Foster B. Stulen of Mason, Ohio; Daniel W. Price of Loveland, Ohio; William E. Clem of Bozeman; Cory G. Kimball of Cincinnati; Timothy G. Dietz of Wayne, Penn.; and Kevin L. Houser of Sprinboro, Ohio: Features for coupling surgical instrument shaft assembly with instrument body. 10,368-892, Aug. 6, Ethicon LLC, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Jon O. Nagy of Bozeman; Tim Triche of Los Angeles; and Hyng-Gyoo of Buena Park, Calif.: Targeted polymerized nanoparticles for cancer treatment. 10,369,104, Aug. 6, Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, and Nanovalent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bozeman.
Anton Giger of Great Falls: Engine crank and connecting rod mechanism. 10,370,970, Aug. 6.
Paul McHugh, Bridger Hoerner, Marvin Bernt, Thomas H. Oberlitner, Brian Aegerter, Richard W. Plavidal, Andrew Anten, Adam McClure and Randy Harris, all of Kalispell: Systems and methods for wetting substrates. 10,373,864, Aug. 6, Applied Materials Inc., Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcus A. Teter of Belgrade; John J. Doubrava of Bennett, Colo.; Brenda S. Dougherty and Jeanette Marie Booher, both of Denver; and Noah M. Anderson of Omaha: Dynamic priority calculator for priority based scheduling. 10,374,975, Aug. 6, Raytheon Co., Waltham, Mass.
Paul Beard of Bigfork and Craig McDermott of Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Visually intelligent camera device with peripheral control outputs. 10,375,359, Aug. 6, Trace Live Network Inc., Calgary, Canada.
Jon P. Christophersen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; John L. Morrison and William H. Morrison, both of Butte; and Patrick A. Bald of Moscow Idaho: Apparatuses and methods for testing electrochemical cells by measuring frequency response. 10,379,168, Aug. 13, Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Marcus A. Worsley of Hayward, Calif.; Patrick G. Campbell and Christopher M. Spadaccine, both of Oakland, Calif.; Eric B. Duoss of Dublin, Calif.; James S. Oakdale of Castro Valley, Calif.; and Ryan Hensleigh of Colstrip: Architected three dimensional graphene via additive manufacturing. 10,379,439, Aug. 13, Lawrence Livermore National Security LLC, Livermore, Calif.
Jason J. Lacoss-Arnold of Saint Louis; Michael Gillpatrick of Stevensville; and Krista Penny Tedder of O’Fallon, Mo.: Systems and methods for detecting compromised automated teller machines. 10,380,593, Aug. 13, MasterCard International Inc., Purchase, N.Y.
Ilya Bezel of Mountain View, Calif.; Anatoly Shchemelinin of Bozeman; Eugene Shifrin of Sunnyvale, Calif.; and Matthew Panzer of San Jose, Calif.: Continuous-wave laser-sustained plasma illumination source. 10,381,216, Aug. 13, KLA-Tencor Corp., Milpitas, Calif.
Troy Edwin Lanes and Gary Allen Naden, both of Bozeman: Wireless gateway relay system and method. 10,382,897, Aug. 13, Geoforce Inc., Coppell, Texas.
Richard John Adams Jr. and Joshua James Birkle, both of Chico, Calif.: Ornamental design for a beverage container. D856,087, Aug. 13, Klean Kanteen Inc., Chico, Calif.
Brian Krezel of Bozeman: Ornamental design for a suspender strap buckle with tool dock. D856,189, Aug. 13.
Niranjan Ramanlal Gandhi of River Hills, Wis.; Victoria Palmer Skebba of Cedarburg, Wis.; and Gary A. Strobel of Bozeman: Antimicrobial compositions and related methods of use. 10,383,332, Aug. 20, Jeneil Biosurfactant Co. LLC, Saukville, Wis.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a wheel flare. D856,878, Aug. 20, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.
Jonathan A. Brant of Laramie, Wyo., and Kevin Harvey of Bozeman: Desalination membranes for subsurface irrigation. 10,390,500, Aug. 27, KC Harvey Environmental LLC, Bozeman.
Christopher L. Picard of Billings, and John T. Thebo and Craig T. Thebo, both of Payette, Idaho: Eyescan app for detecting impairment. 10,390,802, Aug. 27.
Nathan C. Cantlon of Charlo: Tool connector assembly. 10,391,616, Aug. 27, Jore Corp., Ronan.
Jessica M. Gregory, Katie Hailer, Marisa Pedulla and Jack Skinner, all of Butte: Method of particulate transport via small-scale morphology materials. 10,392,612, Aug. 27.
Robert A. Kincaid of Manhattan; Thomas M. Gregory of Belgrade; Birten L. Todd of Harrison; Eric M. Yeates and Thomas A. Marx, both of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Clifton L. Cook of Boise, Idaho: Retention holster for a firearm having an offset mounted accessory. 10,393,477, Aug. 27, Vista Outdoor Operations LLC, Anoka, Minn.
Marsha Lynn Graham of Monroe, N.C.; Laurie Ann Robinson of Billings; and Kourtney Eidam of Sunnyside, N.Y.: Augmented reality electronic device using facial recognition functionality and displaying shopping reward at retail locations. 10,395,292, Aug. 27, Wells Fargo Bank NA, San Francisco.
Ali Farahani of Yorba Linda, Calif.; Ted Bloch-Rubin of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Casey Heier of Oakland, Calif.; Tarek Khoury of Albany, Calif.; and Mark Sanders and Will Schmautz, both of Kalispell: Containerized power flow control systems. 10,396,533, Aug. 27, Smart Wires Inc., Union City, Calif.
Stephen K. Henry of Billings: Modular cable protector. 10,396,534, Aug. 27.
Stephen K. Henry of Billings: Modular cable protector. 10,396,539, Aug. 27.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a wheel flare. D857,571, Aug. 27, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a vehicle skid plate. D857,575, Aug. 27, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a vehicle skid plate. D857,576, Aug. 27, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a wheel. D857,583, Aug. 27, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.
Lyman J. Bishop of Kalispell and James Dale Taylor of Spindale, N.C.: Ornamental design for armor. D857,997, Aug. 27, BlueRidge Armor LLC, Spindale, N.C.
Scott Earl Williamson of Castle Rock, Colo., and Michael R. Dedman of Edgar: Wellbore flow diversion tool utilizing tortuous paths in box spring centralizer structure. 10,400,540, Sept. 3, KLX Energy Services LLC, Houston, Texas.
Stephen C. Crouch and Krishna Rupavatharam, both of Bozeman: Method and system for time separated quadrature detection of Doppler effects in optical range measurements. 10,401,495, Sept. 3, Blackmore Sensors and Analytics Inc., Bozeman.
Viachslav Babayan and Ludovic Godet, both of Sunnyvale, Calif.; Kyle M. Hanson of Kalispell; and Robert B. Moore of Bigfork: Post exposure processing apparatus. 10,401,742, Sept. 3, Applied Materials Inc., Santa Clara, Calif.
David Harriton of Missoula and Mark Stouffer of Oakland Township, Mich.: Ornamental design for a vehicle skid plate. D858,395, Sept. 3, StreetCar ORV LLC, Wixom, Mich.