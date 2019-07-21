{{featured_button_text}}

Addition

1602 Fourth Ave. N., Big Elmo Investments LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $265,000

New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure

3548 Rachelle Circle, Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS, Knife River-Billings, $239,856

Demolition

122 N. 12th St., Lindsey, Lee, Paulson, Cal, $10,000

5200 Midland Road, Local Union 532 Building Corp., Knife River-Billings, $6,250

2343 Central Ave., McDonalds, Knife River-Billings, $35,000

Fence/Roof/Siding

1106 29th St. W., Stahley, Kenneth R. and Linda H., Bradford Management Inc., $100,330

1504 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $13,790

2325 Central Ave., Sweetacres #1 LLC, Allgayer, Philip John, $4,000

2135 Lewis Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $83,000

2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $160,000

2440 Village Lane, IRET-Rocky Meadows LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $7,000

703 N. 29th St., Walter, Christine K. and Otto P., Kraft, Micheal, $79,500

Footing/Foundation

2801 Third Ave. N., City Of Billings Langlas & Associates, Inc., $1,840,000

New Other

401 Main St., Archland Property I LLC, Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170

525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170

Remodel

2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $248,500

217 N 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $124,781

2475 Village Lane, Bal5 LP, Lagreca, Brice, $16,000

1595 Grand Ave., Boardman Westpark LLC, Plan/Builder Construction Inc., $40,000

2120 Third Ave. N., Alternatives Inc., Sunleaf, Steve, $1,000,000

4902 Southgate Drive, McDonalds Corp., $7,000

910 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., McDonald's Corp., $7,000

1219 N. 27th St., Rimrock Inn LLC, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $180,000

2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $110,000

425 Grand Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $0

149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $275,000

1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Corning Copmanies, Langlas & Associates Inc., $37,200

2404 Sixth Ave. N., TSJ Billings LLC, Hulteng, Inc., $20,000

895 Main St 895 Main LLC, Jorden, Ed, $45,000

Remode l- Change In Use

605 Lincoln Lane, Kirkwood, Joleen P., Mettler, Ervin, $7,000

Roof/Siding

2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $5,121

