Residential building permits

Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
Ty Nelson Design and Remodel, 3106 Smokey Lane, Andersson, Frans Allan and Dana, $60,000
2240 Elsa Drive, Zeller, Elizabeth M. and Lowell L., $8,000
1519 Howard Ave., Arney, Justin and Raechyl E., $5,400
Jones Construction Inc., 3305 Forsythia Blvd., Carroll, Jay R. and Robin E., $45,000
1292 Grubstake Circle, Diede, Robert H., $12,000
Freyenhagen Construction Inc., 743 Park Lane, Aldrich, Richard K. and Katherine, $1,000
Braaton Construction and Home Repair Inc., 2173 Pheasant Place, Dunn, Matthew T. and Chris A., $0
Cooper Construction, 2004 Beloit Drive, Bertrand, Theodore Eugene, $30,000
5517 Gene Sarazen Drive, Larsen, Rose M., $130,000
New Accessory Structure
2045 Constellation Trail, Farrier, Curt J. and Donna M., $40,000
Mike Mjelstad Construction, 3010 Wendimere Lane, Donald L. Harr Survivor Trust, $6,900
Demolition
Construction Solutions Inc., 2605 Emerson Place, Taylor, Rocky David and Christin, $7,000
MP Environmental Services Inc., 1042 N. 29th St., Billings Deaconess Hospital, $9,000
Environmental Contractors LLC, 525 Clark Ave., Handlos, Ronald K. and Sylvia Bar, $3,800
Askin Construction LLC, 816 Ave. B, Stock, Michael D., $13,500
New Accessory Structure
1810 Wicks Lane, Kramer, Daniel D. and Lucille M., $1,225
2020 Colton Blvd., Benoit, Bruce A. and Lynn E., $36,000
Structure Dream Build Inc., 1102 Parkhill Drive, Pellinen, Mickey L. and L. Allene, $8,000
Big Sky Custom Builders, 2919 38th St. W., Koprek, Reed A. and Cynthia D., $60,000
1236 Harvard Ave., Montplaisir, Michael and Marjori, $48,000
1119 Pepper Lane, Zweegman, Brian, $5,000
New Single Family
Big Time Construction, 5142 Clemson Drive, $241,317
Had Inc., 1412 Las Palmas Ave., Trevor Sherner, $216,917
3226 Country Club Circle, Kenneth and Denise Roesch, $265,208
Had Inc., 1431 Topanga Ave., Trevor Sherner, $253,272
Lorenz Construction, 3385 Pipestone Drive, L&L Construction Inc., $256,894
McCall Development, 1661 Annas Garden Lane, $170,000
Infinity Home LLC, 2405 Bonito Loop, $241,556
Infinity Home LLC, 2416 Bonito Loop, $278,370
McCall Development, 1620 Annas Garden Lane, $277,970
McCall Development, 6027 Farmstead Ave., Mccall Development Inc., $220,858
McCall Development, 1838 Annas Garden Lane, $197,100
Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, 1445 Rancho Vista Ave., $226,359
Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, 1441 Rancho Vista Ave., $226,359
Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 1126 Daylight Lane, $250,000
5501 First Light Circle, Regal Land Daybreak LLC, $335,000
Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 1101 Daylight Lane, $335,000
Bob Pentecost Construction, 3782 Vickery Court, $371,900
Oakland Built Homes Inc., 3027 70th St. W., $207,240
Oakland Built Homes Inc., 7035 Shiny Penny Way, $198,140
Oakland Built Homes Inc., 7023 Shiny Penny Way, $196,140
Bob Pentecost Construction, 3039 Forbes Blvd., $390,900
HG Designs, 5212 Chapel Hill Drive, $340,000
5502 First Light Circle, Wagenhals Land and Livestock, $350,000
Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 1110 Daylight Lane, $260,000
CDH LLC, 2229 Gleneagles Blvd., $278,601
Trails West Homes LLC, 908 Bitterbrush St., $279,888
Hill Builders, Tierra Drive, Hill, Jeffrey J. and Tammy L., $301,374
1065 Siesta Ave., Corp/Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, $207,779
5520 Morning Star Lane, Wagenhals Land and Livestock, $250,000
5506 First Light Circle, Wagenhals Land and Livestock, $240,000
Diverse Construction LLC, 2133 Gleneagles Blvd., Diverse Construction LLC, $263,284
Buscher Construction Ltd., 3110 Falcon Circle, Buscher Construction, $237,000
Lorenz Construction, 3364 Pipestone Drive, $233,117
Formation Inc., 2521 Mountain Range Court, Formation Inc., $299,752
Formation Inc., 2514 Mountain Range Court, Formation Inc., $208,092
Oakland Built Homes Inc., 1448 Las Palmas Ave., Oakland Built Homes, $205,020
Green Jeans LLC, 1306 Jean Ave., $254,686
2412 Bonito Loop, High Sierra II Inc., $207,088
Steadfast Builders, 2722 Cornell Circle, Manley, Gerald B. and Jane R., $300,000
920 Bitterbrush St., Trails West Homes LLC, $247,732
6305 Ridge Stone Drive S., MTP 002 LLC, $32,172
New Two Family
McCall Development, 1663 Annas Garden Lane, $330,000
Trailhead Builders Of Montana LLC, 1512 Columbine Drive, Mark Allen, $0
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
Ze Construction LLC, 215 N. 18th St. GBH Enterprose LLC, $50,000
Buscher Construction LTD., 3147 Falcon Circle, Trent Buscher, $20,475
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, 5407 Corner Stone Ave., Jensen, Edna M., $3,855
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, 1716 Venus Cir Franke, Edward M. and Sherri L., $4,250
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, 321 Mt McKinley Drive, Simonsen, Christopher M., $4,750
227 Brookshire Blvd., Jansma, Genia K., $10,800
Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., 3637 Olympic Blvd., Toone, Justin, $10,000
Mike Mjelstad Construction, 3010 Wendimere Lane, Donald L. Harr Survivor Trust, $700
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, 147 Monroe St., Pearson, Joel D. and Eva M., $3,900
Your Home Improvement Company LLC, 2316 Avalon Road, Hauck, Kevin J. and Marita D., $4,250
822 N. 24th St., Phillips-Dorsett, Danielle, $1,000
523 Wigwam Trail, Georgeson, Paul and Katherine, $15,000
Bauer Construction, 5517 Gene Sarazen Drive, Larsen, Rose M., $8,000
1605 Front St., Szudera, John and Kendra, $19,700
601 Parkhill Drive, Redinger, Mattew A. and Ann M., $0
Van Arsdale Construction, 817 N. 22nd St., City Of Billings, $6,000
MEJ Construction Inc., 5941 Ironwood Drive, Christensen, Reed S. and Catherin, $90,987
DB Carpentry, 1509 Topanga Ave., Hennen, James T. and Mary Beth, $24,955
Majestic Homes Inc., 2417 Broadwater Ave., $50,000
