Addition
1602 Fourth Ave. N., Big Elmo Investments LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $265,000
New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure
3548 Rachelle Circle, Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS, Knife River-Billings, $239,856
Demolition
122 N. 12th St., Lindsey, Lee, Paulson, Cal, $10,000
5200 Midland Road, Local Union 532 Building Corp., Knife River-Billings, $6,250
2343 Central Ave., McDonalds, Knife River-Billings, $35,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
1106 29th St. W., Stahley, Kenneth R. and Linda H., Bradford Management Inc., $100,330
1504 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $13,790
2325 Central Ave., Sweetacres #1 LLC, Allgayer, Philip John, $4,000
2135 Lewis Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $83,000
2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $160,000
2440 Village Lane, IRET-Rocky Meadows LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $7,000
703 N. 29th St., Walter, Christine K. and Otto P., Kraft, Micheal, $79,500
Footing/Foundation
2801 Third Ave. N., City Of Billings Langlas & Associates, Inc., $1,840,000
New Other
401 Main St., Archland Property I LLC, Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170
525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170
Remodel
2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $248,500
217 N 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $124,781
2475 Village Lane, Bal5 LP, Lagreca, Brice, $16,000
1595 Grand Ave., Boardman Westpark LLC, Plan/Builder Construction Inc., $40,000
2120 Third Ave. N., Alternatives Inc., Sunleaf, Steve, $1,000,000
4902 Southgate Drive, McDonalds Corp., $7,000
910 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., McDonald's Corp., $7,000
1219 N. 27th St., Rimrock Inn LLC, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $180,000
2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $110,000
425 Grand Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $0
149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $275,000
1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Corning Copmanies, Langlas & Associates Inc., $37,200
2404 Sixth Ave. N., TSJ Billings LLC, Hulteng, Inc., $20,000
895 Main St 895 Main LLC, Jorden, Ed, $45,000
Remode l- Change In Use
605 Lincoln Lane, Kirkwood, Joleen P., Mettler, Ervin, $7,000
Roof/Siding
2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $5,121