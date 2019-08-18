{{featured_button_text}}

Addition

1602 Fourth Ave. N., Big Elmo Investments LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $265,000

275 Daniel St., Monad Daniels LLC, Jones Construction, Inc., $400,000

4040 King Ave. W., Rimrock II LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $1,737,080

2801 Third Ave. N., The City Of Billings, Langlas & Associates Inc., $7,360,000

Demolition

122 N. 12th St., Lindsey, Lee, Paulson, Cal, $10,000

5200 Midland Road, Local Union 532 Building Corp., Knife River-Billings, $6,250

2343 Central Ave., McDonalds, Knife River-Billings, $35,000

2333 Central Ave, McDonald's Real Estate Co., Knife River-Billings, $35,000

112 S. 18th St., Western Livestock Reporter, Cop Construction LLC, $36,510

1910 Minnesota Ave., Phillips 66 Co., Cop Construction LLC, $285,000

Fence/Roof/Siding

1106 29th St. W., Stahley, Kenneth R. and Linda H., Bradford Management Inc., $100,330

1504 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $13,790

2325 Central Ave., Sweetacres #1 LLC, Allgayer, Philip John, $4,000

2135 Lewis Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $83,000

2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $160,000

2440 Village Lane, IRET-Rocky Meadows LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $7,000

703 N. 29th St., Walter, Christine K. and Otto P., Kraft, Micheal, $79,500

223 N. 15th St., RK Development LLC, Wells, George, $36,500

301 S. 30th St., Eastern Holdings LLC, Doss Electric Inc., $5,000

3285 Canyon Drive, Sullivan, Dean P. and Marilyn C., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $17,920

3285 Canyon Drive, Sullivan, Dean P. and Marilyn C., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,600

3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,960

3285 Canyon Drive, Consulting Associates Inc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $3,000

3285 Canyon Drive, Consulting Associates Inc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,000

3285 Canyon Drive, Thomas, Kimberly Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $16,000

3285 Canyon Drive, Thomas, Kimberly Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700

3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $18,240

3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,300

3285 Canyon Drive, Bernhart, Gordon R., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $13,120

3285 Canyon Drive, Sanchez, Tanner, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,400

3285 Canyon Drive, Eklund, Kris L., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $15,040

3285 Canyon Drive, Eklund, Kris L., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,300

3285 Canyon Drive, Evergreen Properties Of Montana, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $32,200

3285 Canyon Drive, Evergreen Properties Of Montana, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $11,400

3285 Canyon Drive, Ma, Shelly, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,400

3285 Canyon Drive, Kindsfater, Dennis E., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $24,960

Footing/Foundation

2801 Third Ave. N., City Of Billings Langlas & Associates, Inc., $1,840,000

New Other

401 Main St., Archland Property I LLC, Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170

525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170

2333 Central Ave., McDonald's Real Estate Co., $10,000

3116 17th St. W., The City Of Billings, Ace Electric Inc., $590,700

2903 Overlook Drive, City Of Billings (Airport), Larsen, G.A. Inc., $615,000

1112 Black Otter Trail, The City Of Billings, Moos/Amestoy, Greg/Brian, $22,000

1812 19th St. W., Billings School District 2, $9,200

New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure

3548 Rachelle Circle, Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS, Knife River-Billings, $239,856

4040 King Ave. W., Rimrock II LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $75,000

New Restaurant/Casino/Bar

2333 Central Ave., McDonald's Real Estate Co., Langlas and Associates Inc., $800,000

Remodel

2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $248,500

217 N 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $124,781

2475 Village Lane, Bal5 LP, Lagreca, Brice, $16,000

1595 Grand Ave., Boardman Westpark LLC, Plan/Builder Construction Inc., $40,000

2120 Third Ave. N., Alternatives Inc., Sunleaf, Steve, $1,000,000

4902 Southgate Drive, McDonalds Corp., $7,000

910 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., McDonald's Corp., $7,000

1219 N. 27th St., Rimrock Inn LLC, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $180,000

2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $110,000

425 Grand Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $0

149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $275,000

1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Corning Copmanies, Langlas & Associates Inc., $37,200

2404 Sixth Ave. N., TSJ Billings LLC, Hulteng, Inc., $20,000

895 Main St 895 Main LLC, Jorden, Ed, $45,000

1250 15th St. W., Youth Dynamics Inc., Kieling, Shane, $1,000

2103 Central Ave., Apex Management Services Inc., Absolute Construction, $100,000

640 S. 24th St. W., TRU 2005 RE I LLC, Langlas & Associates Inc., $500

2103 Central Ave., Apex Management Services Inc., Absolute Construction, $100,000

640 S. 24th St. W., Tru 2005 RE I LLC, Langlas and Associates Inc., $500

115 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $40,000

1579 Mullowney Lane, McCall Properties LLC, McCall, James, $96,000

3737 Grand Ave., West End Commercial Properties Jorden, Ed, $40,000

27 Shiloh Road, Jorden, Ed, $85,000

1400 S. 24th St. W., 1400 S. 24th LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $700,000

401 S. 29th St. W., The City Of Billings, Ace Electric Inc., $596,530

1537 Ave. D, Helvetica Billings 27 LLC, Kenco Enterprises Inc., $10,000

1537 Ave. D, Helvetica Billings 27 LLC, Hintt, Kevin, $20,000

1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Alberts, Dave, $2,021,342

2505 Montana Ave., RPS LLC, Ferch, Timothy, $6,500

223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $67,900

223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $59,001

223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $150,000

223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $40,000

1106 Broadwater Ave., Suds Hut Of Billings Inc., Neumann Construction Inc., $0

300 S. 24th St. W., Steve Schlegel, $96,000

2070 Overland Ave., Job Connection Inc., Eggart Quentin, $45,000

1106 Broadwater Ave., Suds Hut Of Billings Inc., Neumann Construction Inc., $45,000

2646 Grand Ave., 2646 Grand Avenue LLC, Williams, Courtney, $46,500

Remodel - Change in Use

605 Lincoln Lane, Kirkwood, Joleen P., Mettler, Ervin, $7,000

640 S. 24th St. W., Tru 2005 Re I LLC, Langlas & Associates Inc., $1,000,000

Roof/Siding

2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $5,121

Roofing

2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $51,029

Siding

3285 Canyon Drive, Kindsfater, Dennis E., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $12,300

3285 Canyon Drive, Harding, Susan R., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $21,760

3285 Canyon Drive, Fachner, Jerome O. and Carol Ann, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700

3285 Canyon Drive, Lissa, Michael Eugene, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700

3285 Canyon Drive, Lissa, Michael Eugene, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $7,360

3285 Canyon Drive, Bogar, Bruce M. and Connie M., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $22,400

3285 Canyon Drive, Enger, Joan Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $14,400

3285 Canyon Drive, Roe, Jamie M., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $12,300

768 Fallow Lane, Tande, Bradley C. and Leeann, Jones, Tim O., $16,000

1509 Monad Road, Sysco Food Services Of Montana, Centimark Corp., $915,000

3420 Granger Ave. S., Smith, Charles Daniel, Jones, Tim O., $18,500

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags