,000

Fence/roof/siding, C’s Construction of Billings, tear off and replace with metal siding, 20 sq, 1001 Alderson Ave, Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary Inc - $9,800

New 3+ multifamily, new 5-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3602 Jackson CT, Jackson Court, LLLP - $782,925

New 3+ multifamily, new 6-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3606 Jackson CT, NA - $782,925

New 3+ multifamily, new 6-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3610 Jackson CT, NA - $782,925

New 3+ multifamily, new 6-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3614 Jackson CT, NA - $782,925

New 3+ multifamily, new 5-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3607 Jackson CT, NA - $782,925

New 3+ multifamily, new 5-unit apartment building with leasing office, meter room, and maintenance area, 3603 Jackson CT, NA - $782,925

New restaurant/casino/bar, Sletten Construction Companies, a new convenience store and gas station, with casino and liquor store, 3975 King Ave W, Billings 13 RE LLC - $3,300,000

New other, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, 15,680 sq foot pre-engineered metal building with wood framed offices. Non-sprinklered/fire separated facility. A 3-hour fire barrier breaks building into separate fire areas. Full site development with landscaping and drainage/retention, 1450 S 32nd ST W, JNL Holdings LLC - $2,850,000

New other, Great States Construction, construction of a new apartment building, previously submitted as a foundation only permit, 4430 Altay Dr, Alliance Management - $15,113,587

Remodel, Andre’s Construction, interior tenant remodel of Shopko Optical in an existing building. Work includes relocating fixtures, new interior finishes, minor modifications to electrical, plumbing, and mechanical, 316 S 24th ST W, Rimrock Owner LP - $160,000

Remodel, Lads Hospitality Associates LLC, franchise required 14 year renovation. Renovation consists of primarily updating floor coverings throughout public areas and guestrooms, paint, wall coverings for all 92 guestrooms, and converting 79 standard bathroom bathtubs to showers. Note: None of the existing handicap restrooms will be converted or modified, 956 S 25th ST W, Lads Hospitality Associates LLC - $456,625

Remodel, change in use, Yellowstone Basin Construction, change in use, 1323 Main ST, Shamrock Foods - $900,000

Remodel, Americo Real Estate Construction, tenant improvement to existing building for new self-storage facility, 1515 Grand Ave, Americo Real Estate Company - $1,420,000

Remodel, Beartooth Holding & Construction, tenant finish -- Hotworx Studio, 1686 Shiloh Rd, Melissa Fuller - $75,000

Remodel, Hardy Construction Co., remove and replace portions of existing front deck to improve structural and architectural components, 1106 N 30th ST, SCL Health - $50,000

Remodel, Air Controls Billings Inc, Type 2 Kitchen hood over baking ovens, 2205 Grand Ave, Joey Pickett - $8,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, 3138 Gabel Rd, City Roasting Company LLC - $350,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, 1500 Poly Dr, Grabos LLC - $500

Remodel, we are adding a simple wall with door to separate work area from retail area, 524 Liberty ST, Montana Prime Meats - $500

Remodel, LC Custom Homes, interior, non-structural, remodel. Adding 5 sinks to the current office space for new tenant. Full finish on interior. Exterior will remain untouched, 2044 Broadwater Ave, LKF Investments LLC - $60,000

Remodel, Safetech Inc, interior non-structural demo. See attached plans, 2825 3rd Ave N, Yellowstone County - $41,326

Remodel change-in-use, Neumann Construction, addition of a restroom and M&E provisions for adding multiple vending machines into an existing kitchen space, Building Misc, Nathan Matelitch - $69,000

Remodel, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, remodel the existing multi-purpose area into an inmate processing area which includes adding (3) offices and (2) inmate waiting rooms. Also add (1) toilet, (1) shower and (1) sink for inmate use, 3165 King Ave E, Yellowstone County - $170,000

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, refresh of the Allergy Clinic new floors and wall paint. Split one room into two rooms and open up nurse station. New counters in the exam rooms. No changes to exiting. Less than 4 new alarm devices, 2675 Central Ave, Billings Clinic - $180,000

Addition, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, the project consists of a small addition to the west end of the corridor adding an elevator that will serve the basement, main floor, and second floor. The project will not reduce building egress as the existing exits will be maintained. However, an additional new exit door will be provided from the addition. The basement and 2nd floor parts of the addition will include an area of refuge for wheelchair users with doors on magnetic hold opens set to close upon a fire alarm notification, 3 Broadwater Ave, Roman Catholic Bishop of Great - $400,000

Addition, new 5’ x 8’ drive-thru window, 1414 4th Ave. N, DLB/JMS LLC - $10,000

Footing/Foundation, Great States Construction, this is a submittal for a foundation only permit for a 44 unit apartment building with attached clubhouse for Farmstead, 4427 Altay Dr, Alliance Management - $501,570

Demolition permit, Studer Construction Company, 101 N 24th ST, BCJM Properties LLC - $154,000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0