Residential building permits

RES new accessory structure, A-Team Contracting, building a new garage on the property as well adding a second floor addition to the house; 690 Tabriz Dr, Heeg, Timothy T, $150,000
RES new single family, South Pine Design, new SFR, 4757 Gold Creek Trl, Berg, Roxy G, $344,544
RES new single family, Bruechert Custom Homes, new SFR, 5210 Grass Mountain Rd, Bruechert Custom Homes LLC, $347,120
RES new single family, Laughlin Construction Inc., SFR, 2610 Westfield Dr, William Underriner Irrevocab $609,796
RES new single family, CDH, LLC, SFR, 4639 Audubon Way CDH, LLC, $378,704
RES new single family, McCall Development SFR, 6115 Eva Marie Ln, McCall Development Inc, $269,472
RES new single family, McCall Development, SFR, 1662 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc, $216,808.00
RES new single family, Infinity Home LLC, SFR, 5440 Beringer Ln, Infinity Home, $276,616
RES new single family, McCall Development, SFR, 1631 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc, $386,992
RES new single family, McCall Development, SFR, 1632 Annas Garden Ln, McCall Development Inc, $220,774
RES new single family, McCall Development, new SFR, 6105 Johanns Meadow Ln, NA, $310,624
RES new single family, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc, new SFR, 1202 Daybreak Dr, Wagenhals Land and Livestock L, $300,000
RES new single family, Infinity Home LLC, new SFR, 3103 Forbes Blvd, Copper Ridge West Inc, $217,332
RES new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6436 Signal Peak, 6436 Signal Peak Ave, Magnus Land Development LLC, $38,228
RES new townhome, Brown Builders Inc., 6438 Signal Peak, 6436 Signal Peak Ave, Magnus Land Development LLC, $38,228
RES remodel, single/duplex/garage, drywall and insulation, 2902 Oakland Dr, Meisenheimer, Gregory J & Rebe, $5,000
RES remodel, single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC
771 Garnet Ave, Luoma, Kenneth A, & $14,000