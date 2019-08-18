Below are listed U.S. patents issued to Montana inventors July 9-30. For assistance in patent filing, call Billings patent attorney Antoinette M. Tease at 406-294-9000.
Mark A. Kozubal and William P Inskeep, all of Bozeman, and Richard E. Macure of Manhattan: Acidophilic fusarium oxysporum strains, methods of their production and methods of their use. 10,344,306, July 9, Sustainable Bioproducts Inc., Missoula.
Kristopher Barbee of Pleasonton, Calif.; Nathan Beckett of Oakland, Calif.; Denis Pristinski of Dublin, Calif.; Derek Schulte of Los Angeles; Avishai of Hod-Hasharon, Ill.; Jamie Sullivan of Eugene, Ore.; Dumitru Brinza of Montara, Calif.; Abizar Lakdawalla of Los Altos Hills, Calif.; Steven Menchen of Fremont, Calif.; Gilad Almogy of Palo Alto, Calif.; and Mark Pratt of Bozeman: Methods for biological sample processing and analysis. 10,344,328, July 9, Ultima Genomics Inc., Newark, Calif.
Terry LaBreche of Missoula: Protective cover for hunting arrow heads stored in an archery quiver. 10,345,071, July 9.
Jon P. Christopherson of Moscow, Idaho; and William H. Morrison and John L. Morrison of Butte: Device, system and method for measuring internal impedance of a test battery using frequency response. 10,345,384, July 9. Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Daniel Sereday and Christopher Michael, both of Belgrade; Paul Smith of Bozeman; and Robert Kincaid of Manhattan: Ornamental design for a holster. D853,110, July 9, Vista Outdoor Operations LLC, Anoka, Minn.
Richard John Adams Jr., of Bozeman, and Joshua James Birkle of Chico, Calif.: Ornamental design for a beverage container cap. D853,182, July 9, Klean Kanteen Inc., Chico, Calif.
Richard John Adams Jr. of Bozeman, and Joshua James Birkle of Chico, Calif.: Ornamental design for a cap for fluid container. D853,183, July 8, Klean Kanteen Inc., Chico, Calif.
Helene G. Bazn-Lee and David A. Johnson, both of Hamilton: Pegylated imidazoquinolines. 10,351,582, July 16, Glaxosmithkline Biologicals SA (BE).
Conrado Rillo Millan of Zaragoza, Spain; Jost Diederichs of Poway, Calif.; and Michael Bancroft of Bozeman: Apparatus and method for purifying gases and method of regenerating the same. 10,352,617, July 16, University of Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain; Quantum Design International Inc., San Diego; Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas, Madrid, Spain.
Rajesh Prasad of Lexington, Mass.; Nin Zhan of Scarsdale, N.Y.; Tzu-Yu Liu of Somerville, Mass.; James Cournoyer of Rockport, Mass.; Kyu-Ha Shim of Andover, Mass.; Kwangduk Lee of Redwood City, Calif.; John Lee Klocke and Eric J. Bergman, both of Kalispell; Terrance Lee of Oakland, Calif.; and Harry S. Whitesell of Sunnyvale, Calif.: Techniques for imporved removal of sacrificial mask. 10,354,875, July 16, Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associations Inc., Goucester, Mass. Kevin J.
Negus of Philipsburg, and James A. Proctor of Melbourne Beach, Fla.: Embedded control signaling for self-organizing wireless backhaul radio and systems. 10,356,782, July 16, Skyline Partners Technology LLC, Boulder, Colo.
Richard John Adams Jr. of Bozeman, and Joshua James Birkle of Chico, Calif.: Ornamental design for a cup for fluid container. D853,789, July 16, Klean Kanteen, Chico, Calif.
Maurino G. Flora of San Jose, Calif.; David L. Black of Cameron; Celso J. Bagaoisan of Union City, Calif.; Suresh Subraya Pai of Los Altos, Calif.; and Marius C. Florescu of Omaha, Neb.: Method and apparatus for fibrin sheath disruption. 10,357,601, July 23, Chrysalis Medical Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., and Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
Sarah Thurmond of Dillon: Interactive paper bird toy and folding method. 10,363,490, July 30.
Eric Parsons of Anchorage, Alaska, and Eben Sargent of Missoula: Bicycle seat bag attachment system. 10,363,982, July 30, Revelate Designs LLC, Anchorage, Alaska.
Gregory J. Wilson and Paul R. McHugh, both of Kalispell: Electroplating apparatus with current crowding adapted contact ring seal and thief electrode: 10,363,982, July 30, Applied Materials Inc., Santa Clara, Calif.
Paul N. Smith of Bozeman: Ornamental design for buttpad. D855,140, July 30, Vista Outdoor Operations LLC, Anoka, Minn.