Residential building permits

Addition single/duplex/garage, new deck, 4052 Laredo Pl, Leonard, Harry W - $36,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, demo failing overhang and build new structurally sound overhang, 1208 Cottage Ln, Jans, Stephen M & Lori J - $24,310

Addition single/duplex/garage, build roof/cover over existing 10’ x 22’ concrete slab porch, 5222 Clemson Dr, Carlson, Todd A & Jodi S - $6,300

New accessory structure, building a 50 x 30 shop on property, 2535 Constellation Trl, Vetch, Matthew & Jennifer - $72,000

New single family, Prairie Builders Inc, placing new modular home on a basement on the land site east of Cardiff street, Single family living will be connecting to city water and sewer. Approx 2300 square ft main level. Land size is 32 aces, 2845 Cardiff Rd, Schuff, Leonard & Roszella M - $450,000

New single family, Prairie Builders Inc, Foundation crawl space 28 x 64 for a new modular home 3 bedroom 2 bedrrom bath, 1536 Wicks Ln, Wheeler, Stuart I & - $205,500

New single family, Cougar Construction and, new sfr, 3061 Winchester Trl, Sarah Bunch - $250,000

New single family, C & C Construction LLC, New construction 30 x 30 single family resident with no garage at this time, 1122 Howard Ave, C & C Construction - $148,500

New single family, C & C Construction LLC, new single family residence 30 x 30 residence with no attached garage at this time, 1124 Howard Ave, C & C Construction - $141,050

New single family, Green Jeans LLC, new sfr, 3335 Castle Pines Dr, Robert Findon - $305,391

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new sfr, 948 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $186,610

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), New construction of a one-story single family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 927 Presidio Lane, 942 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $197,260

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a one-story single family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 1022 Matador Avenue, 936 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $193,062

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a one-story single family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 2111 Entrada Rd, 930 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $186,610

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a split level single family residence. Same Plan type as already permitted at 809 Cherry Hills Road, 924 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $288,778

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a split level single family residence. Same plan type as already permitted at 1018 Matador Avenue, 959 Ortega St, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $288,788

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 845 Beringer Way, CDH LLC - $286,510

New single family, CDH LLC, new sfr, 905 Beringer Way, CDH LLC - $406,165

Remodel single/duplex/garage, the property has been damaged due to fire and is in need of repair. This application is for the repair of all damage that has occurred to to the property including, but not limited to windows, doors, electrical, siding, plumbing, walls, fencing, and roofing, 402 S 39th St, Downey, Richard M - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, combine 2 existing structures into 1 to convert a 1 bedroom house into a 2 bedroom house including replacing windows, doors, roofing as well as siding and sheetrock as necessary, 3046 Beech Ave, Dieter Zimmermann - $65,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, take out existing wall between the kitchen and living room upstairs and add a beam with supports (Dynamic Analysis has drawn plans). Bowe Construction will do the beam install. Re-arrange the current bathroom footprint to make two full sized bathrooms. The current footprint is to make two full sized bathrooms. The current footprint only has a large master bathroom and a ½ bath smaller bathroom. Taking out a closet and moving the middle 2x6 wall between them will accommodate two full sized bathrooms upstairs. I plan to do most of this work but may have Ben Bowe frame the new bathrooms. Electrical work will be updated in the new areas of the home…kitchen and bathrooms, 2115 Nina Clare Rd, Haber, Josh & Amanda - $30,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Home was purchased with an unfinished basement bathroom. Rough plumbing and electrical already exist. This project is to finish the bathroom by attaching a shower, toilet and sink to the existing plumbing, a new light fixture to replace the current one, and finishing all flooring/walls/trim/etc, 2711 Riveroaks Dr, Johnson, Kyle Lamar & Lateasha - $1,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, MHS Construction Inc, remodel of upstairs main floor bathroom. Includes removing and replacing all of the plumbing fixtures, cabinetry, tops, flooring and new paint. NOTE: There will be no walls or structural changes. Window and doors are staying as is. See floor plan, 2117 Rosewyn Ln, Faber, Will & Caitlyn - $19,600

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7,56kw solar array on customer’s house, 2606 North Shore Pl, Mcrae, Kendall R & Laura K - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 17.28kw solar array on customer’s house and garage, 1927 Columbine Dr, Nevel, James & - $45,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 6.48kw solar installation on customer’s roof, 4551 Audobon Way, Iwen, Christopher C & Taylor M - $15,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 8.00Kw Residential Roof Mount Solar Array, 1289 Governors Blvd, Verlanic, Josephine & Joseph - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, I have finished basement in my house that I want to build an addition bedroom in. There is already a egress window that will be part of the new bedroom. There is also already wall outlets, light switches and ceiling lights that will be in the room. All I need to do is build a few walls and a closet to complete the bedroom, 210 Monarch St, Cronk, Jordan & - $2,000

New accessory structure, SJS Rebuilders LLC, gazebo, 143 Lewis Ave, Benson, Dennis Lee & Jessica S - $25,000

New single family, Diverse Construction LLC, 1500 3 car master plan, 2040 Gleneagles Blvd, Diverse Construction LLC - $222,528

New single family, HD Building Inc, sfr, 1316 Emma Ave, John Haman - $252,778

New single family, Steve Gountanis Homes Inc, new sfr, 6211 Sandalwood Dr, Shawn & Taylor Gregory - $520,000

New single family, Hill Builders, sfr, 1935 Bonita Cir, Lyndes Jay C - $370,157

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1813 St George Blvd, Mccall Homes - $466,182

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1948 Annas Garden Ln, Mccall Homes - $546,842

New townhome, 6085 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

New townhome, 6087 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

New townhome, 6089 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

New townhome, 6091 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

New townhome, 6093 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

New townhome, 6095 Northstead Ave, 6085 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development - $0

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Soto Enterprises, renovate and repair fire damage and rebuild fire damage garage, 3294 Windmill Cir, Mill James B - $135,000

Demolition permit, Environmental Contractors LLC, complete demo of a house & garage, 2307 Grand Ave, Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyomi - $11,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, building an attached pergola to cover the backyward patio. Approximate size is 16 ’x 20’. Footings will be 48” groundscrews, 4134 Buchanan Ave, Wiliams Nathan D & Morgan M - $5,950

Addition single/duplex/garage, replacing existing porch, 1105 N 26th St, Little Thomas & Patricia - $5,559

Addition single/duplex/garage, build a deck 20 inches above an existing concrete patio, 1867 Hampton Pl, White, Arthur & Arlene - $5,600

Addition single/duplex/garage, attached garage, 3137 Aviemore Ct, Badgett G Jay & Misti L - $25,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Bud Lee, replace deck, 1317 Yellowstone Ace, Lee, Preston - $3,600

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, new sfr, 3479 Tahoe Cir, Billings Best Builders - $277,571

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, 3484 Tahoe Dr, Billings Best Builders - $277,000

New single family, LC Custom Homes, new sfr, 5340 Riesling Ln, Hafner, Brian P & - $581,341

New single family, Habitat For Humanity, new sfr, 1518 Ping Cir, Habitat for Humanity, Mid Yell - $158,758

New single family, new single family residence in the Silver Creek Estates subdivision. Single level structure with a basement. Standard stick-framed construction with wood trussed floor and roof systems, 4730 Silver Creek Trl, Denowh, Keith & Tina - $485,664

New single family, Billings Best Builders LLC, Tahoe Dr. 2 Car MASTER PLAN SET, 3460 Tahoe Dr, Billings Best Builders LLC - $277,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Capra Group Inc, New flooring, ficture, drywall repair, drywall texture & paint, reorganize bathroom, adding two new bathrooms from existing space, repurposing existing living room into new master bedroom, 2757 Gregory Dr N, Ahlin Jason Seth & Megan - $125,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc, finish basement: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, tape, texture, paint, trim work, cabinets, and flooring, 1114 Daybreak Dr, Wagenhals Enterprise Inc - $46,410

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Harvest Solar Electric LLC, 8.0kW Residential Solar Array, 925 Poly Dr, Duberstein, Leonard & - $23,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Aswagg Construction, installation of a 7.11 kW Rooftop Mounted Solar PV with 18 Panels, 2339 Stillwater Dr, Swaggerty, Distin W - $12,679

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Apline Plumbing & Heating, New basement bathroom installation, 812 Custer Ave, Salazar, Naomi S - $8,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, A Step Above Construction LLC, Demo inside to the studs, new electrical wiring, new plumbing, new sheetrock, new floor coverings, replace windows, replace siding, replace roof, 2919 6th Ave S, Investment Properties Finance - $43,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.56 kw solar installation on cutomer’s home, 3791 Vickery Dr, Curt & Maureen Mccamish Family - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, solar, 1221 Matador Ave, Warren, John M Deborah L - $15,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, the work involves 3 additions totaling 763 square feet to an existing residence. The additions include an Entry (63 sf slab-on-grade), kitchen/mudroom (338 sf over unfinished basement), and bathroom/closet (362 sf over crawl space). The project will also include a covered porch (185 sf) and an uncovered deck (675 sf). New siding will be installed over a new layer of 1” continuous rigid insulation, and new R-49 insulation added to the attic, 3120 Harrow Dr, Beal, James R & Linda M B - $118,632

Addition single/duplex/garage, building 11 x 18 deck 6 feet off the ground with a patio cover, 726 Oasis Dr, Sifuentes, David A & Sarah L - $10,000

Addition single/duplex/garage, Finishing Touch Exteriors Inc, changing out bad deck surface, rail, framing, and some posts. Leaving majority of posts, 3728 Harry Cooper Pl, Peterson, Charles W & Anne O - $51,962

New accessory structure, Mccall Development, garage, 6099 Northstead Ave, Mccall Development Inc - $33,792

New single family, Wells Built Inc, single family residence, 4696 Palisades Park Dr, Wells Built Inc - $571,123

New single family, Mccall Development, new sfr, 1819 St George Blvd, Mccall Development Inc - $300,620

New single family, Mccall Development, sfr, 6141 Eva Marie Ln, Mccall Development Inc - $335,465

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Zuhaus Construction LLC, we will be adding a ½ bath to the existing structure. Consisting of a wall, door, toilet, and sink, 5635 Canyonwoods Dr, Nick Barnes - $1,200

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Premier Service Pro LLC, remodel bathroom, move stairs, remove patio door and install one 3’ door, add can lighting, 2222 38th St W, Nancy Thorson - $46,750

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Infinity Home LLC, basement finish, 1816 W Thunder Mountain Rd, Infinity Homes - $63,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar installation, 1747 Cheryl St, Bradley, Shawn D & BRIDGET L - $49,557

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 2334 Clark Ave, Wick, John - $63,605

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 3126 Rosemont Way, Harmon, James T & Janet J - $63,605

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar installation, 2601 Strapper Ln, Mckee, Gavin M & - $32,961

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar installation, 2117 21st St W, Moore, Terry K & Michelle L - $38,417

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar, 4818 Audobon Way, Olszowka, Ace & - $32,202

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Alpha-Omega Disaster Restoration, fire restoration. Remove and replace roof trusses with a complete finishes build out interior and exterior, 2444 Hoover Ave, Pitcher, Robert P - $385,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Timeless Construction & Design, Car hit front, South East Side of structure. Repairing the foundation walls to structural engineer specs. Install of two egress windows and window wells to southside of structure, 720 N 23rd St, Haefke, Trevor L & Lisa M - $37,925

Remodel single/duplex/garage, front porch remodel, 236 Parkhill Dr, Farragut Drive LLC - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, TY Nelson Design and Remodel, as per plans, add living space onto master bedroom under existing roof structure. Renovate master bathroom, 1735 Forest Park Dr, Newbury, James P & Sharon R - $85,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, adding bedroom in basement. Egress window already exists, 1424 Las Palmas Ave, John Parsons - $1,500

