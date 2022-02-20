Residential building permits

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6120 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Development Inc - $363,292

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1884 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $265,877

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 587 Winged Foot Dr, Hill, Ron S Living Trust - $329,166

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 5216 Dovetail Ave, CDH LLC - $241,566

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6119 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $325,745

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 2-story single family home. This is the same plan type as already permitted at 2432 West Bonita Loop, 566 Chino Cir, WH High Sierra LLC - $260,570

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 1-story single family home. Similar plan type as already permitted BP 21-05018, 2422 W Bonito Loop, NA - $221,040

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 2-story single family residence. Similar plan type as already permitted at 2442 West Bonita, 560 Chino Cir, WH High Sierra LLC - $344,122

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 2-story single family residence, 2414 W Bonito Loop, WH High Sierra LLC - $260,570

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 2-story single family residence. Similar plan type as already permitted at BP 21-05016, 2408 W Bonito Loop, WH High Sierra LLC - $344,122

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 1-story single family residence. Similar plan type as already permitted at BP 21-05024, 2404 W Bonito Loop, WH High Sierra LLC - $221,040

New single family, Aaron Higginbotham, new sfr, 2203 Lindero Blvd, Upfront Development - $252,888

New single family, Diverse Construction LLC, new sfr, master plan diverse construction “Emerald”, 2051 Gleneagles Blvd, Diverse Construction - $263,284

New single family, Capp, Jerry Construction, new sfr, 2264 Greenbriar Rd, Ferguson, Kristy R - $268,732

New single family, Image Builders, new sfr, 2504 Aspen Creek Trl, Feusner, Leroy and Lynnette - $560,000

New single family, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc, new sfr, 1105 Daybreak Dr, Wagenhals Land and Livestock LLC - $211,452

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6035 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $260,968

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6140 Johanns Meadow Ln, McCall Homes - $283,222

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1890 St George Blvd, McCall Homes - $283,222

New single family, Colters Construction LLC, new sfr, 6056 Canyonwoods Dr, Ironwood Land LLC - $405,500

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 1801 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $217,352

Remodel single/duplex/garage, framing, plumbing, electric, drywall and doors, 3052 Western Bluffs Blvd, Tom Stiles - $14,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 12.24kw solar installation on customer’s house and detached garage, 1022 Yale Ave, Catt, Joshua D - $12,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, basement finish, 5235 Clemson Dr, Anderson, Jasmine - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, 10 Riley Dr, CMYL Inc - $5,250

Remodel single/duplex/garage, convert existing garage to 1 bedroom efficiency apartment, build new single car detached garage – 14’ x 21’, 2016 10th Ave N, Walker, Loisann & Thomas B - $48,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.76kw solar installation on customer’s house, 1315 Governors Blvd, Hanner, Troy J & Trisha L - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.56kw solar installation on customer’s house, 1335 Benjamin Blvd, Benson, Randal L & Tia D - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Done Rite LLC, replace wall per inspectors approval, 1112 Custer Ave, Pyatt, Robbin - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.40kw solar installation on customer’s house, 2640 Meadow Creek Loop, Hales, Brett & Britney - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 3.60kw solar installation on customer’s house, 6416 Southern Bluffs Ln, Snyder, Susan L - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.00kw solar installation on customer’s house, 4456 Audubon Way, Timm, Carol & Peter - $7,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, Foundation underpinning, 2911 Snowcrest Dr, Jessica Adams - $126,216

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Southern Touch Renovations, drywall, electric contracted to 5-star electric, flooring and finishing touches – 133 Adams ST, Quito Keutla - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 6.48kw solar installation on customer’s house, 1216 Nasturtium Dr, Welbourne, Mark D - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, roof solar, 4403 Jansma Ave, Carroll, Nicholas R & Morgan A - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Timmer Construction, non-structural interior kitchen remodel, 1145 Parkhill Dr, Klein, Gaylen E - $30,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.20kw solar installation on customer’s house, 149 W Hilltop Rd, Brauer, Harvey D & Cristina A - $10,000

