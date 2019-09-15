Addition Single/Duplex/Garage
966 Governors Blvd., Adam, Revle, Danier, $3,500
6847 Copper Ridge Loop, Infinity Home LLC, Cannon, Mike, $3,500
1440 Navajo St., Rupe, Robert D. and Nancy L., Norse Builders, $61,950
808 24th St. W., Dighans, Zach, $11,800
3600 Stillwater Drive, Hill, Timothy L. and Janet M., $9,216
1222 Lewis Ave., Edwards, Cheryl L., $9,800
1721 Clubhouse Way, Schoenborn, Toni R., Revle, Danier, $12,000
Garage
1241 Poly Drive, Thompson, Donald Parnell, Preator, Joseph, $3,000
481 Bunting St., Housing Authority of Billings, Lougshore/Witschi, Steven/Philip, $9,780
New Accessory Structure
1121 N. 32nd St., Coffin, Stacy T. and Brandy J., Dirk Arnold Construction, $37,632
742 N. Wagner Lane, Bishop, Benjamin E. and Wendy J., $18,100
1175 Yorktown St., Khalili, Rasoul, $56,640
New Single Family
1422 Topanga Ave., Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $200,614
4642 Elk Ridge Trail, Rimrock Builders, Fuchs, Shane, $375,000
7010 Copper View Way, Copper Ridge West Inc., Fortner, Lanissa, $313,626
1134 Pumpkin Hollow Circle, J and M Development LLC, Sartorie, Michael, $205,073
4718 Gold Creek Trail, Boyer Land LLC, Design Builders Inc., $298,368
2310 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $172,366
2309 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $175,548
2306 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $175,548
2305 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $172,366
2301 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $169,368
2302 Acacia Circle, Oakland Built Homes Inc., Leep, Landy, $174,540
4229 Woodgrove Drive, Classic Design Homes, $440,549
1649 Walter Creek Blvd., McCall Development, Mccall, James, $90,192
6351 Southern Bluffs Lane, Trent Buscher Construction, $206,971
6353 Southern Bluffs Lane, Trent Buscher Construction, $206,971
1512 Rancho Vista Ave., Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, $209,008
1514 Rancho Vista Ave., Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, $166,940
1516 Rancho Vista Ave., Jeff Kreitzberg Homes, $209,008
5328 Cabernet Lane, Harris, Aaron Michael and Kellan, Ban Construction Corp., $650,000
2416 Cielo Circle, Infinity Homes, Wanner, Levi, $287,740
5350 Amherst Drive, Bob Pentecost, $360,000
5358 Amherst Drive, Beartooth Holding and Construction, $340,136
New Two Family
3036 Rosebud Drive, Rosebud Development, Lais Development Inc., $410,808
2304 Gleneagles Blvd., Parks, Trenton, $363,330
2352 Gleneagles Blvd., Parks, Trenton, $363,330
Remodel Single/Duplex/Garage
803 Poly Drive, Matt and Elizabeth McDonald, $25,000
941 Rimrock Road, Wyatt Johnson, $4,000
621 Ave. D, Johnson, Zane L., JB's Concepts $5,040
2211 Beloit Drive, Welzenbach, James B. and Cheryl E., Williams, Rich, $8,900
6874 Copper Ridge Loop, Copper Ridge Development LLC, New West Construction, $35,000
215 Birchwood Drive, Doolin, Patrick A., $3,000
511 Yellowstone Ave., Wright, John L. and Lauren M., Naylor, Anthony R., $60,000
25 Almadin Lane, Barnhart, Jacob S., Bauer Construction, $28,000
511 S. 34th St., Dipasquale, Brett L., Construction By Design Inc., $22,000
2808 Sunnyview Lane, Nation, Johnny W., Brey, E.W., $26,000
805 North Fork Trail, Weber, John, Alpha-Omega Disaster, $50,000
2206 Monad Road, Matt Jansen, $40,000
912 Dorothy Lane, Martinez, Allan A. and Susan D., Hagstrom, Jonathon, $7,000
2425 Cielo Circle, Infinity Home, Wanner, Levi, $52,780
Windows/Doors
428 Mervin St., Zundel, Robbie L. and Robin L., Norwood, Craig, $1,437
903 Delphinium Drive, Moses, Michael G. and Karen L., Johnson, Aaron, $6,000
900 Calico Ave., Shaffer, Leticia, Norwood, Craig, $1,750
941 Neptune Blvd., Halligan, Cindy L., and Bisso, Jason, $1,400
1212 Custer Ave., Koory, Rachel, Norwood, Craig, $1,133
1248 N. 26th St., Erin Cotwell, Cotter, Phil, $2,000
7 Patton Ave., Risa, Curtis R. and Donna J., Anderson, Demi, $4,795
1211 Linhaven Way, Richard Kent Reed Trust, Anderson, Demi, $9,446
4250 Levang Lane, Poe, Jon A. and Carole L., Anderson, Demi, $12,637
148 Jefferson St., Veatch, Wendy J., $3,000
1202 Omalley Drive, Amanda Zink, Norwood, Craig, $1,200
1031 Victory Ave., Frisinger, David L., Bisso, Jason, $850
4606 Mitchell Ave., Welch, Timothy R. and Kathleen, Ebisso, Jason, $1,250
2216 Hoover Ave., McGee Enterprises LLC, Norwood, Craig, $1,296
3210 Viola Lane, Bertucci, Stephen M. and Jeni M., Norwood, Craig, $1,300
110 White Circle, Moore, Christopher M., $2,000
There were 173 Fence/Roof/Siding and Roof/Siding residential permits issued in August.