Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
408 S. 29th St. W., Nette, James P., Sealey, Terry, $22,464
4149 King Ave. E., Schoenenberger, David L., and Marg Sung, Kim, $4,000
1937 Stony Meadow Lane, Ayer-Svingen, Bonnie E., $10,000
12 S. Crestwood Drive, Meyer, Mary K., Lynnrich Inc., $15,644
2539 Lake Heights Drive, Fawcett, Ryan, Owen, Steven, $4,500
1821 Ave. D, Gehring, Darryl B. and Susan H., Cueva, Anna Mercedez, $28,000
2701 Clark Ave., Jay and Trista Wahl, Besel, Zach, $80,000
433 Tabriz Drive, Besel, Zach, Specht, Brian, $71,744
7040 Copper View Way, Infinity Home LLC, $9,000
2047 Andromeda Lane, Haney, James K., $8,280
New Accessory Structure
407 Glee Place, Moore, Thomas G. and Peterson, Scott, $24,288
2206 Hoover Ave., Barber, Rebecca L., $25,344
6829 Copper Ridge Loop, Ailen Halter, $8,330
2105 Locust St., Robinson, Thomas A., Reule, Timothy, $10,000
913 N. 22nd St., Jones, Stephen W. and Teresa K., Jones, Stephen, $7,000
3522 St. Johns Ave., Ostermiller, Steven J. and Joyce, $36,864
New Single Family
4214 Snowywoods Drive, Classic Design Homes Inc., $324,456
1205 N. Ping Circle, Habitat For Humanity, $151,908
1117 Daylight Lane, Wagenhals, Chad, Wagenhals Enterprises Inc., $260,000
824 Sandcherry St., Wilson/Dorn/Stock, Rod/Rick/Mike, Trails West Homes LLC, $257,104
5357 Amherst Drive, Cougar Construction, Sam Nelson, $271,371
2532 Strapper Lane, Blatchford, Kevin, South Pine Design, $311,726
2617 Strapper Lane, Blatchford, Kevin, South Pine Design $207,680
5133 Chapel Hill Drive, Boschert, Daniel, Matt and Judy Crampton, $287,880
7034 Copper View Way, New West Construction Inc., $267,969
2351 Gleneagles Blvd., Trent Parks Billings Best Builders LLC, $363,330
2145 S. Stone Creek Trail, Ott, Jesse, Robert and Rachel Lee, $690,000
2438 Bonito Loop Infinity Home Infinity Home LLC, $242,331
2237 Gleneagles Blvd., Diverse Construction LLC, Diverse Construction LLC, $226,974
1248 Watson Peak Road, Art Work Builders, $253,671
5338 Amherst Drive, Mark and Kari Bentson, Beartooth Holding & Construction, $552,064
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
4340 Stone St., Christopher Crane, $13,500
1505 Topanga Ave., Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $10,000
1821 Gleneagles Blvd., Svee, Gary D. and Diane, Les Nouveau Milieux-Bob Habeck, $350
1104 Poly Drive, Barnea, Uri N. and Lizbeth A., Les Nouveau Milieux-Bob Habeck, $400
430 Josephine Drive, Wilson, Barry and Marcie, Schultz, Daren, $500
5146 Chapel Hill Drive, Hanser Capital Holdings LLC, Hanser Construction Co., $5,000
2346 Stillwater Drive, Katherine Jabs Trust, Reimers, Dara and Daryl, $25,000
701 Cook Ave., Riske, Craig A. and Nikki M., Eggebrecht, Chad, $10,535
5145 Granite Peak Way, Nation, Tate W., Scozzari Family Trust, $5,500
1750 High Sierra Blvd., Lix, Lisa, $7,000
701 S. 34th St., Hoffman, Max, $20,000
You have free articles remaining.
1134 Custer Ave., Mark Noble, $500
Windows/Doors
335 Clark Ave., Colton, Shane D., Anderson, Demi, $6,284
2520 Raymond Place, Nelson, Richard J. and Linda L., Anderson, Demi, $4,113
537 Wigwam Trail, Belgarde, Ronald, and Anderson, Demi, $7,943
2014 Wilshire Blvd., Detienne, Mearl M., and Anderson, Demi, $8,611
543 Mecca Drive, Brown, Chandra J. and Braxton, CMW Construction, $3,000
1231 Terry Ave., Resser, Eddie Bill, and Mary Elle, Bjorgum, Keith, $2,512
2021 Wentworth Drive, Neill, Gregory D. and Sherry D., Martzold, Mark, $1,200
2142 Sierra Vista Circle, Wittmer, Arthur Tyler, and Jessie Replace 5 Windows $1,500
824 Miles Ave., Administration Of Veterans Affairs, Barrett Jr. James A., $6,500
1212 Governors Blvd., Michaelis, Patrick and Katie, Norwood, Charles C., $3,600
2736 Custer Ave., Demontigny, Patrick E., Lynnrich Inc., $11,635
2219 11th St. W., Polkowske, Michael G. and Genevie, Lynnrich Inc., $2,667
3530 Glenfinnan Road, Dow, Susan, Dupont, Jon, $40,000
1210 Ave. C, Larry and Jan LLC, Bisso, Jason, $650
1647 River Stone St., Nicholson, Edwin Jr. and Sherri. Judson Enterprises, $15,492
4212 Clevenger Ave., Rodda, Frederick and Julie, Cotter, Phil, $2,000
2015 Ave. B, Johnson, Michael S., Mcclintock, Doug, $2,000
4047 Rimrock Road, Sandoval, Ismael and Laura M., Judson Enterprises, $10,988
1126 Vera Cruz Circle, Asil Properties LLC, Lahey, Mark, $1,500
4305 Rio Vista Drive, Difronzo, Michael J. and Patricia, Bisso, Jason, $750
14 E. Almadin Lane, Almadin LLC, Casterline, Kevin - Roofing Contractors Replace 4 Windows $2,400
2158 Largo Circle, Michael, Edward J. and Connie Ann, Terry, John, $4,600
27 Wyoming Ave., Stalling, Phillip and Linda C., Bisso, Jason, $950
4340 Stone St., Gibson, Clara B., Norwood, Craig, $1,166
723 Aronson Ave., Collins, Darrin and Dana M., Collins, Terrence, $2,500
1320 Cortez Ave., Fuhrmann, Brian Robert, Brewster, Cody, $300
1121 Strawberry Ave., Day, Douglas A. and Colleen B., Brewster, Cody, $1,300
2136 Del Mar St., Eller, Michael L. and Amelia, Rambur, Dale, $1,133
2408 Brook Hollow Drive, Dreyer, Coni L., Rambur, Dale, $1,272
1424 Watson Peak Road, Smith, Carrie Lynn, Harris, Dale, $1,526
2315 Woody Drive, Kuhr, Robert H. and Robyn R., Norwood, Craig, $1,185
5520 Gene Sarazen Drive, Jones, Joshua R., $24,000
2047 Andromeda Lane, Rosman, Stacey, Haney, James K., $17,807
690 Black Diamond Road, Rambur, Dale, Thimsen, Christopher P., $3,147
3907 Audubon Way, Bisso, Jason, Rick and Buffy Stiles $7,550
2808 Sunnyview Lane, Judson Enterprises, Nation, Johnny W., $15,247
1328 Twin Lakes Drive, Rambur, Dale, Maust, Marvin H. and Virginia A., $1,538
1545 Topanga Ave., Rambur, Dale, Reinhardt, Jackie Lee and Ronda, $265
1632 Broadwater Ave., Vande Veegaete, Richard Trust, Renewal By Andersen Of MT, $5,019
1187 Keno St., Carter, Bryan C., Renewal By Andersen Of MT, $4,785
2403 Woody Drive, Ballard, Janet L., Renewal By Andersen Of MT, $5,526
851 Governors Blvd., Anderson, Theodore R. & Deborha, K-Designers, $1,779
On Oct. 20, The Gazette reported a total of 392 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits were issued in September, which reflected the information available at press time. Since then, the City of Billings announced the issuance of an additional 356 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding in September, bringing the total to 748.
There were 467 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in October.