Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, Hi-Line Roofing of Montana LLC, repairing the tpo 15 sq, 2624 Minnesota Ave., Plath, R Russell and Susan L - $10,000
Fence/roof/siding, SP Services, tear and replace metal, 8 sq, 600 W Wicks Ln., The City of Billings - $21,600
Fence/roof/siding, SP Services, tear off and replace metal, 2.5 sq, 600 W Wicks Ln., The City of Billings - $7,000
Fence/roof/siding, Summit Roofing Inc., remove existing membrane and replace with new 60 MIL TPO membrane, 2829 King Ave. W, Market Place West Partners LLC - $201,210
Fence/roof/siding, Robert Nelson Const., tear and replace with TPO, 26 sq, 2702 Minnesota Ave., Morledge, Karl - $6,850
Fence/roof/siding, Neal Sivertson, 4 plex tear off replace with 30 yr 28 sq 4/12 pitch, 421 Milton Rd., Morgan, Michael A - $12,000
Fence/roof/siding, Neal Sivertson, 4 plex tear off replace with 30 yr 28 sq, 900 Rex Ln, Morgan, Michael A - $12,000
Fence/roof/siding, Neal Sivertson, 4 plex tear off replace with 30 yr 4/12 28 sq, 912 Rex Ln, Morgan, Michael A - $12,000
Fence/roof/siding, Neal Sivertson, 4 plex tear off replace with 30 yr 4/12 28 sq, 926 Rex Ln, Morgan, Michael A - $12,000
Fence/roof/siding, Sprague Construction Roofing Division, roofing TPO, 120 sq, 2615 King Ave. W, Rocky Mountain Bank - $65,000
Fence/roof/siding, TJ Construction Inc, picnic shelter – roofing tear off replace with metal 5 sq, 2626 13th ST W, The City of Billings - $15,800
Fence/roof/siding, TJ Construction Inc, baseball dugout – roofing tear off replace with metal 3 sq, 2626 13th ST W, The City of Billings - $10,700
Fence/roof/siding, TJ Construction Inc, baseball concessions – roofing tear off replace with metal 2 sq, 2626 13th ST W, The City of Billings - $4,200
Fence/roof/siding, SP Services, tear and replace, metal roofing 22 sq, metal siding, 6.5 sq, 2005 6th Ave. N, City of Billings – Parks Dept - $61,480
Fence/roof/siding, Singh Contracting Inc, tear off replace with 30 yr 5/12 52 sq, 815 S 27th St, Billings Chamber of Commerce - $20,250
Fence/roof/siding, Hardy Construction Co., tear off replace with Ip smart side 15, 1106 N 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth - $45,000
New industrial/factory/plant, Fisher Construction Inc, construction of a new maintenance shop that shares a lot with a cross-doc trucking terminal, 6200 S Frontage Rd., Crown Enterprises Inc - $3,750,000
New office/bank, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, new construction – 7,353 SF, single story, group B occupancy, Type V-B Construction, automatic sprinkler system, 1420 S 24th ST W, 1400 S 24th LLC - $1,800,000
New restaurant/casino/bar, Beartooth Holding and Construction, new construction, City Brew Coffee, 1720 Shiloh Rd., Square 106 LLC - $600,000
New restaurant/casino/bar, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, new restaurant & bar. Site development and landscaping plan and master plan previously approved, 1417 38th ST W, Matt Brosovich - $2,400,000
New store/strip center, Beartooth Holding and Construction, commercial shell building of 9,999 sf to be located in the Square 106 masterplan, 1686 Shiloh Rd., Randy Swenson - $850,000
New warehouse/storage, EEC Inc, new construction of a 11-unit Chinook Warehouse Building B. Construction type 11-2, non-sprinklered, non-separated occupany; 1-story building 19,080 sf. Each unit will be supplied with a ADA Compliant Uni-Sex restrooms, unit 101 has a corner office and mechanical room to the north. This is phase 2 of a 3-warehouse building site, Building A – phase 1 was recently approved for building permit by the City of Billings. Phase 2 site work includes a 30’ approach off AJ Way and associated asphalt drive and valley gutter, see C101 for site work phasing, 3475 AJ Way, Aviation Properties LLC - $1,823,961
New other, Fisher Construction Inc, construction of a 18,318 SF cross dock trucking facility with 2,942 sf attached office. Structure is to be pre-engineered metal with a standing seam metal roof, metal panel and IMP siding panels. Interior features will be an office with break room, restrooms, conference rooms, along with 31 dock positions. Includes all site improvements and utilities necessary for the construction of both structures on the project site, 6200 S Frontage Rd., Crown Enterprises INC - $5,000,000
New other, install 6’ dia x 32’ deep caisson foundation. Erect 75’ tall monopine communications tower. Install 75’ x 75’ – 8’ tall chain-link and barbed-wire fence around compound. Level or remove selected existing piles of rubble, upgrade two-track trail from Mission Way to compound, 2220 Mission Way, Sisters of Charity of Leavenwo - $225,000
New other, Beartooth Holding and Construction, commercial shell building of 9,999 sf to be located in the Square 106 masterplan. Identical shell building previously issued for permit named SW 10k with address 1686 Shiloh Road, 1678 Shiloh Rd., Square 106 LLC - $850,000
Addition, wood framed covered patio with gas radiant heaters, 4020 Montana Sapphire Dr., Williams Property Management LLC - $195,000
Addition, Jones Construction Inc, warehouse addition to existing building, 344 Howard Ave., Pepsi Cola Billings MT - $125,000
Addition, Plan/builder Construction Inc, building a metal enclosure for two dumpsters on a thickened concrete pad provided by Knife River Const, 1747 Poly Dr., Vancce Thompson Vision - $26,500
Addition, T.W. Clark Construction LLC, 1100 sf addition to Community Crisis Center and related renovations at adjacent interior spaces. This is BP2 – second submit. Shell and Foundation previously approved, 704 N 30th ST, RPR Properties LLC - $496,428
Remodel, Beartooth Holding and Construction, tenant fitout of a new dental office, 525 Henry Chapple ST, Freshwater Properties LLC - $400,000
Remodel, Johnson Controls Security Solutions LLC, fire alarm, 2525 King Ave. W, Wal-Mart Real Estate Business - $121,000
Remodel, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, demolition of portions of the existing 66,872 s.f. building to accommodate the tenant improvement work to be completed under a separate permit. Demolition to include portions of the exterior cmu walls, small selections of the roof, removal of the existing interior walls, plumbing/light fixtures, and mechanical equipment, 2618 King Ave. W, WP5 Billings LLC (UND 73.87% - $150,000
Remodel, Air Controls Billings Inc, interior remodel to add 3 compartment sink, 1310 Main ST, Jin’s Buffet - $5,000
Remodel, Bettelyoun & Son Construction, cutting a door and framing up per inspectors approval, 980 S 24th ST W, Family Billings LLC - $1,600
Remodel, Reed Construction and Consulting, extending walls 19” to ceiling, 552 Roxy Ln, Bitter Creek Pipelines LLC - $8,250
Remodel, Coast to Coast Builders Inc, tenant finish build-out for a Pizza Hut Delivery / carry-out business, 1411 38th St W., Dwight Deckert - $250,000
Remodel, Bauer Construction, non-structural interior demo, 14 N 29th St., DB 10 LLC - $30,000
Remodel – change in use, Neumann Construction, remodeling of wood framed Casino inot an office space. Providing ADA compliant restroom. Occupant load allows a single exit, 1112 Broadwater Ave., Nathan Matelitch - $75,000
Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, installation of a new mezzanine for equipment and new man door, 5221 Midland Rd, Proffutt Limited Partnership - $97,000
Remodel, tenant improvement of existing multi-tenant building into Alloy Fitness, 4011 Montana Sapphire Dr, Yeley Holdings LLC - $100,000
Remodel, Owens Construction Inc, gas station remodel, 1225 Mullowney Ln., Jeremiah Doucette - $25,500
Footing/foundation, McCall Development, foundation permit only, 6160 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $25,000
Footing/foundation, McCall Development, foundation permit only, 6170 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $50,000
Footing/foundation, footing/foundation only, 4410 Altay Dr., Hanser Capital Holdings LLC - $3,045,417