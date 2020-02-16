Residential building permits

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
830 Howard Ave., Kyhl, Kathleen J and Bernard V.W.C. Inc., $375
1754 Lake Elmo Drive, Salminen, William S. and April S., Closin' The Gap Construction LLC, $75,000
Demolition Permit Residential
4124 Laredo Place, Mercer, William W. and Marci L., Weber, Gary Construction Inc., $20,000
New Accessory Structure
224 Wyoming Ave., Blewett, William A., Houlihan Construction, $16,000
New Single Family
5131 Amherst Drive, Bob Pentecost Construction, $309,900
5215 Amherst Drive, Yellowstone Property Solutions LLC, Yellowstone Property Solutions LLC, $248,579
2228 Gleneagles Blvd., Clint Stovall, Aaron, James Construction, $288,672
6038 Elysian Road, McCall Homes, McCall Development, $257,518
6051 Farmstead Ave., McCall Development, $150,584
6045 Farmstead Ave., McCall Development, $223,765
2525 Mountain Range Court, Formation Inc., $253,577
1519 Rancho Vista Ave., Infinity Home LLC, $196,796
2707 Tulane Drive, HG Designs, $305,492
5204 Clemson Drive, Bob Pentecost Construction, $289,900
3715 Colton Blvd., MTP 001 LLC, Better Building Technologies LLC, $226,530
2722 Hanover Circle, Tyrel Martin, Martin Built Home LLC, $266,397
6051 Canyonwoods Drive, Wells Built Homes Inc. $418,697
New Two Family
6032 Elysian Road, McCall Development Inc., $256,768
1010 Yellowstone Ave., Langford, Leroy and Lee, Aaron Higginbotham, $518,904
6026 Elysian Road, McCall Development, $259,243
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
2218 Elm St., Rochin, Mark J. and Chantela, $2,675
824 Miles Ave., NTC Ventures Inc., Faithful Cleaning & Restoration, $159,686
1314 Ave. E, Johnson, Eric L., JD Construction, $26,600
117 S. 36th St., Morley, Robert & Tiffany J Interior Basement Finish Non Structural $3,000
3131 Amelia Circle, Rickman, Daniel M. and Briana J., Big Sky Solar Wind Warehouse, $18,000
413 Roxy Lane, Angle, Melvin K., Flippin Blind Interior, $2,000
130 Adams St., Vonlangen, Monica R., Van Arsdale Construction, $3,000
4212 Huckleberry Lane S., Hobby, Bryon D. and Stephanie C., Ty Nelson Construction, $10,000
2504 Beth Drive, Stabio, Roger D. and Susan B., MHS Construction Inc., $53,000
1213 Daylight Lane, Hopkin, Phillip T. and Mindi F., $41,020
945 Poly Drive, Wirth, Don and Marjorie, Servpro Of Billings, $20,000
2714 Yellowstone Ave., Derik Alexander, Courtesy Construction LLC, $7,600
3121 Sequoia Lane, Tunning, Adam, Greg Loterbauer Construction, $5,000
2328 Yellowstone Ave., Earl and Debra Probst, $1,000
1115 23rd St. W., Ray, $1,000
29 Heather Drive, John B. Willard Trust, K-Designers, $10,800
230 Ave. C, Johnson, Lycurgus Interior, $25,000
2205 Nina Clare Road, Thompson, Katrina M. and Tracy, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $8,750
1232 Reece Drive, Leeson, Dustin J. and Morgan R., Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $6,301
3015 38th St. W., Reitz, Charles E and Theresa E Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, Remove Fiberglass Showr And Install Acrylic Shower System $4,769
4505 Rimrock Road, Ayers, Jacob S and Annabell M Your Home Improvement Company LLC, Bathroom Remodel $7,044 980 Siesta Ave., Wayne Wilcox and Jeremy Stephens and Curt Wilcox, Ridgeline Construction, $30,100
640 Winter Green Drive, Brown, Erik, $17,325
3100 Valley View Drive, Hanrahan, Judy K., Yellowstone Structural Systems LLC, $23,404
3016 Gloxinia Drive, Clausing, Harry R., Six Sigma Contracting, $80,000
1833 Clark Ave., Matthaes, Dale E. and Grace A., Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $4,250
There was 1 Fence/Roof/Siding residential permit issued in January.