Commercial building permits

Addition
2465 Grant Road, JWT Hospitality Group Billings Martel Construction Inc., $1,030,000
614 N. 30th St., KMM Properties LLC, Mr. G's Quality Construction, $3,800
4041 Grand Ave., Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Custom Concrete Inc., $13,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
3448 Arlene Circle, Wright, Cynthia K., C's Construction Of Billings, $35,831
271 Westchester Square S., Ogger, Jamie Sue, J&C Construction, $28,000
505 N. 24th St., Montana Rail Link, Lennick Brothers Roofing & Sheet Metal, $3,500
3405 Arlene Circle, Sharon Ille Trust, C's Construction Of Billings, $57,077
905 Main St., Vap Family Limited Partnership, C's Construction Of Billings, $46,000
852 Governors Blvd., Yellowstone Lutheran Brethren, JMH Construction LLP, $49,300
1025 Grand Ave., Broadstone WI MT ND LLC, Broken Arrow Construction Inc., $21,400
1226 Main St., Broadstone WI MT ND LLC, Broken Arrow Construction Inc., Tear Off Install 50 Mill Membrane $21,400
New Other
6032 Elysian Road, McCall Development Inc., $112,385
1928 17th St. W., The City of Billings, T.W. Enterprises Inc., $22,400
2821 10th Ave. N., Billings Clinic Sletten Construction Companies, $19,727,552
790 S. Billings Blvd., Rocky Mountain Oil LLC, Custom Concrete Inc., $13,000
6026 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $112,385
New 3+ (Multi Family)
6014 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $515,000
2081 Lakehills Drive, Boeschen, Curtis, Highsmith Construction, $600,000
6008 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $515,000
Remodel
1315 Lewis Ave., School District No. 2, Star Service Inc., $95,000
1629 Ave. D, Plaza Office Building LLC, Artisan Builders, $200,000
1223 Mullowney Lane, BHCC II Inc., McKittrick Handyman, $2,360
1331 24th St. W., Nash Brothers, Ban Construction Corp., $265,000
490 N. 31st St., United Properties Inc., Dick Anderson Construction, $45,000
2237 Lampman Drive, Aware Inc., $15,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Saunders Construction Inc., $1,200,000
505 Orchard Lane, Boys & Girls Club of Billings, Robert Kreps Construction, $10,000
1775 High Sierra Blvd., Billings High School District, $174,349
905 S. 24th St. W., 905 S. 24th St. W. Owner LLC, $5,000
401 N. 31st St., Billings 401 LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $10,000
2620 Sixth Ave. N., Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
105 Broadwater Ave., Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
3551 Ember Lane, Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
1280 Grand Ave., Grand Center LLC, Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
745 Grand Ave., Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
4041 Grand Ave., Rocky Mountain Oil Inc., Cucancic Construction Inc., $50,000
649 Main St., Pitman & Associates LLP, Hulteng Inc., $70,000
1734 Yellowstone Ave., Roman Catholic Bishop of Great Falls, $15,000
701 S. 27th St., State of MT Department Of Admin., Precision Plumbing & Heating Inc., $90,000
207 N. 28th St., Valley Federal Credit Union, Master Protection Corp., $4,700
2800 10th Ave. N., Billings Clinic, Dick Anderson Construction, $213,000
1540 13th St. W., Charles King, $80,000
1114 Broadwater Ave., Broadwater Ventures LLC, Neumann Construction, $8,000
3940 Rimrock Road, Lutheran Retirement Home Inc., Yellowstone Basin Construction, $500
Remodel Multi-Family
1650 Inverness Drive, Johnson, Bob F., Infinity Roofing & Siding Inc., $4,500
