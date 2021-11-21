Commercial building permits

New restaurant/casino/bar, Beartooth Holding and Construction, new construction, City Brew Coffee, 1720 Shiloh Rd., Square 106 LLC - $600,000

New restaurant/casino/bar, Langlas & Assoc. Inc, new restaurant & bar. Site development and landscaping plan and master plan previously approved, 1417 38th ST W, Matt Brosovich - $2,400,000

New store/strip center, Beartooth Holding and Construction, commercial shell building of 9,999 sf to be located in the Square 106 masterplan, 1686 Shiloh Rd., Randy Swenson - $850,000

New warehouse/storage, EEC Inc, new construction of a 11-unit Chinook Warehouse Building B. Construction type 11-2, non-sprinklered, non-separated occupany; 1-story building 19,080 sf. Each unit will be supplied with a ADA Compliant Uni-Sex restrooms, unit 101 has a corner office and mechanical room to the north. This is phase 2 of a 3-warehouse building site, Building A – phase 1 was recently approved for building permit by the City of Billings. Phase 2 site work includes a 30’ approach off AJ Way and associated asphalt drive and valley gutter, see C101 for site work phasing, 3475 AJ Way, Aviation Properties LLC - $1,823,961