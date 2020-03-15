Residential building permits

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
604 S. 35th St., Buffington, Jay P. and Denise K., $5,000
3125 N. Daffodil Drive, Imer, Richard L. and Betty J., Nation's Home Services LLC, $3,600
New Single Family
1741 Annas Garden Lane, McCall Development Inc., $277,720
1527 Rancho Vista Ave., JKC Construction, JKC Inc., $195,306
1433 Las Palmas Ave., Infinity Home LLC, $212,542
2705 Cornell Circle, Hanser Capital Holdings LLC, HG Designs, $294,844
3284 McMasters Road, Stacy Uecker, Kings Mountain Builders Inc., $348,657
1457 Rancho Vista Ave., Oakland Built Homes Inc., $207,240
1453 Rancho Vista Ave., Oakland Built Homes Inc., $194,836
4703 Silver Creek Trail, Aaron Lanford, Big Time Construction, $304,535
4626 Silver Creek Trail, Big Time Construction, $319,038
1821 Sartorie Road, J&M Development LLC, $205,073
Plan Revision
4210 Arrowwood Drive, Wells Built Homes Inc., $5,450
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
820 Aurora Drive, Stiller, Levern M. and Raquel D., Alpha-Omega Disaster Restoration, $50,000
You have free articles remaining.
820 Aurora Drive, Stiller, Levern M. and Raquel D., Alpha-Omega Disaster Restoration, $50,000
5875 Whisperingwoods Drive, MC Real Estate Holdings Inc., Freyenhagen Construction Inc., $38,000
2042 Green Terrace Drive, David Healow, Mankin Commercial and Residential Services, $8,250
1602 Broadwater Ave., Boston, Cathleen and Troy, T.B. Construction, $3,000
557 Park Lane, Gentry, Lynn S., D and L Plumbing and Heating, $13,998
703 N. 29th St., Rom, Robert M. and Joan I., Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $3,393
647 Bazaar Exchange, Roll, Joan E., Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, $4,310
1404 River Point Loop, Buchaklian, Richard and Sandra, $7,125
1839 Venus Circle, JRJM Properties, Home Away From Home Assisted Living, $875
824 24th St. W., Monad One LLP, Bernie LLP, $10,000
444 Calhoun Lane, Woodland, Jesse, Your Home Improvement Company LLC, $5,996
2601 Howard Ave., Conklin-Tucker, Crystal, Your Home Improvement Company, LLC, $6,075
4330 Rangeview Drive, Schnabel, Ryan T. and Roberta L., MHS Construction Inc., $80,000
5922 Foxtail Lane, Harry and Jeanette Kessler Livin, Paramount Construction, $6,000
2921 Miles Ave., Gunn, Cody and Sarah, $700
1607 Cook Ave., Quesenberry, Daniel M., Interex Contracting, $23,000
2128 Hewitt Drive, Lebrun, Corey and Sharonna, Classic Design Homes, $8,000
1049 Parkhill Drive, Herbert Jeffery Hunt, $25,000
2105 Locust St., Robinson, Thomas A., T&A Interiors, Exterior & Remodels, $50,000