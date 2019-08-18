Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
4302 Ryan Ave., Kelly, Jacquelyn, Davis, Tim E., $25,488
2609 Lyndale Lane, Dillon, John R. and Paula S., Revle, Danier, $5,600
2017 Canyon Drive, Lardy, Grace L., $2,400
1134 Jordan Circle, Auch, Cara, $43,424
138 Broadwater Ave., Ball, Kevin A. and Kristie, $4,812
1180 Amendment Circle, Niemeyer, Travis L. and Courtney, Stockburger, Joe, $13,000
2945 70th St. W., Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $4,800
1446 Shaw Lane, Filimon, Judy, Spoonheim Building Service, $3,000
314 Wyatt Circle, Tranel, Virginia E., Davis, Tim E., $70,000
2101 Locust St., Burke, Michael and Sherril F., $23,600
3844 Ave. F, Kovacs, Mark T & Patio Cover $8,400
Demolition
211 Grand Ave., Romine Real Estate LLC, Safetech Inc. $8,450
215 Grand Ave., Romine Real Estate LLC, Safetech Inc. $8,450
21 Ave. B, Charbonneau, Troy J., Broadbent, Tim, $15,500
1833 Grand Ave., Ray, John M. Weber, Gary Construction Inc., $3,000
New Garage
1440 Navajo St., Rupe, Robert D. and Nancy L., Norse Builders, $47,592
1913 Alderson Ave., Carpenter, Nicholas, $43,008
2053 Hewitt Drive, Ferestad, Michael D., $47,616
711 N. 32nd St., Eddleman, Terri J. and Robert L., Van Arsdale, Kim, $43,152
6005 Catherina Court, McCall, James, $41,472
2101 Locust St., Burke, Michael and Sherril F., $32,400
1025 Cottonwood Blvd., Sinhold, Nikolas, $43,776
829 Cook Ave., Clark, Nicholas R Detached Garage $34,944
1310 Cook Ave., Wentling, Gayle R. and Margo L., Mike's Handyman Service, $33,000
New Single Family
7040 Copper View Way, Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $245,361
1758 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $267,496
1762 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $211,928
819 North Fork Trail, Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $285,014
1738 W. Thunder Mountain Road, Jeff Junkert Construction Inc., $277,194
2530 Mountain Range Court, Helgeson Construction, $288,488
1733 Island View Drive, McCall Development Inc., McCall James, $385,986
6182 Timbercove Drive, Wells Built Homes Inc., $369,819
1205 Daylight Lane, Wagenhals Land And Livestock, Wagenhals, Chad, $250,000
808 Sandcherry St., Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $216,310
814 Sandcherry St., Trails West Homes LLC, Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, $216,310
972 Siesta Ave., Higginbotham, Aaron James Higginbotham, $300,756
2253 Gleneagles Blvd., Ron S. Hill Living Trust, Hill, Brendon, $249,867
844 Governors Blvd., Jesse Arstein, Jesse's Old To New, $326,648
4538 Payton Trail, Trailhead Builders Inc., Kowalski, Angela, $239,844
2140 S. Stone Creek Trail, JandJ Boyer LLC, Design Builders Inc., $343,115
330 Annandale Road, Haney, Bill D. and Mitzie L., Cougar Construction, $476,168
4647 Rangeview Drive, Image Builders, Lantis, Ty, Schmidt, Greg, $446,429
1365 Tania Circle, Jake and Lindsey Wright, Dirk Arnold Construction, $285,000
1445 Topanga Ave., Mike Glennon, Britton, Matt, $226,008
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
1105 N. 26th St., Little, Thomas and Patricia, $15,000
6889 Copper Ridge Loop, Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $49,735
5830 Summerwood Circle, Kavran, Christina Ann, and Felt, Robert M., $19,000
2992 W Copper Ridge Loop, New West Construction, $4,000
205 Terry Ave., Hill, Randy L., Judson, Greg, $2,200
1833 Hampton Place, Dinius, Anton, Judson Enterprises, $14,000
1914 Camden Drive, Gammill, Ron and Nancy, Bowe, Ben, $15,000
1718 Front St., Farris, Ryan G. and Jennifer, Naylor, Anthony R., $30,000
1239 Mossman Drive, Myers, Paul R. and Tracy A., Murphy, Dennis and Brooks, $5,950
1412 Teton Ave., Detienne, Peggy T. and Lloyd R., $29,900
2440 Bonito Loop, Infinity Homes LLC, Wanner, Levi, $2,240
431 Miles Ave., Messer, Greg L., Harvey, Johnathon D., $7,700
1315 Jean Ave., Ross Mcculloch, $33,390
Windows/Doors
2406 Teton Ave., Davis, Chad S. and Brittney A., $700
1823 Arcadia Drive, Rohrdanz, Vaughn M. Jr. and Connie, Drager, John, $23,000
3716 Harper Drive, Breeding, Robert R., Buerkley Siding And Windows, $6,000
2110 Woody Drive, Brown, Rodney E. Sr. and Wendy J., Anderson, Demi, $5,856
4128 Vaughn Lane, Kiel, Dale, Judson Enterprises, $8,600
210 S. 30th St., Glock, Kenneth A., Judson Enterprises, $15,248
824 Highwood Circle, Chakos, Todd L., Norwood, Craig, $1,650
4091 Morgan Ave., Imhoff, Larry G. and Paulette M., Judson Enterprises, $4,996
2646 Clark Ave., Yeager, Christina, Bisso, Jason, $450
1308 Lynn Ave., Stanek, Joshua O., McClintock, Doug, $2,000
428 Aronson Ave., Pinnow, Stephen E., Bisso, Jason, $1,600
502 Nelson Drive, Arnold, John J. and Lorraine, Norwood, Craig, $2,100
2821 Dumbarton Road, McGregor, Michael D. and Juanita, Bisso, Jason, $2,600
3316 Lynn Ave., Rott, Jim and Bonni A., Cotter, Phil, $2,000
928 Alderson Ave., Kamminga, David C. and Beth M., Norwood, Craig, $2,850
701 S. 34th St., Rivera, Carl, Anson, Linda S., Hoffman, Max, $2,450
3385 Granger Ave. S., Diversified Realty Inc., Lynnrich Inc., $5,298
3906 Towhee Lane, Eggebrecht Family, Lynnrich Inc., $8,377
938 Aronson Ave., Evans, Norman R. and Catherine J., Lynnrich Inc., $17,700
1942 Northridge Circle, Eaton, Logan and Kristin, The Pella Window Store, $3,500
2580 Applewood Ave., Svec, Justin and Kristin D., Norwood, Craig, $1,750
2123 38th St. W., Olszewski, Chris M. and Holly S., $1,500
2518 Treasure Drive, Kern, Robert R. and Gloria J., Judson Enterprises, $2,601
4234 Stone St., Helen Marie Crable Living Trust, Smith, Boyce, $8,000
1620 Maurine St., Rensvold, Deborah K., Norwood, Craig, $1,725
1870 Gleneagles Blvd., Torno, Jason J. and Kadee S., Anderson, Demi, $4,061
There were 54 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in July.