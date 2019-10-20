Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
1400 Easy St., Schell, Kenneth and Marsha M., $9,798
222 Nash Lane, Archer, Cynthia, Jones, Steve, $45,312
Demolition
766 Calhoun Lane, John Gonitzke, Chester, Scott J., $22,000
545 Judith Lane, Covert Company LLC, Cayton Excavation Inc., $10,000
New Accessory Structure
3932 First Ave. S., Huck, Dale M., $126,192
933 Delphinium Drive, James E., Lavaun, Marie Black L., Brocklebank, Dan, $50,000
932 N 22nd St., Hagstrom, Daniel F., $27,648
New Single Family
6363 Southern Bluffs Lane, Buscher Construction Ltd., $206,971
6365 Southern Bluffs Lane, Buscher Construction Ltd., $206,971
2421 Cielo Circle, Ed and Pam Kaufman, Jeff Engel Construction Inc., $318,900
6125 Timbercove Drive, Akta LLC, Hanson/Larson, Lee/Annie, $422,894
New Two Family
1509 Columbine Drive, Felton Associates Inc., Parks, Trenton, $363,330
1513 Columbine Drive, Trent Parks, $363,330
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
210 Ave. C, Gee, Jerry Victor, $15,000
1928 St., Andrews Drive, Swift, Alfred C. and Grace L., Judson Enterprises, $15,539
117 S. 36th St., Morley, Robert and Tiffany J., $10,000
185 Annandale Road, Pritchard Family Revocable Trust, $275,788
5301 Clemson Drive, Big Time Construction, Langford, Aaron, $219,582
5307 Clemson Drive, Big Time Construction, Langford, Aaron, $224,630
362 Cherry Hills Road, Hellekson, Douglas, Hill, Jeff and Tammy, $420,212
6101 Norma Jean Lane, McCall Development, McCall, James, $353,727
621 Ave. D, Johnson, Zane L., Ackaret, Marvin and Gregory, $400
2006 Northridge Circle, Ganser, June M., Judson Enterprises, $9,221
You have free articles remaining.
2491 Aspen Way, Allen, Nathan G. and Erin M., Naylor, Anthony R., $30,000
1840 Wentworth Drive, Luterbach, Duane, Kirtland, Damon, $3,000
120 Morningside Lane, Larsen, Matt G. and Teresa, Freyenhagen Construction Inc., $88,000
Windows/Doors
146 S. Crestwood Drive, McKenna, Sally J., Harris, Dale, $2,991
228 Parkhill Drive, Hughes, Nancy S., Bisso, Jason, $9,750
203 Foster Lane, Ash, Melissa, Judson Enterprises, $3,876
2549 Interlachen Drive, Ans, Martins E. and Wanda L., Therlault, Rick, $26,000
218 Sixth St. W., Anders, Michael R., Dipasquale, Brett, $4,285
12 S Crestwood Drive, Meyer, Mary K., Lynnrich Inc., $7,692
4706 Stone St., Deibele, Leo and Joanne, Anderson, Demi, $9,682
4633 Phillip St., Puliafico, Charles M. and Susan K., Anderson, Demi, $6,966
929 Lewis Ave., Martin, Iva B. and Ross H., Anderson, Demi, $12,304
2109 Brentwood Lane, Aslakson, Leigh R. and Katherine, Anderson, Demi, $4,507
621 Ave. D. Johnson, Zane L., $3,600
75 Aster Circle, Wiseman, Russel J. and Kathleen A., Bjorgum, Keith, $305
624 Aronson Ave., Lamb, Joanne M., Bisso, Jason, $1,200
502 Miles Ave., Aldrich, James K., Judson Enterprises, $27,204
2218 Fairway Drive, McMullen, Matt and Michele, Bisso, Jason, $1,600
913 N. 22 St., Jones, Stephen W. and Teresa K., Jones, Stephen, $1,200
2117 High Sierra Blvd., Ketchum, Karena L., McMorris, Chris, $3,000
2130 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $650
2124 Lakehills Drive, Specialized Construction Inc., $500
2018 Wentworth Drive, Bachman, Sandra L., Sunset Construction LLC, $784
129 Shaw Circle, Clark, Jordan, Replogle, Jerry, $3,100
529 Ave. C., Sommers, Marcy Ann, Norwood, Craig, $1,300
870 South Heights Lane, Cerovski, Doran and Mary, Skinner, David, $1,500
There were 392 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in September.