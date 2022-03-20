Residential building permits

New single family, Lorenz Construction, sfr, 3504 Crater Lake Ave..., Lorenz Construction - $256,294

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6126 Norma Jean Ln, McCall Homes - $409,521

New single family, McCall Development, new sfr, 6047 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $155,277

New single family, Buscher Construction LTD, new sfr, 4936 Whisper Way, Buscher Construction - $300,000

New single family, Buscher Construction LTD, new sfr, 4960 Whisper Way, Buscher Development Inc - $300,000

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 912 Ortega ST, Infinity Home - $219,719

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2463 Bonito Loop, Infinity Home - $321,368

New single family, 1035 Beringer Way, Scott Fradenburgh - $491,253

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2213 Entrada Rd, Infinity Home - $241,855

New single family, Infinity Home LLC, new sfr, 2217 Entrada Rd, Infinity Home - $195,796

New single family, 6409 Signal Peak Ave...., Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1807 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $249,531

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 1-story single family residence, 1002 Matador Ave...., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $190,062

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new construction of a 1-story single family residence, 1006 Matador Ave...., WH High Sierra 50 LLC -$197,200

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new sfr, 927 Presidio Ln, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $197,200

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new sfr, 1018 Matador Ave...., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $288,788

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new sfr, 1022 Matador Ave...., WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $193,062

New single family, WH High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), new sfr, 929 Mission Oaks Dr, WH High Sierra 50 LLC - $197,200

New single family, owner built new 3,000 sq ft single-family home with basement and attached garage, 2812 Orchard Dr, Jeffrey C Leischner Trust - $350,000

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single-story with walk-out basement single family residence, 7008 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,036

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a 2-story single family residence, 7019 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $305,034

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, new construction of a single-story with walk-out basement single family residence, 7007 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $264,526

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7013 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $331,810

New single family, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC, sfr, 7014 Copper Sunset Dr, WH Copper Ridge 54 LLC - $362,798

New single family, Square Butte Builders LLC, sfr, 865 El Rancho Dr, Clavin Fry - $266,685

New single family, Square Butte Builders LLC, sfr, 871 El Rancho Dr, Calvin Fry - $296,076

New single family, 6413 Signal Peak Ave...., Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, 6305 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New single family, new sfr, 4811 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen - $342,177

New single family, new sfr, 4819 Gold Creek Trl, Mike Christensen - $372,140

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5225 Dovetail Ave...., CDH LLC - $333,126

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5346 Dovetail Ave...., CDH LLC - $277,221

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5402 Dovetail Ave...., CDH LLC - $314,927

New single family, CDH LLC, sfr, 5318 Dovetail Ave...., CDH LLC - $315,370

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1872 St George Blvd, McCall Homes - $295,774

New single family, McCall Development, sfr, 1820 ST George Blvd, McCall Homes - $238,454

New two family, McCall Development, new, 6041 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $224,432

New two family, McCall Development, new, 6041 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $258,618

New two family, McCall Development, new duplex, 6047 Elysian Rd, McCall Homes - $260,768

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, new 2-unit residential townhome, 6409 Signal Peak Ave...., Magnus Land Development LLC - $326,204

New two family, Brown Builders Inc, 6413 & 6415 Signal Peak, 6413 Signal Peak Ave...., Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New two family, Brown Buliders Inc, 6305 & 6307 Beckville, 6305 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $327,260

New townhome, 6330 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

New townhome, 6313 Beckville Ln, Magnus Land Development LLC - $0

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Big Sky Custom Builders, replace and upgrade existing decks, 1609 GlenhAve...n Dr, Paxton Properties - $12,642

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Montana Piering and Concrete Lifting, foundation underpinning, 3015 Cove Creek Cir, Richard Martin - $132,772

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 5.04kw solar installation on customer’s house, 514 Boca Raton Rd, Van Houdt, Alphonsus A & Rita - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, interior repair, 3713 Marathon Dr, Billy J & Naomi M Wiley Irrevo - $80,478

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Aaron Johnson Construction, adding retaining walls, concrete patio, stairs and Piers for a future covered patio. Adding a basement patio door, 527 Sudan PL, Bybee, Terrance R - $15,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Eves Engineering & Construction, demolition of all interior walls, roof and floors that was touched by fire and replace with new material. Repair siding and replace sheetrock, insulation, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, 111 Terry Ave..., Durian Eves - $250,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 17.64kw solar installation on customer’s home, 451 Wicks Ln, Gordon, Shane - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9.36kw solar installation on customer’s home, 3215 Country Club Cir, Walton, Todd P - $5,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, remodel kitchen and bathroom, replace two exterior doors, new electrical where needed, HVAC ducting relocations as needed, 1432 Teton Ave..., Kiner, Neil R & Nicole R - $60,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, building wall to create office space, 1409 Colton Blvd, Matthew Griffith - $500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, solar install on roof, 3104 Gregory Dr, Wegner, Brandon J & Jacquelyn - $25,110

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, new solar install, 148 Tam Oshanter Rd, Gonzales, Steven L Jr - $46,620

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, new solar install, 2814 Gregory Dr S, Sideris, Shaun F & Shayla K - $27,370

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Wegner Homes, install new solar system, 2925 W Copper Ridge Loop, Sandmeier, Andrew and Alecia L - $27,370

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, replacing tub with tub, replacing wall surround panels in wet area only, 639 Joyce ST, Koch, Walter & Blair - $5,300

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, tub to tub replacement, wall surround replacement – master bath, 2757 Riveroaks Dr, Knutson, Brian D & Kristi L - $5,700

Remodel single/duplex/garage, the existing deck will be removed and a new deck will be built. The size of the deck will remain the same, 850 Sandstone Trl, Rowland Family Trust - $13,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, replacing bathtub with new bathtub and wall surround in main floor bath, 2104 Wyoming Ave..., Henman, Colleen K - $5,400

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, tub to shower conversion, replacing existing bathtub with new show pan and wall surround, 1246 Crist Dr, Deverniero, James C & Robin - $6,800

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, tub to shower conversion, replacing existing bathtub with new shower pan and wall surround in main bath, 1275 Yellowstone Ave..., Schladweiler, Carol D - $6,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, bathroom remodel, tub to shower conversion, replacing existing bathtub with new shower pan and wall surround on main level bath, 1134 Emerald Hills Dr, Delos Reyes, Rogelio C & Louis -$6,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Justin Hays Flooring Installation, interior non-structural kitchen remodel, 1841 Wentworth Dr, Rodacker, Tomas G & Christine - $1,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, non-structural remodel of 2 bathrooms, 225 Ashley CT N, Spoonemore, Ryan W & Jennifer - $25,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Stevens Renovations Plus, new service pane, insulation, circuits, devices, fire-rated service door to attached garage and exterior door with glass, 2220 Willowbrook Way, Swinehart, Robert P & Kathleen - $10,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Mueller Contracting, build new front porch, 1136 N 24th ST, Plaggemeyer, Steven K - $8,500

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 7.56kw solar installation on customer’s house, 1108 Custer Ave., Beach, Barry A - $17,600

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 8.28kw installation on customer’s home, 1315 Peony Dr, Kimble, Jonathan D & Robin K - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Pure Light Power, 9kw solar installation on customer’s home, 3761 Donna Ct, Emineth Custom Homes Inc - $20,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, Zuhaus Construction LLC, 5635 Canyonwoods Dr, Nick Barnes - $150,000

Remodel single/duplex/garage, McCall Development, replace deck, 1840 Front ST, McCall Homes - $3,600

Addition single/duplex/garage, Laughlin Construction Inc, Structural slab ongrade/sunroom addition on north side, 3815 War Bonnet Trl, Davies, William & Nancy - $47,200

Addition single/duplex/garage, Ben Hill Designs, replacing deck, 1201 18th ST W, Laudon, John L - $5,480

Plan revision, basement finish, 2430 Bonito Loop, High Sierra 2 Inc - $56,805

