Addition Single/Duplex/Garage

4302 Ryan Ave., Kelly, Jacquelyn, Davis, Tim E., $25,488

2609 Lyndale Lane, Dillon, John R. and Paula S., Revle, Danier, $5,600

2017 Canyon Drive, Lardy, Grace L., $2,400

1134 Jordan Circle, Auch, Cara, $43,424

138 Broadwater Ave., Ball, Kevin A. and Kristie, $4,812

1180 Amendment Circle, Niemeyer, Travis L. and Courtney, Stockburger, Joe, $13,000

2945 70th St. W., Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $4,800

1446 Shaw Lane, Filimon, Judy, Spoonheim Building Service, $3,000

314 Wyatt Circle, Tranel, Virginia E., Davis, Tim E., $70,000

2101 Locust St., Burke, Michael and Sherril F., $23,600

3844 Ave. F, Kovacs, Mark T & Patio Cover $8,400

Demolition

211 Grand Ave., Romine Real Estate LLC, Safetech Inc. $8,450

215 Grand Ave., Romine Real Estate LLC, Safetech Inc. $8,450

21 Ave. B, Charbonneau, Troy J., Broadbent, Tim, $15,500

1833 Grand Ave., Ray, John M. Weber, Gary Construction Inc., $3,000

New Garage

1440 Navajo St., Rupe, Robert D. and Nancy L., Norse Builders, $47,592

1913 Alderson Ave., Carpenter, Nicholas, $43,008

2053 Hewitt Drive, Ferestad, Michael D., $47,616

711 N. 32nd St., Eddleman, Terri J. and Robert L., Van Arsdale, Kim, $43,152

6005 Catherina Court, McCall, James, $41,472

2101 Locust St., Burke, Michael and Sherril F., $32,400

1025 Cottonwood Blvd., Sinhold, Nikolas, $43,776

829 Cook Ave., Clark, Nicholas R Detached Garage $34,944

1310 Cook Ave., Wentling, Gayle R. and Margo L., Mike's Handyman Service, $33,000

New Single Family

7040 Copper View Way, Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $245,361

1758 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $267,496

1762 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $211,928

819 North Fork Trail, Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $285,014

1738 W. Thunder Mountain Road, Jeff Junkert Construction Inc., $277,194

2530 Mountain Range Court, Helgeson Construction, $288,488

1733 Island View Drive, McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $385,986

6182 Timbercove Drive, Wells Built Homes Inc., $369,819

1205 Daylight Lane, Wagenhals Land And Livestock, Wagenhals, Chad, $250,000

808 Sandcherry St., Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $216,310

814 Sandcherry St., Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $216,310

972 Siesta Ave., Higginbotham, Aaron James Higginbotham, $300,756

2253 Gleneagles Blvd., Ron S. Hill Living Trust, Hill, Brendon, $249,867

844 Governors Blvd., Jesse Arstein, Jesse's Old To New, $326,648

4538 Payton Trail, Trailhead Builders Inc., Kowalski, Angela, $239,844

2140 S. Stone Creek Trail, JandJ Boyer LLC, Design Builders Inc., $343,115

330 Annandale Road, Haney, Bill D. and Mitzie L., Cougar Construction, $476,168

4647 Rangeview Drive, Image Builders, Lantis, Ty, Schmidt, Greg, $446,429

1365 Tania Circle, Jake and Lindsey Wright, Dirk Arnold Construction, $285,000

1445 Topanga Ave., Mike Glennon, Britton, Matt, $226,008

Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage

1105 N. 26th St., Little, Thomas and Patricia, $15,000

6889 Copper Ridge Loop, Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $49,735

5830 Summerwood Circle, Kavran, Christina Ann, and Felt, Robert M., $19,000

2992 W Copper Ridge Loop, New West Construction, $4,000

205 Terry Ave., Hill, Randy L., Judson, Greg, $2,200

1833 Hampton Place, Dinius, Anton, Judson Enterprises, $14,000

1914 Camden Drive, Gammill, Ron and Nancy, Bowe, Ben, $15,000

1718 Front St., Farris, Ryan G. and Jennifer, Naylor, Anthony R., $30,000

1239 Mossman Drive, Myers, Paul R. and Tracy A., Murphy, Dennis and Brooks, $5,950

1412 Teton Ave., Detienne, Peggy T. and Lloyd R., $29,900

2440 Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes LLC, Wanner, Levi, $2,240

431 Miles Ave., Messer, Greg L., Harvey, Johnathon D., $7,700

1315 Jean Ave., Ross Mcculloch, $33,390

Windows/Doors

2406 Teton Ave., Davis, Chad S. and Brittney A., $700

1823 Arcadia Drive, Rohrdanz, Vaughn M. Jr. and Connie, Drager, John, $23,000

3716 Harper Drive, Breeding, Robert R., Buerkley Siding And Windows, $6,000

2110 Woody Drive, Brown, Rodney E. Sr. and Wendy J., Anderson, Demi, $5,856

4128 Vaughn Lane, Kiel, Dale, Judson Enterprises, $8,600

210 S. 30th St., Glock, Kenneth A., Judson Enterprises, $15,248

824 Highwood Circle, Chakos, Todd L., Norwood, Craig, $1,650

4091 Morgan Ave., Imhoff, Larry G. and Paulette M., Judson Enterprises, $4,996

2646 Clark Ave., Yeager, Christina, Bisso, Jason, $450

1308 Lynn Ave., Stanek, Joshua O., McClintock, Doug, $2,000

428 Aronson Ave., Pinnow, Stephen E., Bisso, Jason, $1,600

502 Nelson Drive, Arnold, John J. and Lorraine, Norwood, Craig, $2,100

2821 Dumbarton Road, McGregor, Michael D. and Juanita, Bisso, Jason, $2,600

3316 Lynn Ave., Rott, Jim and Bonni A., Cotter, Phil, $2,000

928 Alderson Ave., Kamminga, David C. and Beth M., Norwood, Craig, $2,850

701 S. 34th St., Rivera, Carl, Anson, Linda S., Hoffman, Max, $2,450

3385 Granger Ave. S., Diversified Realty Inc., Lynnrich Inc., $5,298

3906 Towhee Lane, Eggebrecht Family, Lynnrich Inc., $8,377

938 Aronson Ave., Evans, Norman R. and Catherine J., Lynnrich Inc., $17,700

1942 Northridge Circle, Eaton, Logan and Kristin, The Pella Window Store, $3,500

2580 Applewood Ave., Svec, Justin and Kristin D., Norwood, Craig, $1,750

2123 38th St. W., Olszewski, Chris M. and Holly S., $1,500

2518 Treasure Drive, Kern, Robert R. and Gloria J., Judson Enterprises, $2,601

4234 Stone St., Helen Marie Crable Living Trust, Smith, Boyce, $8,000

1620 Maurine St., Rensvold, Deborah K., Norwood, Craig, $1,725

1870 Gleneagles Blvd., Torno, Jason J. and Kadee S., Anderson, Demi, $4,061

There were 54 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in July.

