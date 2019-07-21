Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
2730 Rehberg Lane, Chouinard, Holly, Rose and Kenn, $101,244
3726 Corbin Drive, Patton, Steven C., Dupont, Jon, $16,488
411 Mervin St., MRP LLC, Reule, Daniel, $7,200
460 S Lakeview Drive, Moore, Gary W. and Elizabeth J., $1,600
1942 Northridge Circle, Eaton, Logan and Kristin Eaton And Yost, $13,200
2945 Gregory Drive W., Hagen, Paul T. and Dona L., Freyenhagen Construction Inc., $76,700
1101 Keno St., Vanderwalker, Douglas G. and Debr., $4,800
Demolition
1027 Main St., Watson, Gerald W., $15,000
818 S. 29th St., Shawn Ryan, Ryan Construction, $500
1121 N. 32nd St., Coffin, Stacy T. and Brandy J., Dirk Arnold Construction, $10,000
New Garage
1619 Hollyhock St., David B Heine Irrevocable Trust, Longtine, Justin, $4,200
New Single Family
1918 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development Inc., $329,386
2605 Strapper Lane, BCJM Properties LLC, Blatchford, Kevin, $301,266
1406 Topanga Ave., High Sierra II Inc., Wanner, Levi, $224,414
2945 70th St. W., Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $205,886
1641 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Homes, McCall, Greg, $124,376
6128 Canyonwoods Drive, Double Dutch Construction, $417,600
1633 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development, McCall, Greg, $124,301
1637 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Homes, McCall, James, $124,926
1315 Watson Peak Road, Art Work Builders, $243,526
1329 Watson Peak Road, Art Ahl, $243,526
1442 Topanga Ave., Infinity Home, Wanner, Levi, $221,692
3127 Forbes Blvd., Copper Ridge West Inc., Double Dutch Construction, $290,938
3133 Forbes Blvd., Double Dutch Construction, $341,736
1509 Topanga Ave., Justine Mays, Thompson, William, $220,556
1425 Topanga Ave., Colter Carpentry Inc., Thompson, William, $220,703
2514 Blue Moon Court, Boyer Land LLC, Design Builders, Inc. Sfr Use Master Plan Dpoi 6 $284,036
2518 Blue Moon Court, Design Builders Design Builders Inc., $343,115
2505 Mountain Range Court, Formation Inc., Helgeson, S.D., $268,457
206 S. 31st St., Currie, Trent, $142,736
2525 Strapper Lane, South Pine Design, Blatchford, Kevin, $258,687
6324 Ridge Stone Drive N., MTP 002 LLC, Lively, Robert, $254,000
6318 Ridge Stone Drive N., Mtp 002 LLC, MTP 002 LLC, Lively, Robert, $207,549
1645 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development, McCall, James, $107,309
320 Annandale Road, Pearce, Bradley G. and Cynthia M., Jeff Engel Construction Inc., $409,815
1727 E. Thunder Mountain Road, True North Homes LLC, Baillie, Steve, $360,493
6357 Southern Bluffs Lane, Taylor, Zachary J., Buscher Construction Ltd., $206,971
6359 Southern Bluffs Lane, Taylor, Zachary J., Buscher Construction Ltd., $206,971
2425 Cielo Circle, High Sierra II Inc., Wanner, Levi, $285,170
46 Twin Pines Lane, Kovash Construction LLC, $217,678
634 Aubrey Lane, Wiesner, $211,671
1142 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1917 Annas Garden Lane, McCall Development, McCall, James, $529,966
801 Bitterbrush St., Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $209,014
3357 Tahoe Drive, South Pine Design, Blatchford, Kevin, $277,482
3364 Tahoe Drive, Lorenze Construction, Lorenz, Rod, $247,201
1119 Megan Circle, Habitat For Humanity Mid Yellowstone Valley, $208,114
821 North Fork Trail, Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $301,693
6102 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development Inc., $266,532
5218 Chapel Hill Drive, Hanser Capital Holdings LLC, Nienaber, Jake, $247,950
2717 Cornell Circle, Hanser Capital Holdings LLC, Nienaber, Jake, $296,124
3090 Hunters Ridge Loop, Home Builders Association of Billings, Bonini Enterprises LLC, $271,488
New Two Family
6421 Signal Peak Ave., Magnus Land Development, Brown Builders Inc., $327,260
4220 Limber Pine Lane, Marsich Investments Inc., MBMD LLC, $435,340
4214 Limber Pine Lane, Regal Land Teske Construction Inc., $408,076
2309 11th Ave. N., Propriedad LLC, Morehead, Rob, $419,172
1136 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1102 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1108 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1118 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1124 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
1130 Wicks Lane, Szillat, Ernest and Jacqueline, $290,464
3113 Falcon Circle, Trent Buscher Construction, Buscher Construction Ltd., 3113 $551,194
2312 Gleneagles Blvd., Starks Real Estate Group LLC, Parks, Trenton, $436,288
2313 Gleneagles Blvd., Starks Real Estate Group LLC, Parks, Trenton, $470,146
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
601 S 33rd St., Grahm Nicholas Foundation Repair, $18,800
3250 Gregory Drive W., Anderson, L. Jane and Craig K., Stockburger, Joe, $15,000
3625 Colin Drive, Kennedy, Cynthia A., Schenk Construction Inc., $35,000
2225 Yellowstone Ave., Larson, James E. and Sharon L., $4,000
2057 Willet Drive, Billings Federal Credit Union, Knight, Roger, $5,000
1140 Harvard Ave., Hall, Jesse L. and Caitlin C., Alpha-Omega Disaster, $40,000
805 North Fork Trail, Weber, John Alpha-Omega Disaster, $6,000
1153 Calico Ave., Landgren, Craig R. and Susan C., $320
5246 Rocky Mountain Blvd., Jacobson, Steven T., $3,200
3416 St. Johns Ave., Cvrk, Stuart J. and Judy L., Big Sky Maintenance Inc., $42,091
2211 Golden Blvd., Gerald D. Beiers and Barbara A., Lougshore/Witschi, Steven/Philip, $4,768
2121 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $1,500
1222 Lewis Ave Edwards, Cheryl L. Neumann Construction Inc., $30,000
4535 Poly Drive, Simmons, F. Stanley and Virginia, Brocklebank, Dan, $3,000
1238 Princeton Ave., Ken Campbell, Naylor, Anthony R., $40,000
Windows/Doors
3123 Henesta Drive, Karen Winkler, $11,500
1294 Governors Blvd., Ellis, Jerry W. and Kathryn K., Norwood, Craig, $4,725
1643 Broadmoor Drive, Fry, Jonathon P. and Trina M., Norwood, Craig, $3,290
3206 Durland Drive, Fink, George E. and Van Maren, Briceno, Troy, $3,200
5833 Sam Snead Trail, O'Brien, John M. and Peggy J., Cary, Patrick, $17,000
278 Ashley Court S., Armer, Larry D. and Rosemary C., Northwest Glass Inc., $4,061
724 S 34th St., Hoffwest LLC, Hoffman, Max, $4,000
2309 Sunnyview Lane, Shoff, John A. and Meri L., Bjorgum, Keith, $5,870
2535 Burlington Ave., Holm, Melvin P. and Jeanne K., Cotter, Phil, $2,000
475 S. 37th St. W., Clark, Kenneth M., Bisso, Jason, $1,500
1218 Harvard Ave., Fuhrman, Jeremy, Norwood, Craig, $1,600
621 Ave. D, Johnson, Zane L., JB’s Concepts, $2,000
3518 Fifth Ave. S., Andres, Christine K., Judson Enterprises, $16,260
3733 Tommy Armour Circle, Cole, William A. and Anne R., Mark Miller, $2,700
There were 61 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in June.