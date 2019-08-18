Addition
1602 Fourth Ave. N., Big Elmo Investments LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $265,000
275 Daniel St., Monad Daniels LLC, Jones Construction, Inc., $400,000
4040 King Ave. W., Rimrock II LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $1,737,080
2801 Third Ave. N., The City Of Billings, Langlas & Associates Inc., $7,360,000
Demolition
122 N. 12th St., Lindsey, Lee, Paulson, Cal, $10,000
5200 Midland Road, Local Union 532 Building Corp., Knife River-Billings, $6,250
2343 Central Ave., McDonalds, Knife River-Billings, $35,000
2333 Central Ave, McDonald's Real Estate Co., Knife River-Billings, $35,000
112 S. 18th St., Western Livestock Reporter, Cop Construction LLC, $36,510
1910 Minnesota Ave., Phillips 66 Co., Cop Construction LLC, $285,000
Fence/Roof/Siding
1106 29th St. W., Stahley, Kenneth R. and Linda H., Bradford Management Inc., $100,330
1504 Broadwater Ave., 15th Street Investors LLC, Sunset Construction LLC, $13,790
2325 Central Ave., Sweetacres #1 LLC, Allgayer, Philip John, $4,000
2135 Lewis Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $83,000
2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Binder, Jade, $160,000
2440 Village Lane, IRET-Rocky Meadows LLC, Bradford Management Inc., $7,000
703 N. 29th St., Walter, Christine K. and Otto P., Kraft, Micheal, $79,500
223 N. 15th St., RK Development LLC, Wells, George, $36,500
301 S. 30th St., Eastern Holdings LLC, Doss Electric Inc., $5,000
3285 Canyon Drive, Sullivan, Dean P. and Marilyn C., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $17,920
3285 Canyon Drive, Sullivan, Dean P. and Marilyn C., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,600
3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,960
3285 Canyon Drive, Consulting Associates Inc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $3,000
3285 Canyon Drive, Consulting Associates Inc., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,000
3285 Canyon Drive, Thomas, Kimberly Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $16,000
3285 Canyon Drive, Thomas, Kimberly Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700
3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $18,240
3285 Canyon Drive, Alweis, Hilary Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,300
3285 Canyon Drive, Bernhart, Gordon R., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $13,120
3285 Canyon Drive, Sanchez, Tanner, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,400
3285 Canyon Drive, Eklund, Kris L., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $15,040
3285 Canyon Drive, Eklund, Kris L., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $6,300
3285 Canyon Drive, Evergreen Properties Of Montana, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $32,200
3285 Canyon Drive, Evergreen Properties Of Montana, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $11,400
3285 Canyon Drive, Ma, Shelly, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $8,400
3285 Canyon Drive, Kindsfater, Dennis E., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $24,960
Footing/Foundation
2801 Third Ave. N., City Of Billings Langlas & Associates, Inc., $1,840,000
New Other
401 Main St., Archland Property I LLC, Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170
525 Wicks Lane, McDonalds Real Estate Co., Billings Sign Service Inc., $6,170
2333 Central Ave., McDonald's Real Estate Co., $10,000
3116 17th St. W., The City Of Billings, Ace Electric Inc., $590,700
2903 Overlook Drive, City Of Billings (Airport), Larsen, G.A. Inc., $615,000
1112 Black Otter Trail, The City Of Billings, Moos/Amestoy, Greg/Brian, $22,000
1812 19th St. W., Billings School District 2, $9,200
New Parking Lot/Non-Building Structure
3548 Rachelle Circle, Church Of Jesus Christ Of LDS, Knife River-Billings, $239,856
4040 King Ave. W., Rimrock II LLC, Jones Construction Inc., $75,000
New Restaurant/Casino/Bar
2333 Central Ave., McDonald's Real Estate Co., Langlas and Associates Inc., $800,000
Remodel
2401 Montana Ave., Larson Family Properties LLC, Hardy Construction Co., $248,500
217 N 27th St., Yellowstone County Hardy Construction Co., $124,781
2475 Village Lane, Bal5 LP, Lagreca, Brice, $16,000
1595 Grand Ave., Boardman Westpark LLC, Plan/Builder Construction Inc., $40,000
2120 Third Ave. N., Alternatives Inc., Sunleaf, Steve, $1,000,000
4902 Southgate Drive, McDonalds Corp., $7,000
910 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., McDonald's Corp., $7,000
1219 N. 27th St., Rimrock Inn LLC, Yellowstone Basin Construction, $180,000
2201 St. Johns Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $110,000
425 Grand Ave., SD2, Star Service Inc., $0
149 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $275,000
1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Corning Copmanies, Langlas & Associates Inc., $37,200
2404 Sixth Ave. N., TSJ Billings LLC, Hulteng, Inc., $20,000
895 Main St 895 Main LLC, Jorden, Ed, $45,000
1250 15th St. W., Youth Dynamics Inc., Kieling, Shane, $1,000
2103 Central Ave., Apex Management Services Inc., Absolute Construction, $100,000
640 S. 24th St. W., TRU 2005 RE I LLC, Langlas & Associates Inc., $500
115 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $40,000
1579 Mullowney Lane, McCall Properties LLC, McCall, James, $96,000
3737 Grand Ave., West End Commercial Properties Jorden, Ed, $40,000
27 Shiloh Road, Jorden, Ed, $85,000
1400 S. 24th St. W., 1400 S. 24th LLC, Sunleaf, Steve, $700,000
401 S. 29th St. W., The City Of Billings, Ace Electric Inc., $596,530
1537 Ave. D, Helvetica Billings 27 LLC, Kenco Enterprises Inc., $10,000
1537 Ave. D, Helvetica Billings 27 LLC, Hintt, Kevin, $20,000
1233 N. 30th St., Sisters Of Charity Of Leavenworth, Alberts, Dave, $2,021,342
2505 Montana Ave., RPS LLC, Ferch, Timothy, $6,500
223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $67,900
223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $59,001
223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $150,000
223 Shiloh Road, Stock Construction Co., $40,000
1106 Broadwater Ave., Suds Hut Of Billings Inc., Neumann Construction Inc., $0
300 S. 24th St. W., Steve Schlegel, $96,000
2070 Overland Ave., Job Connection Inc., Eggart Quentin, $45,000
1106 Broadwater Ave., Suds Hut Of Billings Inc., Neumann Construction Inc., $45,000
2646 Grand Ave., 2646 Grand Avenue LLC, Williams, Courtney, $46,500
Remodel - Change in Use
605 Lincoln Lane, Kirkwood, Joleen P., Mettler, Ervin, $7,000
640 S. 24th St. W., Tru 2005 Re I LLC, Langlas & Associates Inc., $1,000,000
Roof/Siding
2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $5,121
Roofing
2550 Enterprise Ave., Kirst, David A. and Julianne, Leep, Kolter, $51,029
Siding
3285 Canyon Drive, Kindsfater, Dennis E., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $12,300
3285 Canyon Drive, Harding, Susan R., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $21,760
3285 Canyon Drive, Fachner, Jerome O. and Carol Ann, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700
3285 Canyon Drive, Lissa, Michael Eugene, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $5,700
3285 Canyon Drive, Lissa, Michael Eugene, Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $7,360
3285 Canyon Drive, Bogar, Bruce M. and Connie M., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $22,400
3285 Canyon Drive, Enger, Joan Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $14,400
3285 Canyon Drive, Roe, Jamie M., Sprague/Cathey, Jack/Phill, $12,300
768 Fallow Lane, Tande, Bradley C. and Leeann, Jones, Tim O., $16,000
1509 Monad Road, Sysco Food Services Of Montana, Centimark Corp., $915,000
3420 Granger Ave. S., Smith, Charles Daniel, Jones, Tim O., $18,500